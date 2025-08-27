Products
SHARE
Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp

The 6 Best Enterprise Password Managers You’ll Actually Trust

Reduce your organization’;s cyber attack potential by securing all credentials. See our top picks for the best enterprise password managers.

Written By
thumbnail Matt Gonzales
Matt Gonzales
Reviewed By:
thumbnail Ken Underhill
Ken Underhill
Aug 27, 2025
eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More

Ask any security team what keeps them up at night, and weak passwords will likely be near the top of the list.

Stolen or reused credentials remain one of the leading causes of enterprise data loss, costing companies millions in fines, downtime, and lost trust. While passkeys are gaining momentum as a passwordless alternative, most organizations aren’t there yet. The solution isn’t more sticky notes or browser autofill — it’s enterprise password managers.

These platforms centralize control, enforce strong authentication, and integrate with your existing IT stack to keep your organization secure.

Featured Partners: Password Management Software

Product Name

Product Name

Product Name

Quick comparison: Which password manager fits you?

Password ManagerEnterprise StrengthsDeployment & IntegrationCompliance & SecurityBest Use Case
KeeperEnterprise-grade vaults, role-based access, shared team folders, secrets managementSSO (SAML 2.0), SCIM provisioning, APIs/CLI, broad platform coverageSOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, FedRAMP ReadyBest for Large-Scale Security & Compliance
1PasswordZero-knowledge encryption, advanced admin controls, reporting & insightsMSP Edition, SCIM, SSO integrations, fast onboardingStrong zero-trust design, enterprise certificationsBest Overall for Enterprise Teams
DashlaneBusiness & enterprise plans, admin console, policy enforcement, risk insights (Omnix™)SSO, provisioning, cross-platform usability, modern UIAES-256 encryption, MFA support, SOC 2Best for Ease of Use with Strong Security
Bitdefender SecurePass (formerly Password Manager)Convenient add-on for existing Bitdefender clients; new features like password sharing & folder organizationWorks across major OS and browsers, bundled deploymentBenefits from Bitdefender’s overall security ecosystem; lacks enterprise-grade compliance certificationsBest for Bitdefender-centric Enterprises
Norton PMLightweight tool within Norton 360 for BusinessIncluded with enterprise Norton deploymentsAutofill & auto-change with Norton’s protectionBest Free/Included Option for Norton Users
McAfee PMIntegrated with McAfee Total Protection for enterpriseEasy deployment across devices via McAfee suiteTied into McAfee’s enterprise security stackBest for McAfee Subscribers at Scale

Keeper

Keeper logo.

Best for: Large enterprises that need strict compliance and advanced admin controls

Keeper is a leading enterprise password manager built for organizations that need airtight security and granular admin control. It uses a zero-knowledge architecture, meaning only users can access their data — not even Keeper itself. Enterprise features include SSO integration, SCIM provisioning, role-based access controls, and detailed compliance reporting, making it a fit for companies that need both scalability and strict governance.

Pros:

  • Zero-knowledge encryption for maximum security
  • Advanced admin features (SSO, RBAC, SCIM)
  • Strong compliance certifications (SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, FedRAMP Ready)
  • Secrets Manager for DevOps and IT teams

Cons:

  • Interface can feel overwhelming to new users
  • Advanced features may require IT involvement to deploy fully

Pricing: Keeper Business starts at $2.00 per user/month, while Keeper Enterprise offers custom pricing for larger organizations with advanced integration needs.

Pro tip: Keeper’s Secrets Manager is especially valuable for DevOps teams managing API keys, certificates, and database credentials — a feature many competitors lack.

Final verdict: Keeper is one of the most comprehensive and compliance-ready enterprise password managers available. It’s ideal for organizations that need powerful admin oversight and security assurances while still giving employees a straightforward way to manage logins.

Visit Keeper

1Password

1Password logo.

Best for: Enterprise teams that want the best balance of security, usability, and admin control

1Password is one of the most trusted names in password management, and its enterprise solution is designed with both employees and IT admins in mind. It includes zero-knowledge encryption, intuitive apps across every platform, and advanced tools like Travel Mode and the Secret Key. For enterprises, it delivers SSO integrations, SCIM provisioning, role-based access, and detailed reporting — ensuring it scales to meet compliance and governance needs.

Pros:

  • Intuitive and beginner-friendly design
  • Strong enterprise integrations (SSO, SCIM, APIs)
  • Zero-trust, zero-knowledge security model
  • Travel Mode and Secret Key features enhance security

Cons:

  • Lacks extras like built-in VPN or dark web monitoring
  • More expensive than some competitors at scale

Pricing: 1Password Business is $7.99 per user/month, while 1Password Enterprise offers custom pricing for larger organizations with advanced support.

Pro tip: 1Password’s Travel Mode is useful for executives who travel internationally and need to control which vaults are accessible across borders.

Final verdict: 1Password is the most well-rounded enterprise password manager, balancing airtight security with unmatched ease of use — perfect for organizations that want adoption without sacrificing control.

Visit 1Password

Dashlane

Dashlane logo.

Best for: Organizations that want an all-in-one security solution with extras like VPN and dark web monitoring

Dashlane combines strong enterprise password management with a user-friendly design and bonus features that go beyond password storage. In addition to AES-256 encryption and zero-knowledge security, Dashlane offers dark web monitoring, a built-in VPN, and a password changer for bulk updates. Its enterprise dashboards give admins visibility into password health, policy enforcement, and security insights at scale.

Pros:

  • Modern, easy-to-use interface
  • Built-in VPN and dark web monitoring included
  • Password changer simplifies bulk updates
  • SSO integration and provisioning support

Cons:

  • Pricier than simpler alternatives
  • VPN features may be redundant for enterprises with separate solutions

Pricing: Dashlane Business starts at $8 per user/month, with enterprise pricing available for larger organizations requiring advanced integration.

Pro tip: Dashlane’s password changer can update credentials across hundreds of accounts in one step — a massive time saver for IT teams during security overhauls.

Final verdict: Dashlane is the best choice for enterprises that want more than just password management, providing value-added tools that improve both security and user convenience.

Visit Dashlane

Bitdefender SecurePass

Bitdefender logo.

Best for: Enterprises already invested in Bitdefender’s security ecosystem

Bitdefender SecurePass, formerly known as Bitdefender Password Manager, is the company’s updated password management solution. It’s designed as a natural extension of Bitdefender’s security suite, making it a convenient option for enterprises already relying on Bitdefender for endpoint and threat protection.

Pros:

  • Seamless add-on for existing Bitdefender customers
  • Secure autofill and password generator
  • Cross-platform support with browser and web client access
  • New features include password sharing and folder organization

Cons:

  • Lacks advanced enterprise admin dashboards and reporting
  • Missing some features from the legacy Password Manager (e.g., password history, note colors)

Pricing: Available as a standalone add-on from $2.50 per month or included with certain Bitdefender plans.

Pro tip: If your business already runs on Bitdefender’s ecosystem, SecurePass is a low-friction way to extend protection to credential management without adding another vendor.

Final verdict: Bitdefender SecurePass is the best fit for enterprises already embedded in Bitdefender’s ecosystem. While it doesn’t match the enterprise-grade feature set of top competitors, it offers convenience and integration that make sense for Bitdefender-centric organizations.

Visit Bitdefender

Norton Password Manager

Norton logo.

Best for: Enterprises using Norton 360 that want a bundled password solution at no extra cost

Norton Password Manager is included in Norton 360 plans, making it an accessible option for businesses already invested in Norton’s security platform. It provides secure password storage, autofill, and a password generator, with a lightweight approach to enterprise use. Despite lacking the advanced admin and compliance tools of leading competitors, it adds value as part of Norton’s security suite.

Pros:

  • Free with Norton 360 subscription
  • Simple to set up and use
  • Works across devices and browsers
  • Integrated with Norton’s wider security platform

Cons:

  • Limited enterprise-specific features
  • Not suitable as a standalone enterprise solution

Pricing: Included free with Norton 360 for Business plans.

Pro tip: If your business already licenses Norton 360, the built-in password manager can be a cost-saving alternative to standalone solutions.

Final verdict: Norton Password Manager is best for organizations already in the Norton ecosystem, but it won’t replace full-featured enterprise platforms like Keeper or 1Password.

Visit Norton

McAfee Password Manager

McAfee logo.

Best for: Enterprises using McAfee Total Protection who want password management bundled in

McAfee Password Manager is part of the McAfee Total Protection suite. It provides basic password management — including autofill, cross-device sync, and a password generator — but is primarily geared toward users within McAfee’s ecosystem. While not as advanced as dedicated enterprise options, it’s a convenient addition for organizations standardizing on McAfee.

Pros:

  • Free with McAfee Total Protection
  • Easy to deploy alongside McAfee security stack
  • Syncs across devices and browsers
  • Simplifies vendor management for McAfee customers

Cons:

  • Lacks advanced enterprise controls and compliance tools
  • Less competitive as a standalone password manager

Pricing: Included free with McAfee Total Protection for Business.

Pro tip: For organizations already using McAfee’s security suite, the password manager offers added convenience without additional licensing costs.

Final verdict: McAfee Password Manager is best as a bundled tool for McAfee-centric enterprises, but it doesn’t match the enterprise-grade capabilities of Keeper, 1Password, or Dashlane.

Visit McAfee

Key questions to ask before choosing a password manager

Not every password manager is built the same… and not every business has the same needs. Before making a decision, ask yourself these key questions:

What are our compliance requirements?

Do you need SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, or FedRAMP support? Compliance certifications may rule out lighter, consumer-first tools.

How many employees (and logins) do we need to manage?

A 20-person startup has different needs than a 5,000-employee enterprise. Consider scalability, seat licensing, and admin dashboards.

How will this integrate with our existing systems?

Look for SSO (SAML 2.0), SCIM provisioning, and API support to connect with your IAM or directory services.

Do we need advanced admin controls?

Role-based access, audit logs, and policy enforcement are must-haves for many enterprises.

What’s our budget and IT capacity?

Some solutions are plug-and-play, while others require IT support to deploy and manage effectively.

Are bundled tools “good enough”?

If you’re already a Norton or McAfee customer, the included password managers may cover your needs — but dedicated enterprise solutions like Keeper, 1Password, or Dashlane provide deeper control.

Methodology: How I chose the best enterprise password managers

I evaluated dozens of password managers on the market and narrowed my list to six based on factors that matter most to businesses:

  • Enterprise features: SSO integrations, provisioning (SCIM), role-based access, audit logs, and secrets management.
  • Security standards: Zero-knowledge architecture, AES-256 encryption, MFA support, and compliance certifications like SOC 2, HIPAA, or GDPR.
  • Ease of use: Employee adoption rates, interface simplicity, and cross-platform support.
  • Value for businesses: Pricing per seat, scalability, and whether the solution adds value through extras like VPNs or dark web monitoring.
  • Market trust: Reputation, independent reviews, and track record with enterprise clients.

My goal was to highlight password managers that balance security, usability, and enterprise readiness, while also including convenient bundled options for organizations already using Norton, McAfee, or Bitdefender.

So… which password manager should you choose?

At the end of the day, passwords will always be a headache. But managing them doesn’t have to be.

The tools we’ve covered give enterprises a way to lock down credentials, stay compliant, and keep employees moving without friction. Whether you want the full power of Keeper or 1Password, the convenience of Dashlane, or the simplicity of bundled solutions from Bitdefender, Norton, or McAfee, the goal is the same: less chaos, more control, and stronger security across the board.

Because at the end of the day, stronger passwords should protect your business… not test your patience.

thumbnail Matt Gonzales

Matt Gonzales is the Managing Editor of Cybersecurity for eSecurity Planet. An award-winning journalist and editor, Matt brings over a decade of expertise across diverse fields, including technology, cybersecurity, and military acquisition. He combines his editorial experience with a keen eye for industry trends, ensuring readers stay informed about the latest developments in cybersecurity.

Recommended for you...

thumbnail 5 Cloud Security Providers You Might Be Overlooking
Products
5 Cloud Security Providers You Might Be Overlooking
Matt Gonzales
Aug 25, 2025
thumbnail 5 Enterprise VPN Solutions Every Business Should Know
Products
5 Enterprise VPN Solutions Every Business Should Know
Matt Gonzales
Aug 25, 2025
thumbnail Meet the Cybersecurity Startups Beating Hackers at Their Own Game
Products
Meet the Cybersecurity Startups Beating Hackers at Their Own Game
Maine Basan
Aug 20, 2025
thumbnail Free Antivirus Software Face-Off: Which One Protects Best?
Products
Free Antivirus Software Face-Off: Which One Protects Best?
Matt Gonzales
Aug 13, 2025
eSecurity Planet Logo

eSecurity Planet is a leading resource for IT professionals at large enterprises who are actively researching cybersecurity vendors and latest trends. eSecurity Planet focuses on providing instruction for how to approach common security challenges, as well as informational deep-dives about advanced cybersecurity topics.

facebook
linkedin
x

Company

About us Contact us Advertise with us

Categories

Best Products Networks Cloud Threats Trends Endpoint Applications Compliance

Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Terms of Service Privacy Policy California - Do Not Sell My Information