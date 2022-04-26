Top VC Firms in Cybersecurity of 2022

Whether it’s a startup or established organization seeking funding, the right venture capital (VC) firm can make the difference in financial and operational success.

Navigating the funding landscape takes time, preparation, and the innovative spirit to convince VC partners to invest in a new or unrecognized business opportunity. Achieving funding is no simple task, and cybersecurity entrepreneurs have a difficult path competing in a complex and competitive landscape.

Luckily for cybersecurity startups, there’s no shortage of interest in tomorrow’s next big security vendors. Investments in cybersecurity more than doubled from $12 billion to $29.5 billion in 2021, and growing concerns over data security, software supply chains, and ransomware suggest the market will remain strong through economic ups and downs.

This article looks at the top VCs in cybersecurity, a selection of investments, and considerations for entrepreneurs trying to develop an idea or scale a business.

Table of Contents

Top Cybersecurity Venture Capital Firms

Accel

Launched in 1983, Accel specializes in the growth stage and early funding opportunities, with an impressive investment portfolio in cybersecurity and beyond. Formerly known as Accel Partners, the Palo Alto-based company is a top-tier VC firm investing in consumer and enterprise solutions for segments like SaaS, fintech, hardware, media, and IT services. Accel’s largest presence is in the Bay Area with sizable teams in London and Bangalore.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include Forescout, Imperva, Webroot, Tenable, and Crowdstrike; and Accel’s other successful investments include Atlassian, Cloudera, Etsy, and Meta.

Accel Investments

Company Sector Year Status 1Password Password security 2019 Private Snyk DevSecOps 2018 Private Crowdstrike Enterprise security 2013 NASDAQ: CRWD Code42 Cybersecurity software 2012 Private Tenable Vulnerability scanning 2012 NASDAQ: TENB Webroot Cybersecurity software 2005 Acquired: Carbonite Imperva Enterprise security 2002 NYSE: IMPV Forescout Zero trust 2001 NASDAQ: FSCT

AllegisCyber Capital

AllegisCyber Capital was founded in 1996 to serve the growing cyber business ecosystem. AllegisCyber’s expertise lies in addressing cybersecurity challenges, and its portfolio shows, focusing on seed and early-stage investments. Partnering with two other top VCs, the AllegisCyber platform engages entrepreneurs through the start-up foundry, DataTribe, and growth stage firm, NightDragon.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include E8 Security, IronPort, and Shape Security; and AllegisCyber’s other successful investments include Bracket Computing, Moki, Platfora, and Solera Networks.

AllegisCyber Investments

Company Sector Year Status Vicarius Vulnerability management 2022 Private Dragos ICS and OT security 2021 Private Safeguard Cyber Risk management 2021 Private CyberGRX Risk management 2019 Private Signifyd Fraud protection 2018 Private RedOwl Security analytics 2015 Acquired: Forcepoint

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)

Andreessen Horowitz – abbreviated to a16z – is one of the world’s most active VC firms and specializes in biology and health, crypto, consumer, and enterprise sectors. Founded in 2009, a16z already has an extensive track record of success, investing in over 500 companies and producing 160 exits. In addition to being a leading investor, a16z offers a bundle of resources for interested entrepreneurs.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include Okta, CipherCloud, and SignalFx; and a16z’s other successful investments include Apptio, Asana, Box, PagerDuty, Intrinsic, and Stack Overflow.

a16z Investments

Company Sector Year Status Isovalent Cloud security 2020 Private Illumio Cloud security 2015 Private SignalFx Monitoring 2015 Acquired: Splunk CipherCloud Cloud security 2012 Acquired: Lookout Lookout Mobile security 2011 Private

Bessemer Venture Partners

Over a century in the making, Bessemer Venture Partners is another top-tier VC firm boasting over 130 IPOs in the last 50 years. Specializing in seed and Series A opportunities, the San Francisco-based firm has an extensive consumer, enterprise, and healthcare investments portfolio. As a leading VC, BVP offers budding companies plenty to consider, with a set of roadmaps and tools for today’s technologies and market complexities.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include VeriSign, Auth0, PagerDuty, and Verodin; and BVP’s other successful investments include LinkedIn, Pinterest, Shopify, Twitch, and Yelp.

BVP Investments

Company Sector Year Status Verodin Cybersecurity analytics 2018 Acquired by FireEye Kenna Security Risk management 2018 Acquired by Cisco PhishMe Incident response 2016 Acquired: P.E. PagerDuty Operations performance 2014 NYSE: PD Auth0 Identity management 2014 Acquired: Okta

Evolution Equity Partners

Born from two board members of AVG Technologies, Evolution Equity Partners started in 2008 to help US and European-based entrepreneurs in cybersecurity, enterprise software, and consumer-enterprise crossover segments. Headquartered in NYC and Zurich, Switzerland, EEP has a smaller but impressive portfolio of companies. Evolution currently invests in companies between North America, Europe, and Israel, for seed up to growth stages.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include AVG Technologies, Cognitive Security, OpenDNS, and Carbon Black.

EEP Investments

Company Sector Year Status Satori DataSecOps 2021 Private BluBracket Software supply chain 2021 Private Cape Privacy Data security 2021 Private ZecOps Digital forensics 2019 Private SecurityScorecard Risk ratings 2017 Private Carbon Black Security software 2015 Acquired: VMware AVG Antivirus software 2015 Acquired: Avast

ForgePoint Capital

Founded in 1998, ForgePoint Capital is another top-tier VC firm dedicated to investing in solutions protecting the digital future. The cybersecurity and infrastructure-focused company, previously known as Trident Capital Cybersecurity (TCC) until 2018, leans towards early partnerships but serves every funding stage with a hands-on approach to working with entrepreneurs. ForgePoint’s deals typically range between $5 to $50 million.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include AlienVault, Area 1 Security, JSonar, and Qualys.

ForgePoint Investments

Company Sector Year Status Noname API security 2021 Private Qualys Security and compliance 2020 Nasdaq: QLYS Attivo Networks Identity solutions 2017 Acquired: SentinelOne AlienVault Enterprise cybersecurity 2012 Acquired: AT&T Zone Labs Endpoint security 2001 Acquired: Check Point

Greylock Partners

Formed in 1965, Greylock Partners has a long history of investing in enterprise and consumer software for seed and early-stage and beyond. With a team of investors, functional specialists, and business operations consultants, Greylock offers entrepreneurs across business and IT sectors the resources to scale. Formerly located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Greylock migrated headquarters to Menlo Park, California, in 2009.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include Okta, Palo Alto Networks, and Skyhigh; and Greylock’s other successful investments include Airbnb, Coinbase, Dropbox, Meta, Roblox, and Workday.

Greylock Partners Investments

Company Sector Year Status Abnormal Security Cloud email security 2019 Private Sqreen Application security 2019 Acquired: Datadog Demisto SOAR 2018 Acquired by PAN Skyhigh Cloud security 2012 Acquired: McAfee OpenDNS Internet security 2009 Acquired: Cisco Palo Alto Networks Cloud and network security 2006 NYSE: PANW

Insight Partners

New York-based Insight Partners is a top VC firm serving international entrepreneurs across the spectrum of technology sectors. Insight’s portfolio goes beyond cybersecurity, serving IT verticals in data, fintech, healthcare, and logistics. Launched in 1995, Insight’s record includes more than 600 direct investments resulting in over 200 acquisitions and 100 strategic exits. Insight has an remarkable $90 billion in assets under management (AUM), and a combined $30 billion in capital commitments.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include BeyondTrust, Duck Creek Technologies, New Relic, and Tenable; and Insight’s other successful investments include Alibaba Group, BMC, Cvent, DocuSign, SolarWinds, Tumblr, and Twitter.

Insight Investments

Company Sector Year Status Perimeter81 VPN and zero trust 2020 Private Wiz Cloud security 2020 Private OneTrust Privacy management 2019 Private Darktrace AI network security 2017 Private Recorded Future Threat intelligence 2017 Acquired: Insight Thycotic Access management 2015 Private Checkmarx Application security 2015 Acquired: P.E. Mimecast Email security 2012 Nasdaq: MIME

Kleiner Perkins

Menlo Park-based Kleiner Perkins is a seed, early-stage, and growth VC firm with a long list of successful exits in its 50-year history. Kleiner Perkins has proven to find market potential and emerging technologies through each decade. Over 900 investments later, the firm continues to target entrepreneurs in consumer, enterprise, hard tech, healthcare, and fintech segments.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include AppDynamics, Netscape, and Palo Alto Networks; and Kleiner Perkins’ other successful investments include Amazon, EA, Google, Square, Sun Microsystems, and Twitter.

Kleiner Perkins Investments

Company Sector Year Status Apiiro Code risk platform 2020 Private OpenRaven Data security 2020 Private Area 1 Cloud email security 2014 Private Google Web services 1999 Nasdaq: GOOG Juniper Networks Network infrastructure 1996 NYSE: JNPR Netscape Internet services 1994 Acquired: Yahoo!

Lightspeed Venture Partners

In 1999, four investment professionals founded Lightspeed Ventures to serve entrepreneurs in enterprise and consumer markets. Lightspeed’s enterprise sectors beyond cybersecurity include big data, SaaS, crypto, and IT services. Two decades later, Lightspeed is a prominent VC with an international presence investing in companies across five continents and 16 IT solution sectors. Partnering with over 400 companies in its tenure, a third have been acquired or gone public.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include Avi Networks, Fireglass, and Zscaler; and Lightspeed’s other successful investments include Alooma, AppDynamics, Brocade, GrubHub, Masergy, MuleSoft, Nutanix, and Snap.

LVP Investments

Company Sector Year Status Exabeam UEBA 2021 Private Cato Networks SASE 2020 Private Confluera Cloud XDR 2019 Private Aqua Container security 2017 Private Netskope SASE 2017 Private Zscaler Zero trust 2012 Nasdaq: ZS Sailpoint Identity management 2007 Private

New Enterprise Associates (NEA)

New Enterprises Associates, referred to as NEA, is another leading VC committed to IT entrepreneurs in technology and healthcare. Started in 1977, today, the firm boasts a bi-coastal presence, with priority offices in Menlo Park, San Francisco, New York, and Washington, DC. NEA’s long history includes working with more than 800 companies, over half of which are now public or acquired business units.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include Bitglass, Cleversafe, and Cloudflare; and NEA’s other successful investments include Acquia, BlueJeans, Coursera, MongoDB, NGINX, Pentaho, Robinhood, and Upwork.

NEA Investments

Company Sector Year Status Beyond Identity Identity management 2020 Private Expel Managed security service 2016 Private Tigera Zero trust for K8s 2016 Private Intrinsic Application security 2016 Acquired: VMware HackerOne Penetration testing 2015 Private Virtru Data encryption 2014 Private Cloudflare Cloud infrastructure 2010 NYSE: NET

NightDragon

Named after the infamous string of nation-state cyber attacks during the late 2000s, NightDragon was established in 2016 by former McAfee CEO Dave DeWalt. With a portfolio dedicated to cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy innovations, NightDragon has a smaller but impressive portfolio of exited and active companies in the security space.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include FireEye, ForgeRock, Forescout, Jask, Mandiant, McAfee, and PhantomCyber.

NightDragon Investments

Company Sector Year Status McAfee Cybersecurity solutions 2021 Acquired: Intel Claroty Industrial cybersecurity 2020 Private Illusive Networks Threat detection and response 2020 Private Jask Autonomous SOC 2018 Acquired: Sumo Logic RiskSense Vulnerability management 2018 Acquired: Ivanti Phantom Cyber SOAR 2017 Acquired: Splunk

Norwest

With technology opportunities on the rise in the 1960s, Norwest Venture Partners started as a subsidiary of what is now Wells Fargo in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sixty years later, Norwest calls Palo Alto and San Francisco home like many top VCs in cybersecurity. The company’s history includes over 600 company investments across consumer, enterprise, and healthcare segments in North America, India, and Israel.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include Agari, CyberX, FireEye, Fireglass, Galvanize, and KACE; and Norwest’s other successful investments include Apigee, BlueJeans, Brocade, LendingClub, Rackspace, Spotify, and Uber.

Norwest Investments

Company Sector Year Status Obsidian Security Cloud security and compliance 2022 Private Cynet Enterprise cybersecurity 2018 Private Shape Security Web security 2018 Private CyberX IoT and ICS security 2018 Acquired: Microsoft Galvanize Governance, risk, compliance 2017 Acquired: Diligent Agari Email security 2016 Private Bitglass Mobile cloud security 2014 Private FireEye Cybersecurity services 2005 Acquired: P.E.

Paladin Capital Group

Since 2001, Paladin Capital Group has been a prominent VC serving businesses as a value-added partner in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. Though Paladin has a smaller portfolio relative to other top contenders with 75 companies, the company has a substantial stack of strategic investments in technology, telecommunications, and more. In 2008, the Washington, DC-based firm made a prudent decision by shifting its focus to cybersecurity.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include CloudShield, Endgame, PhishMe, RiskSense, Trustwave, and White Ops; and Paladin’s other successful investments include Cogent, Good Technology, Initiate, QuantaLife, and VistaScape.

Paladin Investments

Company Sector Year Status Virtuoso Codeless software testing 2021 Private Vetrix Security scanning 2020 Acquired: Cloudflare Karamba Security Embedded security 2017 Private Acalvio Threat deception 2014 Private Bugcrowd Bug bounties 2013 Private Endgame Security intelligence 2013 Acquired: Elastic Neohapsis Mobile and cloud security 2006 Acquired: Cisco Trustwave Managed services and IT 2004 Acquired: Singtel

Redpoint Ventures

Investing in technology companies since 1999, Redpoint Ventures’ focus is on entrepreneurs in the application, blockchain, fintech, healthcare, and infrastructure sectors. Redpoint offers seed up to growth series funding with a knack for partnering with startup founders early. In all, Redpoint’s over 700 investments have led to almost 300 exits. Based in Menlo Park, California, the technology VC also has a growing funding presence in China.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include Duo Security, Fortinet, and Caspida; and Redpoint’s other successful investments include Snowflake, Springpath, and Cloud.com.

Redpoint Investments

Company Sector Year Status Cyberhaven Data security 2021 Private Orca Security Cloud security 2021 Private Duo Security Data security 2015 Acquired: Cisco Caspida Threat detection 2014 Acquired: Splunk Lastline Network security 2013 Private Pindrop Authentication 2013 Private ArcticWolf Managed security service 2012 Private Fortinet Network security 2003 Nasdaq: FTNT

Sequoia Capital

Sequoia Capital is arguably the top VC in cybersecurity, with five decades of experience investing in some of the biggest names in IT. Outside the United States, Sequoia’s international presence includes funds specific to Israel, India, China, Southeast Asia, and Europe and serves companies across the enterprise, consumer, and technology-enabled solution sectors. From Apple and Atari to the latest in security solutions, Sequoia’s presence is undeniable.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include Barracuda Networks, Palo Alto Networks, and Skyhigh; and Sequoia’s other successful investments include Cisco, Google, LinkedIn, NVIDIA, Oracle, PayPal, Snowflake, and UiPath.

Sequoia Investments

Company Sector Year Status Wiz Cloud security 2020 Private Evervault Developer encryption 2019 Private Verkada Security surveillance 2019 Private Armis IoT network security 2015 Private Sumo Logic Threat intelligence 2014 Nasdaq: SUMO Okta Identity management 2013 Nasdaq: OKTA Barracuda Enterprise security 2006 Private

Shasta Ventures

Shasta Ventures specializes in early-stage investments with a robust portfolio covering consumers, hardware, computer vision, data intelligence, infrastructure, and SaaS. Started in 2004, Shasta offers its Elevate program to help founders navigate growth with proven go-to-market methodologies. The San Francisco-based VC has almost 100 active investments and 47 exits.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include SentinelOne, Skycure, Watchdog, and Zenrpise; and Shasta’s other successful investments include Anaplan, Lithium, Makara, Mint.com, Nest Labs, Spiceworks, and Taskrabbit.

Shasta Investments

Company Sector Year Status TrueFort Zero trust platform 2021 Private Cequence Security Application security 2019 Private SentinelOne Endpoint protection 2019 NYSE: S Mocana Security software 2019 Acquired: DigitCert ISARA Quantum security 2018 Private CloudPassage Security automation 2014 Private eSentire Managed detection and response 2014 Private Zenprise Mobile device management 2005 Acquired: Citrix

Ten Eleven Ventures

One of the youngest VC firms to make the list, Ten Eleven Ventures started in 2014 to invest in the best and brightest cybersecurity entrepreneurs. With just over 30 investments, the upstart VC already has an impressive track record in identifying innovative security companies and helping partners reach their exit. The San Francisco-based firm includes a team of industry and startup leaders, and a joint investment alliance with private equity firm KKR.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include Black Horse, Cylance, Darktrace, Hexadite, Ionic, Jask, KnowBe4, Ping Identity, Revelock, Twistlock, and Verodin.

TenEleven Investments

Company Sector Year Status Cyware SOAR and threat intelligence 2021 Private Axis Security Security and analytics 2020 Private ReliaQuest Enterprise cybersecurity 2020 Private KnowBe4 Awareness training 2019 Private Vulcan Vulnerability management 2019 Private Offensive Security Penetration testing 2018 Private Cylance Tech-enabled cybersecurity 2015 Acquired: Blackberry Ping Identity Identity management 2014 NYSE: PING

Tiger Global Management

Almost twenty years after Tiger Global Management started its private equity business, the VC ranks among the most active investment firms globally. The New York-based company has an extensive presence in Asia and focuses on companies in the financial, consumer, software, and web sectors. Since 2003, Tiger Global Management has made over 900 investments with 120 exits.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include Crowdstrike and SentinelOne; and Tiger Global’s other successful investments include Alibaba, Block, GitLab, Glassdoor, LinkedIn, and Meta.

Tiger Global Investments

Company Sector Year Status CHEQ Marketing cybersecurity 2022 Private Securden Zero trust platform 2022 Private Forter Fraud prevention 2021 Private Guardio Browser security 2021 Private DoubleVerify Fraud and web scanning 2020 Private Crowdstrike Enterprise security 2020 Nasdaq: CRWD

YL Ventures

Based in Tel Aviv and Silicon Valley, YL Ventures was launched in 2007 to bring cybersecurity innovation coming out of Israel to a global customer base. YL offers hands-on support for startup leaders in addition to an extensive network of cybersecurity industry leaders and CISOs. The Israeli security specialist boasts 23 investments with 11 exits; don’t miss the firm’s interactive map of the country’s cybersecurity startup space: CyberMap.

Notable cybersecurity exits for the company include Build Security, Hexadite, Medigate, and Seculert.

YL Ventures Investments

Company Sector Year Status Cycode Code detection and response 2021 Private Grip SaaS cybersecurity 2021 Private Hunters XDR 2021 Private Enso Application security 2020 Private Twistlock Enterprise cloud 2019 Acquired: PAN Orca Security Cloud security 2019 Private Hexadite Cybersecurity orchestration 2019 Acquired: Microsoft Axonius Asset management 2017 Private

Honorable Mention Cybersecurity VCs

Battery Ventures

Data Collective Venture Capital (DCVC)

Foundation Capital

Gula Tech Adventures

Index Ventures

Lytical Ventures

RRE Venture

Softbank

Sorenson Ventures

Top Company-Linked VCs in Cybersecurity

Capital One Ventures

Cisco Investments

Citi Ventures

Dell Technologies Capital

GV

Intel Capital

MassMutual Ventures

Microsoft Ventures

Salesforce Ventures

Top Seed and Early Stage VCs in Cybersecurity

Acrew Capital

Blumberg Capital

Boldstart Ventures

Charles River Ventures

DataTribe

Dreamit Ventures

Floodgate

General Catalyst

Wing Venture Capital

Y Combinator

What are Venture Capital Firms?

Venture capital (VC) firms are investment management companies dedicated to funding promising business opportunities for a specified amount of equity. With expertise in discovering talented entrepreneurs and developing business infrastructure, VCs raise exorbitant money, most often through private investors.

Venture capital firms play an essential role as engines for connecting ideas and business models with the funding necessary to develop new products and services and reach new audiences or communities.

Types of VC Funding

Though there is some variation in terminology, most entrepreneurs and VCs recognize the following breakdown in funding types and purposes.

Pre-Seed: Initial funding from non-institutional investors.

Initial funding from non-institutional investors. Seed : First funding stage where a VC receives an equity stake.

: First funding stage where a VC receives an equity stake. Series A : Extended development funding to bolster the company’s business model.

: Extended development funding to bolster the company’s business model. Series B : Additional financing to scale business infrastructure and market reach.

: Additional financing to scale business infrastructure and market reach. Series C : Proven track record justifies additional funding for continued growth.

: Proven track record justifies additional funding for continued growth. Series D and E: Less frequent and strategic in addressing business growth trajectory.

Venture Capital vs Private Equity

Whereas most citizens, workers, and retirees hold some portion of the public stock market, private equity refers to equity investments made by private individuals and private equity firms. Private equity manages the entire lifecycle of private assets, from venture capital and growth equity to managed and leveraged buyouts.

Venture capital is a form of private equity focusing on early investing opportunities; meanwhile, notable private equity firms like Blackstone, KKR, and Thoma Bravo are known for post-IPO acquisitions.

How Do VC Firms Work?

VC firms are often limited partnerships (LP) led by General Partners (GPs) and made up of a staff managing the VC fund. Through an existing or new network of investors known as Limited Partners (LP), VC funds can raise capital for investing in a general or domain-specific portfolio of companies.

An infographic showing a generic VC structure from the National Venture Capital Association.

Opening the Door to Outside Influence

Though funding sounds nice, many startup nightmares come to mind. When accepting VC funding, entrepreneurs are giving up some level of control over the present or future of their company. Equity is the most evident cost to bear. Still, the fine print of VC agreements could also mean additional control over a prospective Board of Directors, management, business model, and more.

VCs are ultimately accountable to the wishes of their GPs and LPs and not afraid to make decisions to their benefit.

There’s a broad spectrum of just how active partners are in guiding or managing their investments. As VCs want their investments to succeed, hands-on partners may ask a lot of their invested companies. Founders and startup leaders can often feel the temperature and pressure rise.

How to Land a Round of Funding

Landing a funding round is no easy task and can take months, if not years, to achieve.

Business Model

Business models have long been the cornerstone for profiling a company commercially. By enumerating foundational business components like core operations, products and services, financing, and revenue sources, startup leaders can communicate their strategic plan for launching and growing a business in a single document or presentation.

Business Data

Data is king, and VCs only have an entrepreneur’s word to trust without it. With data offering insight into sales, KPIs, and growth rates, startup leaders can justify their funding with reliable data points. With a high failure rate, startups with existing business metrics to cite are in a superior position to earn funding.

Networking

Though an exceptional business model and data can’t hurt, they mean little without access to potential funding. Local funding opportunities and accelerator programs are convenient methods of initial financing for startups. At the same time, reaching firms like the above will mean existing connections or perseverance on top of an ironclad business plan.

With an extensive VC presence split between Silicon Valley and New York, it’s no surprise entrepreneurs lean toward starting their businesses in these locations. With proximity to multiple funding partners, opportunities to reach and earn funding are more accessible.

Timing

Timing is critical to market success in the competitive landscape, especially within the ever-evolving IT ecosystem. Go-to-market strategies are an essential indicator of investment potential, and the timing of a business’s funding proposal or launch can and does make the difference. VCs seek the most innovative and new opportunities with the rare allowance for a unique spin on traditional solutions.

Questions to Consider

What is the economic viability of the company?

How is the solution distinct in the cybersecurity industry? Proposition value

What are the revenue model and product deployment strategy?

Is the solution compatible with other popular applications and security systems?

Securing Data and Infrastructure is Hot

If the last couple of years is any indication, there is no shortage of funding for cybersecurity entrepreneurs. The above VCs and more continue to look for the latest emerging technologies across industries, and securing the next generation of IT infrastructure is hot.

Entrepreneurs with a worthwhile idea or business should consider how additional funding might further develop or expand their operation. With caution in mind, VCs can offer financial support and business and industry expertise to achieve meaningful growth and profit.

