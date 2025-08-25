5 Enterprise VPN Solutions Every Business Should Know

Enterprise VPN provides an encrypted connection for remote users and sites to access corporate resources over the internet. Compare top VPN providers.

Think of your enterprise network as a busy airport. Every employee, device, and data packet is trying to get through security. Without the right checkpoints, anyone can slip through.

Enterprise VPNs act as your frontline defense — encrypting traffic, verifying access, and keeping threats grounded before they take off. Here are the five best enterprise VPNs that keep business running smoothly while protecting what matters most:

Side-by-side look at the top enterprise VPNs

VPN Solution Best For Key Strengths Potential Drawbacks Pricing NordLayer Businesses seeking enterprise-grade security with user-friendly setup Identity-based access, scalable cloud management, integrates with SSO tools Newer compared to legacy players; may lack deep firewall integration Starts at ~$7/user/month (business plans) Cisco AnyConnect Large enterprises needing a proven, widely trusted standard Strong security, reliable performance, integrates with Cisco infrastructure Licensing complexity; heavier deployment for smaller orgs Per-user or perpetual license; varies widely Palo Alto GlobalProtect Enterprises already using Palo Alto firewalls Seamless firewall integration, strong threat intelligence Can be complex to configure; cost may be higher Bundled with Palo Alto firewalls; typically enterprise-level pricing Fortinet FortiClient / FortiGate Organizations invested in Fortinet security ecosystem Tight integration with FortiGate appliances, strong endpoint protection Less flexible for cloud-first deployments Often included with FortiGate appliances; endpoint license ~$8 per user/month Perimeter 81 SMBs and enterprises moving toward zero trust Cloud-native, easy deployment, intuitive management console May lack the advanced firewall features of traditional vendors Starts at ~$8/user/month; enterprise tiers higher

NordLayer Best for: Businesses that need a flexible, cloud-based enterprise VPN with strong identity management Visit NordLayer NordLayer is NordVPN’s enterprise-focused solution, built for modern businesses that need scalable, identity-based access. It integrates with popular SSO tools, offers centralized management, and allows organizations to implement zero-trust principles without heavy infrastructure. Pros Easy cloud deployment and management

Identity-based access with strong compliance features

Works across multiple platforms and integrates with SSO Cons Newer compared to legacy enterprise VPNs

Less firewall integration than Cisco or Palo Alto Pricing: Starts at ~$7/user/month (Business plan); custom enterprise pricing available Pro tip: NordLayer is ideal for organizations transitioning from small teams to enterprise-level security because it scales smoothly as you grow. Final verdict: A flexible, cloud-first enterprise VPN that combines ease of use with strong security, making it a great fit for modern businesses.

Cisco AnyConnect Best for: Large enterprises that rely on Cisco’s networking and security ecosystem Visit Cisco Cisco AnyConnect, now rebranded as Cisco Secure Client, is one of the most widely trusted enterprise VPNs. Known for its reliability and integration with Cisco’s security infrastructure, it provides secure access for large, distributed organizations. Pros Industry-standard reliability

Deep integration with Cisco networking gear

Strong security and endpoint posture checks Cons Licensing and deployment can be complex

More resource-intensive than lightweight competitors Pricing: Varies greatly based on the license model Pro tip: Best for enterprises already using Cisco infrastructure, as integration is seamless and maximizes security value. Final verdict: A proven, enterprise-grade VPN solution that remains a top choice for large-scale deployments.

Palo Alto GlobalProtect Best for: Enterprises already using Palo Alto firewalls and security tools Visit Palo Alto Networks GlobalProtect is Palo Alto Networks’ VPN solution, designed to extend the security of its next-gen firewalls to remote and on-site employees. It’s a natural fit for organizations that already use Palo Alto products. Pros Seamless integration with Palo Alto firewalls

Strong threat prevention and detection capabilities

High trust among security-conscious enterprises Cons Complex setup for new users

Pricing can be high compared to cloud-native competitors Pricing: Bundled with Palo Alto firewalls; enterprise pricing varies widely Pro tip: Best for enterprises committed to Palo Alto’s ecosystem, as GlobalProtect unlocks the platform’s full potential. Final verdict: A powerhouse VPN that delivers unmatched security when paired with Palo Alto firewalls, but not the simplest to manage.

Perimeter 81 Best for: SMBs and enterprises adopting zero-trust and cloud-first security models Visit Perimeter 81 Perimeter 81 is a cloud-native VPN solution designed with zero-trust principles in mind. It’s easy to deploy, intuitive to manage, and appeals to organizations that want modern, scalable VPN access without heavy infrastructure. Pros Cloud-based with fast, simple setup

User-friendly admin console

Built with zero-trust network access (ZTNA) features Cons Lacks deep firewall features found in legacy providers

May not meet the needs of highly complex enterprise networks Pricing: Starts at ~$8/user/month; enterprise plans available at higher tiers Pro tip: Great for growing businesses that need secure access fast, without the overhead of hardware or legacy systems. Final verdict: A flexible and modern VPN that offers simplicity and security for organizations moving toward cloud-first operations.

Other VPN options worth considering

Not every business needs a full enterprise-grade VPN. Some companies may prefer consumer-oriented VPNs or all-in-one security suites that offer VPN features.

These providers are excellent for individuals, startups, and small teams who want strong online protection without the complexity of enterprise solutions:

ExpressVPN : A leading consumer VPN known for speed, global server coverage, and reliability. While not designed for enterprise use, it can help secure employees on public Wi-Fi or during travel.

: A leading consumer VPN known for speed, global server coverage, and reliability. While not designed for enterprise use, it can help secure employees on public Wi-Fi or during travel. Surfshark VPN : A budget-friendly VPN that allows unlimited device connections. Its affordability and simplicity make it attractive for startups and small businesses that need broad coverage without enterprise-level features.

: A budget-friendly VPN that allows unlimited device connections. Its affordability and simplicity make it attractive for startups and small businesses that need broad coverage without enterprise-level features. Norton , McAfee , and Bitdefender : These cybersecurity suites include VPN functionality alongside antivirus and endpoint protection. They are ideal for small businesses that want a convenient, bundled solution rather than managing separate security tools.

, , and : These cybersecurity suites include VPN functionality alongside antivirus and endpoint protection. They are ideal for small businesses that want a convenient, bundled solution rather than managing separate security tools. Keeper: A password manager rather than a VPN, but an essential companion tool. Keeper helps businesses secure employee credentials and reduce password-related breaches, complementing the protection a VPN provides.

What to avoid when choosing a business VPN

Not every VPN is built for enterprise use. While many providers promise security and convenience, there are key warning signs that should make you think twice before investing. Watch out for these common pitfalls:

Free VPNs with unclear logging policies : Free often means your data is the product. Without transparency, you risk exposing sensitive information.

: Free often means your data is the product. Without transparency, you risk exposing sensitive information. Poor scalability for growing teams : A VPN that works for 10 users may struggle with 500. Look for solutions that can scale smoothly.

: A VPN that works for 10 users may struggle with 500. Look for solutions that can scale smoothly. No support for enterprise authentication (SSO, MFA) : Without modern authentication, managing users becomes a headache, and security gaps can appear.

: Without modern authentication, managing users becomes a headache, and security gaps can appear. No compliance certifications (HIPAA, SOC 2, GDPR) : Enterprises need tools that meet regulatory requirements to avoid fines and reputational damage.

: Enterprises need tools that meet regulatory requirements to avoid fines and reputational damage. Weak or outdated encryption standards : VPNs must use strong, modern encryption to keep data safe against evolving threats.

: VPNs must use strong, modern encryption to keep data safe against evolving threats. Limited performance under load or peak hours : Poor performance leads to frustrated employees and reduced productivity.

Lack of integration with your IT stack : If it does not work seamlessly with your firewalls, identity tools, or endpoint security, it creates more problems than it solves.

: Poor performance leads to frustrated employees and reduced productivity. : If it does not work seamlessly with your firewalls, identity tools, or endpoint security, it creates more problems than it solves. Poor customer support or lack of SLAs: Enterprises need dependable support and clear service-level agreements to ensure reliability.

How these VPNs were selected

To select the best enterprise VPN solutions, I evaluated each provider using a combination of hands-on testing, vendor research, and independent reviews from trusted industry sources. The goal was to highlight VPNs that deliver real value to businesses of different sizes, from SMBs to global enterprises.

The following criteria informed the rankings:

Security and compliance: Encryption standards, identity-based access, and compliance with regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 2.

Encryption standards, identity-based access, and compliance with regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 2. Scalability and management: Ability to support a growing workforce, ease of deployment, and centralized management for IT teams.

Ability to support a growing workforce, ease of deployment, and centralized management for IT teams. Performance and reliability: Speed, uptime, and global server coverage to ensure smooth and secure connections.

Speed, uptime, and global server coverage to ensure smooth and secure connections. Integration: Compatibility with existing infrastructure, such as firewalls, endpoint protection, or SSO/identity management platforms.

Compatibility with existing infrastructure, such as firewalls, endpoint protection, or SSO/identity management platforms. Pricing and value: Transparent pricing models that balance cost with features, including per-user licenses and enterprise bundles.

Transparent pricing models that balance cost with features, including per-user licenses and enterprise bundles. User feedback: Reviews and ratings from IT professionals and enterprises that have deployed these VPNs at scale.

This framework ensures that the solutions listed are both practical and effective for real-world enterprise environments.

Bottom line: Select a VPN that fits your business needs

Enterprise security is never one-size-fits-all.

The five VPNs highlighted here stand out for their ability to balance protection, scalability, and ease of management. The right choice depends on where your business is today and where it is headed. Begin with your priorities — whether that means compliance, flexibility, or advanced integration — and map them to the VPN that best aligns with your goals.

By making a thoughtful choice now, you set the stage for stronger security, smoother operations, and long-term business resilience.

