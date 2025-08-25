5 Cloud Security Providers You Might Be Overlooking

Your customers trust you to protect their data. Can your cloud provider keep up?

Cyberattacks keep evolving, and the wrong choice could leave sensitive information exposed. The good news: today’s top cloud security providers make it easier to stay secure, compliant, and resilient. They offer the tools to block threats, simplify management, and give you confidence in the cloud.

In this guide, I highlight providers that fly under the radar yet offer robust cloud security solutions for today’s businesses.

Here are the six best cloud security companies:

Featured Partners: Cybersecurity Software Advertisement We are able to offer our services for free because some vendors may pay us for web traffic or other sales opportunities. Our mission is to help technology buyers make better purchasing decisions, so we provide you with information for all vendors — even those that don't pay us. Product Name Visit Website Product Name Visit Website Product Name Visit Website

At a glance: cloud security providers compared

Provider Key Focus Strengths Key Features Best For Bitdefender Workload & endpoint protection Lightweight, centralized threat defense GravityZone Cloud Easy-to-manage security McAfee SaaS & data protection Compliance & visibility across apps MVISION Cloud SaaS/data protection NordLayer Secure remote access Cloud-native VPN with firewall features Scalable gateways Hybrid & remote teams Acronis Backup + cyber protection Integrated backup, DR, and security Cyber Protect Cloud All-in-one protection ESET Endpoint & SaaS security Lightweight, reliable protection PROTECT Cloud Business collaboration tools

Bitdefender Best for: Businesses that want streamlined endpoint and workload protection without enterprise-level complexity. Visit Bitdefender Bitdefender extends its strong endpoint security reputation into the cloud with GravityZone Cloud Security. It provides centralized management, workload protection, and lightweight agents that simplify deployment. Businesses gain advanced threat detection and control without the overhead of massive enterprise systems. Pros Centralized cloud console

Lightweight and efficient agents

Strong malware and ransomware protection Cons Limited advanced compliance features compared to bigger platforms

Reporting can be less customizable Pricing: Custom quotes; GravityZone plans start affordably for SMBs. Pro tip: Try Bitdefender’s trial to test GravityZone’s cloud workload scanning before scaling across endpoints. Final verdict: Bitdefender is a practical option for SMBs and mid-sized organizations that want strong, reliable cloud workload protection in a lightweight package.

McAfee Best for: Organizations needing SaaS visibility, compliance, and data protection. Visit McAfee McAfee’s MVISION Cloud focuses on SaaS security, data loss prevention, and compliance. It provides visibility across popular platforms like Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and AWS, helping businesses secure sensitive data. While McAfee’s enterprise prominence has dipped, its cloud offerings remain useful for organizations that prioritize SaaS security. Pros Strong SaaS and DLP capabilities

Wide integration with cloud platforms

Solid compliance tools Cons Brand recognition in enterprise cloud has waned

Interface can feel dated compared to newer players Pricing: McAfee MVISION Cloud pricing varies by scale. Subscriptions are sold through resellers like CDW or via custom quotes from McAfee partners. Pro tip: McAfee works well if you already use its endpoint tools, creating a layered defense strategy. Final verdict: While not a top “big name” anymore, McAfee still delivers dependable cloud SaaS and data security for businesses with compliance-heavy needs.

NordLayer Best for: Hybrid and remote teams that need secure, flexible access to cloud resources. Visit NordLayer NordLayer is a cloud-native business VPN designed for secure access to cloud apps and data. It combines network encryption, firewall features, and scalable gateways to support distributed teams. With simple management and strong encryption, it’s an excellent fit for businesses navigating hybrid work. Pros Easy to deploy and manage

Flexible cloud firewall and VPN features

Scales well for SMBs Cons Focused more on access control than full cloud workload security

Fewer advanced features than enterprise platforms Pricing: Starts around $7/user/month, with scalable plans for teams. Pro tip: Use NordLayer alongside endpoint security for a layered defense strategy. Final verdict: NordLayer is a solid pick for businesses prioritizing secure remote access and VPN capabilities, particularly in hybrid or remote-first environments.

Acronis Best for: Businesses prioritizing integrated backup, disaster recovery, and security in one platform. Visit Acronis Acronis delivers Cyber Protect Cloud, a platform that combines backup, disaster recovery, file sync/share, and cybersecurity. It’s particularly strong for MSPs and SMBs that want protection and continuity in one tool. Acronis minimizes downtime while safeguarding against data loss and cyber threats. Pros Integrated backup and security platform

Strong disaster recovery options

MSP-friendly management features Cons Not a pure-play cloud security tool

Can be overkill if you only need basic protection Pricing: Flexible, per-workload or per-GB pricing; quotes available through partners. Pro tip: Acronis works especially well for businesses without dedicated IT staff, simplifying protection under one roof. Final verdict: Acronis shines as an all-in-one platform for companies that want data protection, backup, and security combined, reducing complexity.

Advertisement

ESET Best for: Businesses seeking lightweight protection for endpoints and cloud collaboration tools. Visit ESET ESET brings its lightweight, efficient model to the cloud with ESET PROTECT Cloud and Cloud Office Security. It delivers endpoint protection while securing Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace against malware and phishing. Simple to use and resource-light, it’s a strong choice for SMBs. Pros Lightweight and efficient agents

Cloud console is easy to manage

Strong phishing and malware defense Cons Less visibility into complex environments

Limited enterprise-focused features Pricing: Transparent, affordable pricing tiers based on endpoints. Pro tip: Pair ESET Cloud Office Security with Microsoft 365 for extra phishing protection. Final verdict: ESET is best for organizations that want reliable, easy-to-use protection for endpoints and collaboration apps without unnecessary bloat.

How I selected these providers

I selected these cloud security providers based on a mix of market relevance, product capabilities, and accessibility for businesses. Each vendor delivers proven solutions that address key needs for modern organizations.

My evaluation criteria included:

Cloud focus : Providers had to offer cloud-delivered or cloud-managed security solutions (not just traditional endpoint tools).

: Providers had to offer cloud-delivered or cloud-managed security solutions (not just traditional endpoint tools). Effectiveness : A track record of strong protection against threats like ransomware, phishing, and data loss.

: A track record of strong protection against threats like ransomware, phishing, and data loss. Accessibility : Solutions suitable for SMBs and mid-market businesses, not just massive enterprises.

: Solutions suitable for SMBs and mid-market businesses, not just massive enterprises. Features : Coverage of core areas such as endpoint security, SaaS protection, backup/recovery, or secure access.

: Coverage of core areas such as endpoint security, SaaS protection, backup/recovery, or secure access. Value: Balance of protection, usability, and pricing transparency.

I also cross-checked vendor offerings against industry reports, product documentation, and user feedback to ensure accuracy and relevance in 2025.

Advertisement

Secure your business before it’s too late

The biggest names in cloud security aren’t always the best fit for every business. The five providers highlighted here may fly under the radar, but they deliver reliable cloud security protection that helps companies to stay secure, compliant, and resilient in today’s threat landscape.

Whether you need simple endpoint protection, SaaS security, backup and recovery, or secure remote access, there’s a solution here that can align with your goals.

Bottom line: Don’t overlook these hidden gems. Choosing the right cloud security provider could be the difference between a routine day and a costly breach.

Cloud security is only one piece of the puzzle. If you’re also comparing storage options, don’t miss our breakdown of the Best Cloud Storage for Businesses.