Products
SHARE
Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp

5 Enterprise VPN Solutions Every Business Should Know

Enterprise VPN provides an encrypted connection for remote users and sites to access corporate resources over the internet. Compare top VPN providers.

Written By
thumbnail Matt Gonzales
Matt Gonzales
Co-Author
thumbnail Ken Underhill
Ken Underhill
Aug 25, 2025
eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More

Think of your enterprise network as a busy airport. Every employee, device, and data packet is trying to get through security. Without the right checkpoints, anyone can slip through.

Enterprise VPNs act as your frontline defense — encrypting traffic, verifying access, and keeping threats grounded before they take off. Here are the five best enterprise VPNs that keep business running smoothly while protecting what matters most:

Featured Partners: Cybersecurity Software

Product Name

Product Name

Product Name

Side-by-side look at the top enterprise VPNs

VPN SolutionBest ForKey StrengthsPotential DrawbacksPricing
NordLayerBusinesses seeking enterprise-grade security with user-friendly setupIdentity-based access, scalable cloud management, integrates with SSO toolsNewer compared to legacy players; may lack deep firewall integrationStarts at ~$7/user/month (business plans)
Cisco AnyConnectLarge enterprises needing a proven, widely trusted standardStrong security, reliable performance, integrates with Cisco infrastructureLicensing complexity; heavier deployment for smaller orgsPer-user or perpetual license; varies widely
Palo Alto GlobalProtectEnterprises already using Palo Alto firewallsSeamless firewall integration, strong threat intelligenceCan be complex to configure; cost may be higherBundled with Palo Alto firewalls; typically enterprise-level pricing
Fortinet FortiClient / FortiGateOrganizations invested in Fortinet security ecosystemTight integration with FortiGate appliances, strong endpoint protectionLess flexible for cloud-first deploymentsOften included with FortiGate appliances; endpoint license ~$8 per user/month
Perimeter 81SMBs and enterprises moving toward zero trustCloud-native, easy deployment, intuitive management consoleMay lack the advanced firewall features of traditional vendorsStarts at ~$8/user/month; enterprise tiers higher
NordLayer icon.

NordLayer

Best for: Businesses that need a flexible, cloud-based enterprise VPN with strong identity management

Visit NordLayer

NordLayer is NordVPN’s enterprise-focused solution, built for modern businesses that need scalable, identity-based access. It integrates with popular SSO tools, offers centralized management, and allows organizations to implement zero-trust principles without heavy infrastructure.

Pros

  • Easy cloud deployment and management
  • Identity-based access with strong compliance features
  • Works across multiple platforms and integrates with SSO

Cons

  • Newer compared to legacy enterprise VPNs
  • Less firewall integration than Cisco or Palo Alto

Pricing: Starts at ~$7/user/month (Business plan); custom enterprise pricing available

Pro tip: NordLayer is ideal for organizations transitioning from small teams to enterprise-level security because it scales smoothly as you grow.

Final verdict: A flexible, cloud-first enterprise VPN that combines ease of use with strong security, making it a great fit for modern businesses.

Cisco Logo

Cisco AnyConnect

Best for: Large enterprises that rely on Cisco’s networking and security ecosystem

Visit Cisco

Cisco AnyConnect, now rebranded as Cisco Secure Client, is one of the most widely trusted enterprise VPNs. Known for its reliability and integration with Cisco’s security infrastructure, it provides secure access for large, distributed organizations.

Pros

  • Industry-standard reliability
  • Deep integration with Cisco networking gear
  • Strong security and endpoint posture checks

Cons

  • Licensing and deployment can be complex
  • More resource-intensive than lightweight competitors

Pricing: Varies greatly based on the license model

Pro tip: Best for enterprises already using Cisco infrastructure, as integration is seamless and maximizes security value.

Final verdict: A proven, enterprise-grade VPN solution that remains a top choice for large-scale deployments.

Palo Alto logo

Palo Alto GlobalProtect

Best for: Enterprises already using Palo Alto firewalls and security tools

Visit Palo Alto Networks

GlobalProtect is Palo Alto Networks’ VPN solution, designed to extend the security of its next-gen firewalls to remote and on-site employees. It’s a natural fit for organizations that already use Palo Alto products.

Pros

  • Seamless integration with Palo Alto firewalls
  • Strong threat prevention and detection capabilities
  • High trust among security-conscious enterprises

Cons

  • Complex setup for new users
  • Pricing can be high compared to cloud-native competitors

Pricing: Bundled with Palo Alto firewalls; enterprise pricing varies widely

Pro tip: Best for enterprises committed to Palo Alto’s ecosystem, as GlobalProtect unlocks the platform’s full potential.

Final verdict: A powerhouse VPN that delivers unmatched security when paired with Palo Alto firewalls, but not the simplest to manage.

Fortinet logo

Fortinet FortiClient / FortiGate

Best for: Organizations invested in Fortinet’s security suite and endpoint protection

Visit Fortinet

GlobalProtect is Palo Alto Networks’ VPN solution, designed to extend the security of its next-gen firewalls to remote and on-site employees. It’s a natural fit for organizations that already use Palo Alto products.

Pros

  • Seamless integration with Palo Alto firewalls
  • Strong threat prevention and detection capabilities
  • High trust among security-conscious enterprises

Cons

  • Complex setup for new users
  • Pricing can be high compared to cloud-native competitors

Pricing: Bundled with Palo Alto firewalls; enterprise pricing varies widely

Pro tip: Best for enterprises committed to Palo Alto’s ecosystem, as GlobalProtect unlocks the platform’s full potential.

Final verdict: A powerhouse VPN that delivers unmatched security when paired with Palo Alto firewalls, but not the simplest to manage.

Fortinet logo

Perimeter 81

Best for: SMBs and enterprises adopting zero-trust and cloud-first security models

Visit Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81 is a cloud-native VPN solution designed with zero-trust principles in mind. It’s easy to deploy, intuitive to manage, and appeals to organizations that want modern, scalable VPN access without heavy infrastructure.

Pros

  • Cloud-based with fast, simple setup
  • User-friendly admin console
  • Built with zero-trust network access (ZTNA) features

Cons

  • Lacks deep firewall features found in legacy providers
  • May not meet the needs of highly complex enterprise networks

Pricing: Starts at ~$8/user/month; enterprise plans available at higher tiers

Pro tip: Great for growing businesses that need secure access fast, without the overhead of hardware or legacy systems.

Final verdict: A flexible and modern VPN that offers simplicity and security for organizations moving toward cloud-first operations.

Other VPN options worth considering

Not every business needs a full enterprise-grade VPN. Some companies may prefer consumer-oriented VPNs or all-in-one security suites that offer VPN features.

These providers are excellent for individuals, startups, and small teams who want strong online protection without the complexity of enterprise solutions:

  • ExpressVPN: A leading consumer VPN known for speed, global server coverage, and reliability. While not designed for enterprise use, it can help secure employees on public Wi-Fi or during travel.
  • Surfshark VPN: A budget-friendly VPN that allows unlimited device connections. Its affordability and simplicity make it attractive for startups and small businesses that need broad coverage without enterprise-level features.
  • Norton, McAfee, and Bitdefender: These cybersecurity suites include VPN functionality alongside antivirus and endpoint protection. They are ideal for small businesses that want a convenient, bundled solution rather than managing separate security tools.
  • Keeper: A password manager rather than a VPN, but an essential companion tool. Keeper helps businesses secure employee credentials and reduce password-related breaches, complementing the protection a VPN provides.

What to avoid when choosing a business VPN

Not every VPN is built for enterprise use. While many providers promise security and convenience, there are key warning signs that should make you think twice before investing. Watch out for these common pitfalls:

  • Free VPNs with unclear logging policies: Free often means your data is the product. Without transparency, you risk exposing sensitive information.
  • Poor scalability for growing teams: A VPN that works for 10 users may struggle with 500. Look for solutions that can scale smoothly.
  • No support for enterprise authentication (SSO, MFA): Without modern authentication, managing users becomes a headache, and security gaps can appear.
  • No compliance certifications (HIPAA, SOC 2, GDPR): Enterprises need tools that meet regulatory requirements to avoid fines and reputational damage.
  • Weak or outdated encryption standards: VPNs must use strong, modern encryption to keep data safe against evolving threats.
  • Limited performance under load or peak hours: Poor performance leads to frustrated employees and reduced productivity.
    Lack of integration with your IT stack: If it does not work seamlessly with your firewalls, identity tools, or endpoint security, it creates more problems than it solves.
  • Poor customer support or lack of SLAs: Enterprises need dependable support and clear service-level agreements to ensure reliability.

How these VPNs were selected

To select the best enterprise VPN solutions, I evaluated each provider using a combination of hands-on testing, vendor research, and independent reviews from trusted industry sources. The goal was to highlight VPNs that deliver real value to businesses of different sizes, from SMBs to global enterprises.

The following criteria informed the rankings:

  • Security and compliance: Encryption standards, identity-based access, and compliance with regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 2.
  • Scalability and management: Ability to support a growing workforce, ease of deployment, and centralized management for IT teams.
  • Performance and reliability: Speed, uptime, and global server coverage to ensure smooth and secure connections.
  • Integration: Compatibility with existing infrastructure, such as firewalls, endpoint protection, or SSO/identity management platforms.
  • Pricing and value: Transparent pricing models that balance cost with features, including per-user licenses and enterprise bundles.
  • User feedback: Reviews and ratings from IT professionals and enterprises that have deployed these VPNs at scale.

This framework ensures that the solutions listed are both practical and effective for real-world enterprise environments.

Bottom line: Select a VPN that fits your business needs

Enterprise security is never one-size-fits-all.

The five VPNs highlighted here stand out for their ability to balance protection, scalability, and ease of management. The right choice depends on where your business is today and where it is headed. Begin with your priorities — whether that means compliance, flexibility, or advanced integration — and map them to the VPN that best aligns with your goals.

By making a thoughtful choice now, you set the stage for stronger security, smoother operations, and long-term business resilience.

Want to see where cybersecurity is headed next? Check out our guide to the hottest cybersecurity startups that are shaping the future of digital defense.

thumbnail Matt Gonzales

Matt Gonzales is the Managing Editor of Cybersecurity for eSecurity Planet. An award-winning journalist and editor, Matt brings over a decade of expertise across diverse fields, including technology, cybersecurity, and military acquisition. He combines his editorial experience with a keen eye for industry trends, ensuring readers stay informed about the latest developments in cybersecurity.

Recommended for you...

thumbnail 5 Cloud Security Providers You Might Be Overlooking
Products
5 Cloud Security Providers You Might Be Overlooking
Matt Gonzales
Aug 25, 2025
thumbnail Meet the Cybersecurity Startups Beating Hackers at Their Own Game
Products
Meet the Cybersecurity Startups Beating Hackers at Their Own Game
Maine Basan
Aug 20, 2025
thumbnail Free Antivirus Software Face-Off: Which One Protects Best?
Products
Free Antivirus Software Face-Off: Which One Protects Best?
Matt Gonzales
Aug 13, 2025
thumbnail The 6 Best Password Managers for Small Businesses (Tested and Trusted)
Products
The 6 Best Password Managers for Small Businesses (Tested and Trusted)
Matt Gonzales
Jul 29, 2025
eSecurity Planet Logo

eSecurity Planet is a leading resource for IT professionals at large enterprises who are actively researching cybersecurity vendors and latest trends. eSecurity Planet focuses on providing instruction for how to approach common security challenges, as well as informational deep-dives about advanced cybersecurity topics.

facebook
linkedin
x

Company

About us Contact us Advertise with us

Categories

Best Products Networks Cloud Threats Trends Endpoint Applications Compliance

Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Terms of Service Privacy Policy California - Do Not Sell My Information