Cyber threats are advancing fast… and startups are leading the charge to stop them.

Startups are racing to counter new threats like AI-powered phishing, deepfake fraud, ransomware-as-a-service, and supply-chain attacks. At the same time, venture capital is returning to cybersecurity, AI is reshaping both offense and defense, and regulators are raising the bar on compliance.

These dynamics are fueling a wave of agile new companies whose speed and creativity give them an edge over legacy vendors. Let’s take a closer look at the startups driving change.

Top Cybersecurity startups across key markets

The most exciting cybersecurity startups aren’t confined to one niche.

The companies on this list, all launched within the last five years, are tackling challenges across cloud, application, and endpoint security — and many are blending multiple solutions into unified platforms that scale with customer needs.

Startup Est. Key Products & Features Funding Estimated Annual Revenue HQ Round Cado Security (Darktrace) 2020 (acquired in 2025) Cloud-native investigation and incident response automation across multi-cloud, container, serverless, SaaS, and on-prem environments ~$31M raised over three rounds $10.4 million London, UK Series B; acquired by Darktrace Cyera 2021 AI-driven data security platform that discovers, classifies, and protects sensitive data across hybrid environments $164M ~ $70M ARR (estimated) New York City E Harmony Intelligence 2024 AI-driven ethical hacking assistant that continuously identifies vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them ~$3M seed N/A Australia/Global Seed Talon Cyber Security 2021 Enterprise secure browser designed for hybrid and remote workforces, enabling zero-trust access and reducing endpoint risks $143M (acquired by Palo Alto) N/A Tel Aviv, Israel A Torq 2020 No-code security automation platform that integrates workflows across EDR, XDR, SIEM, and cloud security tools N/A $24.9M Portland, Oregon C

Cado Security

Cado Security, acquired by Darktrace in 2025, provides Varc, or volatile artificial collector, a forensic cloud investigation tool. Varc improves threat hunting by enabling detailed data searches and speedy rogue IP detection. Its software offers incident response in cloud, container, and serverless settings, providing forensic-level details and allowing for quick threat response.

Cyera

Cyera is an AI-powered data security technology providing organizations rich data context to ensure cyber resilience and compliance. It offers a data-centric security platform to protect organizations’ sensitive data from unauthorized access, use, and disclosure. The platform uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify and classify data, creating and enforcing security policies.

Harmony Intelligence

Harmony Intelligence is an AI-driven cybersecurity startup that acts like an always-on ethical hacker, continuously probing for vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them. Its platform helps security teams prioritize risks and remediate issues faster, offering proactive defense against evolving AI-driven threats.

Torq

Torq is a no-code security automation platform for building and integrating workflows between cybersecurity systems. With a long and impressive list of potential use cases, teams can utilize Torq to automate security workflows related to cloud security posture management, email phishing response, application security, data security, and more. For example, companies with existing EDR, XDR, and SIEM systems can automate threat-hunting workflows with Torq.

Talon Cyber Security

Talon Cyber Security developed the TalonWork enterprise browser, built to give organizations a secure, zero-trust access point for hybrid and remote employees. By embedding security directly into the browser, Talon simplifies endpoint protection and reduces the risks of unmanaged devices connecting to corporate systems.

Cloud security startups shaping tomorrow’s protection

There’s a rising demand for new cloud security solutions that secure cloud environments and artificial intelligence. Our list below highlights startups that offer innovative key features and solutions for improving cloud security to meet the shifting customer needs.

Startup Est. Key Products & Features Funding Estimated Annual Revenue HQ Round Edera 2025 Cloud workload isolation platform securing AI and multitenant cloud environments using hardware-backed containers $15M N/A Seattle, Washington A Grip Security 2021 SaaS security control plane providing shadow SaaS discovery, visibility, and automated policy enforcement N/A N/A Tel Aviv, Israel B Reco 2020 SaaS security platform powered by AI agents that monitor SaaS usage, detect unsanctioned apps, and flag risks early $55M N/A Orlando, Florida A Theom 2022 AI-driven cloud data security platform that inventories sensitive data, manages access, and ensures protections across SaaS, PaaS, and AI environments $36M N/A San Jose, California A Valence Security 2021 SaaS security posture management platform that discovers SaaS-to-SaaS integrations, monitors third-party risks, and automates remediation $32M N/A Tel Aviv, Israel A

Edera

Edera is a next-generation cloud security startup focused on isolating workloads in multitenant environments. By using hardware-backed containers, Edera helps secure sensitive AI and cloud applications against lateral movement and cross-tenant attacks. Its approach is designed to meet the unique security needs of shared infrastructure in the AI era.

Grip Security

Grip Security features a solution that beats traditional cloud access security brokers (CASB), providing clients with a complete SaaS inventory upon deployment for visibility, governance, and data security. Grip’s solution helps enhance and automate security policy enforcement across an organization’s cloud infrastructure, regardless of device or location.

Reco

Reco is a SaaS security platform operating within the cloud security space, powered by generative AI agents to continuously monitor SaaS applications and integrations. It helps organizations uncover shadow IT, detect risky or unsanctioned app usage, and respond to emerging threats before they escalate.

Theom

Theom provides an AI-driven data security platform built for the cloud, enabling organizations to locate sensitive data, assess its risk, and enforce protections as the data moves across SaaS, PaaS, and AI environments. Its continuous monitoring ensures that security controls and compliance policies follow the data everywhere. Backed by leading investors, Theom is shaping the future of cloud data security.

Valence Security

Valence Security focuses on the third-party integration risks presented by a universe of cloud applications for business workflows. With the rise of the SaaS to SaaS supply chain, as Valence calls it, organizations need visibility into application interactions. Through its platform, Valence brings workflows, permission scopes, API keys, and OAuth access tokens to light.

Leading startups in threat detection and protection

Threat detection is evolving fast, particularly with the rise of AI and deepfakes, and startups are leading the way with AI-driven tools that outpace traditional defenses. These innovators are gaining momentum as organizations demand faster, smarter, and more adaptable protection.

Here are five standout startups in threat detection and protection:

Startup Est. Key Products & Features Funding Estimated Annual Revenue HQ Round DoControl 2020 SaaS security posture management and identity threat detection for cloud-based applications N/A $10.8 million New York City B Hudson Rock 2020 Cybercrime intelligence platform specializing in infostealer malware detection and credential theft protection N/A N/A Tel Aviv, Israel Seed Nebulock 2025 AI-driven autonomous threat hunting platform that reduces alert fatigue and accelerates malicious activity detection $8.5M N/A Boston, Massachusetts Seed Seven AI 2024 Autonomous AI platform that proactively hunts and investigates threats, scaling SOC detection and response capabilities $36M N/A Boston, Massachusetts Seed SnapAttack 2021 Threat detection engineering platform enabling custom detection building, automation, and proactive threat hunting $8M Series A (2021); acquired by Cisco in 2025 $2.9M Columbia, Maryland A

DoControl

DoControl specializes in SaaS data access control with a platform offering cloud asset management, automated security workflows, and continuous cloud infrastructure monitoring. As organizations increasingly rely on SaaS applications for data storage and transfer, DoControl helps guard against unauthorized access to sensitive data.

Hudson Rock

Hudson Rock delivers cybercrime intelligence focused on infostealer malware and credential theft. Its tools, Cavalier and Bayonet, give organizations early warning of compromised data and help prevent breaches tied to underground markets.

Nebulock

Nebulock is an AI-driven threat hunting startup that automates detection and investigation across enterprise systems. Its platform reduces alert fatigue and speeds response, helping security teams stay ahead of fast-moving attacks.

Seven AI

Seven AI builds an autonomous AI platform that hunts and investigates threats on its own. By scaling detection and response beyond human limits, it gives SOC teams a powerful edge against advanced cyberattacks.

SnapAttack

SnapAttack is a threat-hunting and detection startup recently spun out from Booz Allen’s DarkLabs incubator. SnapAttack seeks to empower clients with proactive threat intelligence, behavioral analytics, and attack emulation through a collaborative platform. Enterprise and service providers are currently available, and a free community subscription is coming soon.

Investor considerations for cybersecurity startups

Investors seek startups with scalable products, efficient R&D, and business plans that solve real problems. Compliance focus, remote-work readiness, and strong leadership are also critical to long-term success.

Potential to scale and lean R&D

Scalability will always be one of the most critical factors for investing in a successful startup. When there are growth opportunities, startups should and usually do capitalize on them. Investors are also looking for startups that can continue improving their products without requiring substantial capital investment. Lean research and development (R&D) shows efficiency, even with limited resources.

A solid business plan

Another factor investors have always looked for is an air-tight business plan. They want assurance that there is a marketable problem that the product solves. Investors also want to see financial reports and revenue growth projections backed up by market analysis.

Compliance mindset

Regulatory compliance, such as HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA, is essential for organizations collecting and protecting user information, including virtually all enterprise-level companies. Investors will be looking for startups that can ensure customers will maintain compliance.

Remote work experts

Remote work is and will continue to be, for the foreseeable future, a top-of-mind factor for venture capitalists. Startups that can immediately impact the remote worker ecosystem will garner much attention. Specifically, startups with SaaS (software-as-a-service), those that provide automation, and products that include endpoint protection will fall into this category.

Methodology

Our list of top cybersecurity startups focuses on companies that were founded since 2020 and are in the early stages of funding. We value independent startups that provide innovative cybersecurity solutions and have credible, scalable business models. Our selection approach includes market observations and data from platforms like Growjo and Crunchbase.

Here are our important considerations in building our overall list:

Company age: Focuses on firms that are five years old or younger, occasionally in the early stages of fundraising for new innovation.

Focuses on firms that are five years old or younger, occasionally in the early stages of fundraising for new innovation. Investor interest: Includes older firms that have rekindled investor interest, demonstrating their continued relevance and potential in the cybersecurity market.

Includes older firms that have rekindled investor interest, demonstrating their continued relevance and potential in the cybersecurity market. Innovation: Prioritizes startups that provide new cybersecurity solutions to existing and emerging security concerns.

Prioritizes startups that provide new cybersecurity solutions to existing and emerging security concerns. Scalability: Highlights companies with credible business models that show clear potential for growth and market expansion.

Highlights companies with credible business models that show clear potential for growth and market expansion. Growth and traction: Features key markers of success include substantial growth, market traction, and high investor confidence.

Frequently Asked Questions

Series A, B, and C funding refer to the stages that present investment opportunities in exchange for equity. To create scalable business models, Series A raises $2 million to $15 million. The main objective of Series B is to expand market reach. Series C facilitates growth through new goods or acquisitions. Every round shows how the company has matured. Corporate rounds entail firms making strategic investments, typically to form partnerships.

Given the rise in remote work, endpoint security — including both classic endpoint detection and response (EDR) and its more advanced version, XDR — remains in high demand. Products that safeguard devices across a remote ecosystem, such as EPP and EDR, also remain indispensable. There’s also a great demand right now for the following solutions:

▶ Application security

▶ Cloud security

▶ Attack surface management

▶ Cyber asset management

▶ Identity and access management

▶ Governance, risk, and compliance

▶ Threat detection (EDR, XDR)

▶ Digital forensics and incident response

▶ Risk scoring and assessments

▶ Software development lifecycle (SDLC)

▶ Endpoint security and protection against ransomware

Instead of replacing current cybersecurity solutions, AI tools aim to enhance them. AI is being incorporated into cybersecurity systems progressively to improve automation and administration. It assists by increasing the effectiveness of threat identification and response. Nonetheless, responsible AI use should supplement, not replace, human judgment and traditional cybersecurity approaches.

Why emerging startups matter more than ever

After a slowdown in venture capital between 2020 and 2023, funding for cybersecurity startups is surging again, reflecting renewed confidence in their ability to tackle critical challenges. These young companies are not just filling gaps left by established vendors — they’re pushing the boundaries of innovation with AI-driven defenses, cloud-native protection, and proactive risk management.

As threats grow more sophisticated, startups are often the first to experiment, adapt, and deliver tools that enhance resilience. Their agility and vision make them essential players in shaping the future of cybersecurity.

Matt Gonzales, Kaye Timonera, and Paul Shread contributed to this article.