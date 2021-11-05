Best Risk Management Software for 2021

Every organization needs visibility into the potential threats they face daily. Enterprise risk management software can provide risk monitoring, identification, analysis, assessment, and mitigation, all in one solution.

While a number of solutions focus on the operational and financial risks posed to enterprises, this article focuses on software vendors specializing in cybersecurity risk management. Here are the top picks for risk management software vendors and solutions, followed by what every buyer needs to know and consider before purchasing.

Top Risk Management Software Vendors

What is Risk Management?

Risk management is the process of identifying threats, monitoring their exploitability status, conducting internal audits, and managing risks to mitigate harm to a company or organization.

Before the IT revolution, brick-and-mortar stores and enterprise offices protected physical assets from threat actors using security guards, alarms, and CCTV. Behind closed doors, a lock safeguarded cash, patents, and more.

Today sensitive user data and proprietary technologies are accessible to hackers without physical access, meaning RM needs to evolve to meet advancing threats of IT environments. With the broad workforce adoption of IT tools, risk assessment and mitigation are more crucial than ever.

What is Enterprise Risk Management?

Enterprise risk management (ERM) is the methodology for managing risk for organizations with thousands of employees, global networks, and an increasingly complex IT environment. While traditional risk management frameworks empower division managers with risk strategy, ERM is the macro-view and RM process for an organization’s collective risk posture.

Organizations scaling would be wise to hire a chief risk officer (CRO) and accompanying staff to establish an ERM strategy. As a centralized risk owner, a CRO has the cross-environment visibility and influence to preserve business continuity. To meet this demand, vendors also offer ERM software for larger organizations that require a robust and granular risk management process.

Considerations for Risk Management Software

What risks does this software seek to address, and how?

Does the solution integrate with existing infrastructure and systems?

How long does implementation take, and in what form (installed or hosted)?

What access to support and resources do clients have?

How does this risk management software compare to alternatives?

Is the vendor addressing current RM challenges?

Types of IT Risk Management

Information security’s objectives – confidentiality, integrity, and availability – offer an idea of the types of threats that endanger IT environments.

Organizations must keep some extent of client or proprietary data confidential, ensure that data is reliable and available to respective users like staff and clients. Most IT risk falls under one of these objectives, if not some overlap considering the increasingly interconnected and complex nature of managing risk across the enterprise.

Examples of Common Risks

IT Threat Type Relates to… Examples Physical Access to physical systems Natural disaster, fire, shoulder surfing Technical System failure Software bug, crash, loss of data Digital System compromise Phishing, malware, ransomware Human Error Staff of user access Accidental misconfiguration 3rd Party External parties Suppliers, partners, and stakeholders

Enterprises Today Rely on IT Risk Management

Though the above IT threats directly impact today’s digital infrastructure, failing to manage these risks can have extensive consequences for companies and organizations.

For organizations working with personally identifiable information (PII), obligated to regulatory compliance, a breach can compromise protected user or patient information. On top of remediating the incident, the breach could mean legal liability, financial issues, and uncertainty. Excessive downtime has no legal ramifications, but staff, users, and clients relying on high availability quickly move on if the service isn’t functioning correctly.

To avoid these threats to business continuity, IT risk management planning and tools are necessary for today’s enterprise organizations.

Benefits of Risk Management Software

Maintaining an efficient security infrastructure requires the ability to act fast to stop attackers in their tracks. The benefit of risk management software includes quickly identifying threats, assessing how dangerous they are, and improving risk mitigation efforts.

The ability to prioritize what risks take priority first ensures the proper allocation of resources. Organizations, in turn, can avoid the financial and operational risks presented by breaches or downtime altogether. With the rapid pace of IT adoption and the economy’s reliance on its continued functionality, managing these risks becomes more costly by the day, considering legal and compliance consequences.

Risk Management Software Features

Risk Identification: Scans networks and identifies risks and vulnerabilities as they arise

Scans networks and identifies risks and vulnerabilities as they arise Alert System: Identifies and alerts specific team members of potential threats

Identifies and alerts specific team members of potential threats Risk Assessment: Analysis of risks and vulnerabilities to determine how severe the threat is and what resources it would affect

Analysis of risks and vulnerabilities to determine how severe the threat is and what resources it would affect Risk Prioritization: Prioritize what risks will cause the most damage and alert operators to the appropriate task

Prioritize what risks will cause the most damage and alert operators to the appropriate task Centralized Dashboard: All logs of threats and vulnerabilities visible in a single dashboard with automatic patching and mitigation capabilities

All logs of threats and vulnerabilities visible in a single dashboard with automatic patching and mitigation capabilities Reporting and Audits: Generate reports on risks and save historical data on past incidents to help inform future responses

Generate reports on risks and save historical data on past incidents to help inform future responses Regulatory Compliance: Risk management software should help maintain GRC and internal standards

How to Choose a Risk Management Solution

Organization Needs

First, you should identify your essential requirements. Some risk management software targets specific types of risk. For example, some tools specialize in project risk management, whereas others specialize in financial risk management. Several top risk management software products offer specific protection for compliance-related risks like GDPR, GLBA, and HIPAA.

Similarly, an SMB organization serving a specific region won’t require the exact extent of enterprise-level features that a global network of offices needs.

Integration with Existing Systems

The next factor to consider is how a solution will fit with your current technology stack. You should ensure that the products you are considering can integrate with other security solutions you already have in place, including:

Choosing a program that doesn’t integrate with your current security architecture could lead to gaps in security or expensive overhauls of tools to match the risk management solution.

Budget and Contract

Finally, identify your budget and contract requirements. Advanced RM tools, such as those that use artificial intelligence (AI) or those built for enormous organizations, are often substantially more expensive than other options. If you don’t require these more advanced features, make sure you’re not paying more than what you need.

The Future of Risk Management

As with most software, the future of risk management tools will include further advancements and machine learning and AI adoption. These new technologies help RM software better identify and prevent gaps in cybersecurity, identify signatures of known attacks, and predict more advanced threats through anomaly detection. As potential threats become more advanced, security solutions are sure to follow suit to manage tomorrow’s risks.