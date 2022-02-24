9 Best Penetration Testing Tools for 2022

A penetration test, or pen test, is the simulation of a cyber attack. The goal is to assess a network’s security to improve it and thus prevent exploits by real threat actors by fixing vulnerabilities.

This critical IT security practice isn’t the same as a vulnerability assessment or vulnerability scanning, though, as pen testing involves an actual attack similar to what hackers would do in real-world conditions.

Pen tests are often performed by third parties, but as these outside tests can be expensive and become dated quickly, many organizations perform their own tests with pen testing tools, using their own IT personnel for their red teams (attackers).

When shopping for a penetration testing tool, be aware that you will likely need several components to perform a complete penetration test. Some software solutions let users define custom rules according to a specific use case.

There are a number of complementary technologies often used by organizations to address security holes. Breach and attack simulation, for example, can be something of an automated, continuous pen testing tool. Others include vulnerability scanning tools and vulnerability management solutions. And IT asset management and patch management are important tools for staying on top of known vulnerabilities.

A significant number of the tools below are included in Kali Linux, a dedicated operating system for pen testing and ethical hacking. Installing Kali can remove the hassle of downloading and installing these tools separately.

Nmap Free Security Scanner

Nmap, included in Kali Linux, is a free package of command lines you can run in a terminal to achieve various tasks, such as discovering open ports, which ultimately allows you to detect vulnerabilities.

This tool is pretty helpful for scanning large networks fast. Behind the scenes, it uses raw IP packets to identify available hosts and services on the network.

Pros

A very comprehensive, free, and open-source solution

Can be combined with a graphical user interface (GUI) such as Zenmap

Full of advanced networking features

Accepts custom scripts

Cons

Can be hard to configure and master

The extensive range of commands and options can overwhelming to new users

Detection tools will likely spot and log Nmap scans

Useful links

Wireshark

Wireshark is probably the most popular network protocol analyzer. It’s a packer scanner (or sniffer) you can find in Kali Linux, but you can also install it as a standalone software or package in most operating systems.

Pros

Rich interface with lots of panels and removable tabs

Very precise as you can see the finest details

You assess traffic vulnerabilities in real time

Can be used to assess wireless networks

Totally free

Cons

Significantly harder to learn and master than other mappers

Captures all requests on the network, so you have to know how to fine-tune it and use filters

Useful links

Get an in-depth look at Wireshark

Gobuster Directory Scanner

Gobuster can be used with Kali Linux, but you can also install it as a package using the command sudo apt install gobuster.

It’s an efficient software that can be used to enumerate hidden directories and files quickly. Many web apps use default directories and filenames that are relatively easy to spot. As a result, the tool can use brute force techniques to discover them.

Pros

Accepts Wordlists and additional packages ( sudo apt install seclists )

) Can extract lots of information such as directories, subdomains, and virtual hosts

Can hide status and process (e.g., with proxies, user agents)

Can spot backup and configuration files

Can save output results in files

Cons

Some Gobuster modules have very limited options

Robust installations will likely make enumeration more difficult or perhaps block it

Useful links

Amass

Amass is an open-source network mapper that is particularly efficient for DNS (Domain Name System) and subdomain enumeration.

Pros

Actively maintained and updated to keep up with the latest techniques and methodologies

Backed by OWASP

Great documentation

Combines various reconnaissance and gathering techniques

Similar features as Nmap, even on the scripting language

Cons

While the commands are pretty straightforward, analyzing the data will be hard for beginners

Useful links

Best Password Crackers

Password cracking consists of retrieving passwords stored in computer systems. System administrators and security teams (and hackers) can use them to spot weak passwords.

John the Ripper

Jack the Ripper is probably one of the most popular free password crackers included in Kali Linux, but it also has a premium version. The software combines various techniques to crack passwords.

Pros

Supports multiple hash and cipher types

Highly flexible and configurations

Can crack common variations such as mangling rules (e.g., Pa$$w0rd)

Cons

Can be hard to learn, set up, and configure

Has the same privileges of the user running it, so it cannot read shadow passwords

Useful links

Get an in-depth look at John the Ripper

Medusa

Medusa is a powerful brute-force tool with pretty interesting features included in Kali Linux. This command-line tool can also be installed as a Linux package using the command sudo apt install medusa.

Pros

Easy to learn and use

Speed and concurrency

Supports thread-based parallel testing (simultaneous brute-force attacks)

You can resume an interrupted Medusa scan

Can be extended easily

Cons

Supports fewer operating systems and platforms than other tools

Lack of documentation

Useful links

Check out Medusa’s GitHub Repository page.

Ncrack

This software, included in Kali Linux, can test all hosts and devices in a network for weak passwords. It’s a set of command lines that can scan large networks, allowing sophisticated brute-force attacks.

Pros

Very light yet powerful

One of the most widely used by professionals

Can be easily used along with Nmap (also maintained by the same creators)

Can save output in files

Can resume an interrupted attackers with the –resume option

Can attack multiple hosts

Cons

No known graphical interface

Useful links

Learn more about Ncrack

Best Pen Testing Frameworks

There are tools that are, in fact, collections of security tools you can use to run penetration tests. It can cover both the scanning part and the exploit.

The Burp suite

Burp is a top-rated software suite for attacking. You can find it in the Kali Linux community edition. It’s a tremendous tool in the arsenal that can do advanced scans, but one of the most classic uses is traffic interception (e.g., HTTP requests).

Pros

Used by most security teams, researchers, and professionals (and also attackers)

Very comprehensive

Easy to use and configure

Cons

Significantly harder to learn and master than other scanners

Many features aren’t available in the community edition (free), and the enterprise edition is relatively expensive

An “all-in-one” solution with tons of features you probably won’t use

Useful links

Get an in-depth look at Burp.

Metasploit

Metasploit, developed by Rapid7, is a well-known exploitation framework that’s also included in Kali Linux. It provides useful modules and scanners to exploit vulnerabilities.

Pros

Used by most security teams, researchers and professionals (and also attackers)

Very comprehensive

Very convenient to emulate compromised machines

You can create infected payloads with a graphical interface (with payloads GUI or in the pro version)

Can be easily combined with Nmap

Include post-exploitation tools such as keyloggers, packets sniffers, or persistent backdoors

Tests can be automated

Cons

It makes hacking a lot easier (including for beginners and script kiddies)

Paid versions are expensive (Pro edition is $15,000 per year)

Useful links

Get an in-depth look at Metasploit.

Other Pen Test and Scanning Tools

We’ve given you our picks for the top pen testing tools, but there are a number of others out there you may want to consider.

Nessus is a widely used paid vulnerability assessment tool that’s probably best for experienced security teams.

Fiddler is a useful collection of manual tools for dealing with web debugging, web session manipulation, and security/performance testing. However, it is probably most useful for those deploying the paid version on the .NET framework, as that comes with many automation features.

Aircrack-ng is the go-to tool for analysis and cracking of wireless networks. All the various tools within it use a command line interface and are set up for scripting.

wp-scan is a great tool for anyone using WordPress. It scans for known vulnerabilities, enumerating users and brute forcing logins.

wifite is a wireless network auditor that deals with current or legacy attacks against WEP and WPA2.

hashcat is used to crack hashes discovered during pen tests, including GPU and CPU cracking.

trufflehog searches through Git repositories for secrets (API tokens, hard-coded credentials, etc.).

SQLmap automates the detection and exploitation of SQL injection flaws and database server takeovers.

OWASP ZAP is a web application security scanner that is good for beginners.

Social Engineer Toolkit (SET) defends against human error in social engineering threats.

THC-Hydra is a network login cracker that supports Cisco auth, Cisco enable, IMAP, IRC, LDAP, MS-SQL, MYSQL, Rlogin, Rsh, RTSP, SSH and more

Drew Robb also contributed to this guide