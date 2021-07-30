CrowdStrike Falcon is popular with analysts and users alike – and it came out on top in our analysis too. Falcon has posted solid security scores through three rounds of MITRE ATT&CK testing, but when factoring in the product’s advanced features, it wound up with an overall Detection score at the top of the list. It also scored high in Response, Management, Ease of Use, and Support. Pricing is above average, but as all EDR products save millions of dollars in breach and remediation costs, price is relative, and well-executed advanced features pay for themselves. Falcon offers almost all the standard features you’d expect in a top EDR product, although automated remediation costs extra. Web content filtering and VPN aren’t offered, and for encryption it merely reports on the status of Windows BitLocker, but none of those features are widely offered enough to be considered a standard EDR feature. Users score it high in capabilities, implementation, cloud-based management, and Linux and technical support, among other areas. But CrowdStrike’s biggest strength is the additional services offered with Falcon, including threat hunting, vulnerability assessment and more.

CrowdStrike Falcon is popular with analysts and users alike – and it came out on top in our analysis too. Falcon is near the top in raw security scores, but when factoring in the product's advanced features, it wound up with an overall Detection score well above any other vendor on this list.

Endpoint security is a cornerstone of IT security. To help you navigate this growing marketplace, our team has researched and analyzed this list of top endpoint detection and response (EDR) vendors.

Check Point Software SandBlast

Key takeaway: A good match for companies of all sizes seeking strong endpoint security at a good price point, particularly those who want their EDR solution to do some of the work for them.

Check Point’s SandBlast offering was tied for second overall on the strength of its top-notch security and support at a good price. It received the highest score in Ease of Use and came in second in Management, and its automated response capability is also good, making it a strong candidate for smaller companies or those with less sophisticated security teams. In NSS Labs testing, SandBlast handled everything thrown at it, with the sole exception of targeted (hand-crafted) attacks, where it stopped 40%. Results in the rigorous MITRE testing have been impressive too. SandBlast offers full-featured management, although users report some challenges with implementation. Check Point also offers a remarkably full-featured product for a price that’s toward the lower end of EDR products, with custom rules the only missing piece. There may be cheaper products and there may be more advanced ones, but none offer better security for the price.

Check Point Ratings

Pros:

Automated response

Ease of use and management

Full-featured at reasonable cost

Cons:

Custom rules missing

Some implementation challenges reported

SentinelOne

Key takeaway: A good choice for companies willing to pay for advanced features without sweating the details too much.

SentinelOne tied for second overall, with top scores in Detection, Deployment and Value. SentinelOne users are among the happiest in the EDR space, and they have good reason to be. The product’s automated response features are rated highly by users, which could make SentinelOne a good choice for smaller companies and those without a sophisticated security team. Security scores are strong, and SentinelOne even came out on top in a couple rounds of MITRE testing – that’s no small feat, as participants are basically trying to stop Russian nation-state hackers and other sophisticated attacks across more than 100 attack techniques. Missing features include full-disk encryption, VPN, mobile support and web content filtering, and rogue device discovery can be had at an additional cost, but as only about half of top vendors offer those, it would be hard to call them standard features. SentinelOne isn’t the cheapest EDR product on the market, but even there, price is often cited as a reason for buying.

SentinelOne Ratings



Pros:

Automated response

Strong security at a reasonable price

Good security for less sophisticated teams

Cons:

Missing features: full-disk encryption, VPN, mobile support, web content filtering

Rogue device discovery offered at an additional cost

Not for those buying on price alone, but otherwise a good value

Key takeaway: If top-notch security is a requirement, F-Secure is a good one to add to your shortlist.

F-Secure, headquartered in Helsinki, has consistently posted high independent test scores. The company offers some of the best security on the EDR market for a price that’s about average, with some of the highest scores in the MITRE evaluations. It gets high marks for Ease of Use and Value too. F-Secure boasts a solid lineup of advanced features, but they can come at an additional cost: vulnerability monitoring, custom rules, advanced threat hunting, rogue device discovery, rollback, VPN. Still, the list of features is pretty thorough. Users report some difficulty with implementation, but support and services are there if you need them.

F-Secure Ratings



Pros:

Top security

Full lineup of advanced features, but some cost extra

Ease of use and value

Cons:

Advanced features can cost extra

Some implementation challenges

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR

Key takeaway: A natural for Palo Alto customers, but anyone seeking top security and a product that goes beyond endpoints should take a look.

Palo Alto Networks ranks highest overall in security in our analysis on the strength of consistently high independent test scores, with strong results from both NSS Labs and MITRE. And that security can be had for a price that’s a little above average. NSS Labs found that Palo Alto’s Cortex XDR system handled all manner of attacks, including handcrafted (targeted attacks). Palo Alto also came out on top in multiple rounds of the rigorous MITRE ATT&CK evaluations, including MITRE’s new protection tests. The only weak spot in the NSS tests was social exploits embedded in documents, where Palo Alto stopped just over 60% of attacks. Alerting capabilities are solid, and AI and behavioral analytics track threats across endpoints, the network and the cloud. Users report some issues with integration and support, and some of the less common EDR features are missing: vulnerability monitoring, patch management, web content filtering, rollback. Strong integration with Palo Alto firewalls and technologies could limit the product’s market to current Palo Alto customers, but anyone seeking top security and a product that goes beyond endpoints should take a look.

Palo Alto Ratings

Pros:

Top scores in third-party security tests

Ability to handle advanced attacks

AI and behavioral analytics, strong alerting capabilities

Tracks threats across endpoints, networks and cloud

Cons:

Vulnerability monitoring, patch management, web content filtering, and rollback are missing features

Management and implementation can be complicated

Palo Alto customers make up a big part of the market; need for broader visibility

Kaspersky

Key takeaway: A good choice for any company looking for solid security and ease of use on a budget.

Kaspersky’s EDR offering offers solid security at bargain-basement prices, which also makes the product one of the more popular ones on the market. It’s a feature-rich product too, with an additional cost for VPN the only noteworthy omission. Users like the product’s automation features that surface the most critical issues, its investigation and response capabilities, top-notch research, ease of implementation and use, and support. Some users have said the product can be resource-intensive, straining CPUs, and Kaspersky’s raw score in the second round of MITRE testing was below average. The Moscow-based company has also moved much of its data processing to Switzerland to ease any suspicions about ties to the Russian government.

Kaspersky Ratings

Pros:

Solid security for a low price

Feature-rich

Ease of use

Support

Cons:

Can be resource-intensive

VPN costs extra

Underwhelming MITRE round two evaluation

Microsoft Defender for Endpoints

Key takeaway: With its integration into Windows source code, Microsoft Defender is a natural for Windows environments, but the product’s strong security makes it a contender elsewhere too.

Microsoft has invested significantly in its security capabilities and in-house development, and the result has been an impressive performance in all rounds of the rigorous MITRE ATT&CK evaluations. By virtue of including its endpoint security software in Windows 10, Microsoft is number one in deployed endpoints, but the company is taking the Mac and Linux markets seriously too, and has also addressed licensing concerns by making Defender for Endpoints (previously called Defender Advanced Threat Protection) available as a standalone EDR product or as part of a suite. Microsoft turned in top-tier performances in the first two rounds of MITRE ATT&CK evaluations, proof that the software giant intends to be a player in endpoint security. Management and Ease of Use were two areas the product scored high in. Defender is feature-packed, with analyst workflow the lone missing feature, and rogue device discovery and VPN available for an additional cost.

Microsoft Defender Ratings

Pros:

Strong security

Windows source code integration

Management and ease of use

Lots of standard features like vulnerability and configuration management

Cons:

Analyst workflow a missing feature

Rogue device discovery and VPN cost extra

Some reports that it can get pricey

Trend Micro

Key takeaway: Trend Micro Apex One should be considered by those seeking strong security on a budget.

Apex One, Trend Micro’s combined EPP/EDR offering, scores highest in value, not surprising since it’s priced at the low end of the EDR market. With a top-tier performance in two rounds of MITRE evaluations, it’s one of the biggest bargains in the EDR market. Apex One’s combination of low cost and good security effectiveness gave it one of the best total cost of ownership (TCO) scores in NSS Labs testing. Office 365 and Google G Suite integration are a focus, a plus for cloud office suite users. There have been some issues with deployment, and users have reported occasionally needing to manually remove malware found by the product. A number of features are missing or cost extra, like patching, device control, analyst workflow, custom rules, and rollback, but as the product is at the low end of the pricing spectrum, those features can be added at a pretty reasonable cost when available.

Trend Micro Ratings

Pros:

Price, value and TCO

Cloud office support

Strong security

Cons:

Missing features: analyst workflow, custom rules, rollback

Features that cost extra: patch management, full-disk encryption, device control, threat intelligence feed integration, VPN

Some deployment issues

Some reports of malware needing to be removed manually

VMware Carbon Black

Key takeaway: Carbon Black is popular with sophisticated security teams, but those needing more standard features may find value too.

Ease of Use and Value were the areas VMware Carbon Black scored highest in, perhaps a little surprising for a product priced in the middle of the pack. Users are pretty high on the product’s capabilities, which were solid enough to give it a very good TCO score in NSS Labs testing last year. Security is good too, with solid scores in NSS Labs and MITRE testing. One downside is that a number of features that might be expected in a mid-to-high end product are missing or cost extra: vulnerability monitoring, device control, guided investigation, advanced threat hunting and rollback among them. Predictive Security Cloud is the flagship offering, with options for threat hunting and response, and audit and remediation, and is popular with sophisticated security teams, but those needing more standard features may find value in Carbon Black too.

VMware Carbon Black Ratings

Pros:

Ease of use and product capabilities are strengths

Well integrated EPP and EDR

Advanced threat hunting may cost extra, but it’s well done

Cons:

Features that cost extra: advanced threat hunting, vulnerability monitoring and patch management

Features not offered: full-disk encryption, web content filtering, device control, guided investigation, rollback, VPN

Despite relative value, a few users report that the product can get pricey

Symantec

Key takeaway: A comfortable choice that remains a top competitor.

Now owned by Broadcom, the EDR market leader hasn’t been resting on its laurels, not that any vendor could afford to in such a competitive market. Symantec Endpoint Security (SES), the vendor’s combined EPP-EDR offering, offers advanced features such as vulnerability remediation, threat hunting and targeted attack analytics. Response, Management, Ease of Use and Value were all good, indications that Symantec has put together a product that does many things well. Pricing can range from low-cost to expensive, depending on features selected. Standard features include vulnerability and patch management, device control, analyst workflow, guided investigation, custom rules, advanced threat hunting, rogue device discovery and more. Full-disk encryption, web content monitoring and threat intelligence feed integration are available at extra cost, while rollback isn’t offered, the only missing feature on our 28-item checklist. Symantec has posted a couple of strong rounds in the difficult MITRE testing, including in the new protection tests, so the longtime market leader offers a comfortable combination of familiarity and strong security. Symantec engineers have made some good choices, and the product gets solid marks from users across the board.

Symantec Ratings

Pros:

Many standard features: vulnerability and patch management, device control, analyst workflow, guided investigation, custom rules, advanced threat hunting, rogue device discovery

Good security

Overall balanced scores

Cons:

Full-disk encryption, web content monitoring and threat intelligence feed integration are available at extra cost

Rollback isn’t offered

Pricing can be high

Can be resource-intensive on endpoints

Bitdefender

Key takeaway: Bitdefender is one that SMBs should be taking a look at, and even some enterprises too, as the company has basic and advanced offerings for both SMBs and enterprises.

Bucharest-based Bitdefender is popular with small and mid-sized businesses that want their endpoint security to do a lot of the work for them, and Bitdefender GravityZone can do that with machine learning, behavioral monitoring, risk analytics and automated remediation. Those features come at a cost, however, and for a product that can get pricey, a number of advanced features are missing, like guided investigation, threat intelligence feed integration and custom rules. Patch management, full-disk encryption, and rogue device discovery can be had at a premium. Security is good, with solid scores in NSS Labs and MITRE evaluations.

Bitdefender Ratings

Pros:

Good security

Popular with SMBs

Good automation features

Cons:

Missing: guided investigation, threat intelligence feed integration, custom rules

Available at a premium: patch management, full-disk encryption, rogue device discovery

Can get pricey

BlackBerry Cylance

Key takeaway: BlackBerry Cylance is for enterprises willing to pay extra for protection against unknown threats, but that extra cost may pay for itself in reduced remediation time.

BlackBerry Cylance offers good automated response abilities, and users are also high on the ability of CylancePROTECT EPP and CylanceOPTICS EDR to stop ransomware and unknown threats. NSS Labs and MITRE scores have been solid, but the product can be pricey. Threat hunting and custom rules are some of the advanced EDR features offered, but a number of advanced features are missing, like behavioral detection, patch management, full-disk encryption, web content filtering, guided investigation, rogue device discovery, and rollback. OPTICS in particular may present some implementation challenges, but users are generally pleased with the results.

BlackBerry Cylance Ratings