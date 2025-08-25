Products
SHARE
Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp

5 Cloud Security Providers You Might Be Overlooking

Compare top cloud security companies offering tools to protect data, manage access, reduce threats, and ensure compliance

Written By
thumbnail Matt Gonzales
Matt Gonzales
Co-Author
thumbnail Ken Underhill
Ken Underhill
Aug 25, 2025
eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More

Your customers trust you to protect their data. Can your cloud provider keep up?

Cyberattacks keep evolving, and the wrong choice could leave sensitive information exposed. The good news: today’s top cloud security providers make it easier to stay secure, compliant, and resilient. They offer the tools to block threats, simplify management, and give you confidence in the cloud.

In this guide, I highlight providers that fly under the radar yet offer robust cloud security solutions for today’s businesses.

Here are the six best cloud security companies:

Featured Partners: Cybersecurity Software

Product Name

Product Name

Product Name

At a glance: cloud security providers compared

ProviderKey FocusStrengthsKey FeaturesBest For
BitdefenderWorkload & endpoint protectionLightweight, centralized threat defenseGravityZone CloudEasy-to-manage security
McAfeeSaaS & data protectionCompliance & visibility across appsMVISION CloudSaaS/data protection
NordLayerSecure remote accessCloud-native VPN with firewall featuresScalable gatewaysHybrid & remote teams
AcronisBackup + cyber protectionIntegrated backup, DR, and securityCyber Protect CloudAll-in-one protection
ESETEndpoint & SaaS securityLightweight, reliable protectionPROTECT CloudBusiness collaboration tools
Bitdefender icon.

Bitdefender

Best for: Businesses that want streamlined endpoint and workload protection without enterprise-level complexity.

Visit Bitdefender

Bitdefender extends its strong endpoint security reputation into the cloud with GravityZone Cloud Security. It provides centralized management, workload protection, and lightweight agents that simplify deployment. Businesses gain advanced threat detection and control without the overhead of massive enterprise systems.

Pros

  • Centralized cloud console
  • Lightweight and efficient agents
  • Strong malware and ransomware protection

Cons

  • Limited advanced compliance features compared to bigger platforms
  • Reporting can be less customizable

Pricing: Custom quotes; GravityZone plans start affordably for SMBs.

Pro tip: Try Bitdefender’s trial to test GravityZone’s cloud workload scanning before scaling across endpoints.

Final verdict: Bitdefender is a practical option for SMBs and mid-sized organizations that want strong, reliable cloud workload protection in a lightweight package.

McAfee icon.

McAfee

Best for: Organizations needing SaaS visibility, compliance, and data protection.

Visit McAfee

McAfee’s MVISION Cloud focuses on SaaS security, data loss prevention, and compliance. It provides visibility across popular platforms like Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and AWS, helping businesses secure sensitive data. While McAfee’s enterprise prominence has dipped, its cloud offerings remain useful for organizations that prioritize SaaS security.

Pros

  • Strong SaaS and DLP capabilities
  • Wide integration with cloud platforms
  • Solid compliance tools

Cons

  • Brand recognition in enterprise cloud has waned
  • Interface can feel dated compared to newer players

Pricing: McAfee MVISION Cloud pricing varies by scale. Subscriptions are sold through resellers like CDW or via custom quotes from McAfee partners.

Pro tip: McAfee works well if you already use its endpoint tools, creating a layered defense strategy.

Final verdict: While not a top “big name” anymore, McAfee still delivers dependable cloud SaaS and data security for businesses with compliance-heavy needs.

NordLayer icon.

NordLayer

Best for: Hybrid and remote teams that need secure, flexible access to cloud resources.

Visit NordLayer

NordLayer is a cloud-native business VPN designed for secure access to cloud apps and data. It combines network encryption, firewall features, and scalable gateways to support distributed teams. With simple management and strong encryption, it’s an excellent fit for businesses navigating hybrid work.

Pros

  • Easy to deploy and manage
  • Flexible cloud firewall and VPN features
  • Scales well for SMBs

Cons

  • Focused more on access control than full cloud workload security
  • Fewer advanced features than enterprise platforms

Pricing: Starts around $7/user/month, with scalable plans for teams.

Pro tip: Use NordLayer alongside endpoint security for a layered defense strategy.

Final verdict: NordLayer is a solid pick for businesses prioritizing secure remote access and VPN capabilities, particularly in hybrid or remote-first environments.

Acronis logo

Acronis

Best for: Businesses prioritizing integrated backup, disaster recovery, and security in one platform.

Visit Acronis

Acronis delivers Cyber Protect Cloud, a platform that combines backup, disaster recovery, file sync/share, and cybersecurity. It’s particularly strong for MSPs and SMBs that want protection and continuity in one tool. Acronis minimizes downtime while safeguarding against data loss and cyber threats.

Pros

  • Integrated backup and security platform
  • Strong disaster recovery options
  • MSP-friendly management features

Cons

  • Not a pure-play cloud security tool
  • Can be overkill if you only need basic protection

Pricing: Flexible, per-workload or per-GB pricing; quotes available through partners.

Pro tip: Acronis works especially well for businesses without dedicated IT staff, simplifying protection under one roof.

Final verdict: Acronis shines as an all-in-one platform for companies that want data protection, backup, and security combined, reducing complexity.

ESET logo

ESET

Best for: Businesses seeking lightweight protection for endpoints and cloud collaboration tools.

Visit ESET

ESET brings its lightweight, efficient model to the cloud with ESET PROTECT Cloud and Cloud Office Security. It delivers endpoint protection while securing Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace against malware and phishing. Simple to use and resource-light, it’s a strong choice for SMBs.

Pros

  • Lightweight and efficient agents
  • Cloud console is easy to manage
  • Strong phishing and malware defense

Cons

  • Less visibility into complex environments
  • Limited enterprise-focused features

Pricing: Transparent, affordable pricing tiers based on endpoints.

Pro tip: Pair ESET Cloud Office Security with Microsoft 365 for extra phishing protection.

Final verdict: ESET is best for organizations that want reliable, easy-to-use protection for endpoints and collaboration apps without unnecessary bloat.

How I selected these providers

I selected these cloud security providers based on a mix of market relevance, product capabilities, and accessibility for businesses. Each vendor delivers proven solutions that address key needs for modern organizations.

My evaluation criteria included:

  • Cloud focus: Providers had to offer cloud-delivered or cloud-managed security solutions (not just traditional endpoint tools).
  • Effectiveness: A track record of strong protection against threats like ransomware, phishing, and data loss.
  • Accessibility: Solutions suitable for SMBs and mid-market businesses, not just massive enterprises.
  • Features: Coverage of core areas such as endpoint security, SaaS protection, backup/recovery, or secure access.
  • Value: Balance of protection, usability, and pricing transparency.

I also cross-checked vendor offerings against industry reports, product documentation, and user feedback to ensure accuracy and relevance in 2025.

Secure your business before it’s too late

The biggest names in cloud security aren’t always the best fit for every business. The five providers highlighted here may fly under the radar, but they deliver reliable cloud security protection that helps companies to stay secure, compliant, and resilient in today’s threat landscape.

Whether you need simple endpoint protection, SaaS security, backup and recovery, or secure remote access, there’s a solution here that can align with your goals.

Bottom line: Don’t overlook these hidden gems. Choosing the right cloud security provider could be the difference between a routine day and a costly breach.

Cloud security is only one piece of the puzzle. If you’re also comparing storage options, don’t miss our breakdown of the Best Cloud Storage for Businesses.

thumbnail Matt Gonzales

Matt Gonzales is the Managing Editor of Cybersecurity for eSecurity Planet. An award-winning journalist and editor, Matt brings over a decade of expertise across diverse fields, including technology, cybersecurity, and military acquisition. He combines his editorial experience with a keen eye for industry trends, ensuring readers stay informed about the latest developments in cybersecurity.

Recommended for you...

thumbnail 5 Enterprise VPN Solutions Every Business Should Know
Products
5 Enterprise VPN Solutions Every Business Should Know
Matt Gonzales
Aug 25, 2025
thumbnail Meet the Cybersecurity Startups Beating Hackers at Their Own Game
Products
Meet the Cybersecurity Startups Beating Hackers at Their Own Game
Maine Basan
Aug 20, 2025
thumbnail Free Antivirus Software Face-Off: Which One Protects Best?
Products
Free Antivirus Software Face-Off: Which One Protects Best?
Matt Gonzales
Aug 13, 2025
thumbnail The 6 Best Password Managers for Small Businesses (Tested and Trusted)
Products
The 6 Best Password Managers for Small Businesses (Tested and Trusted)
Matt Gonzales
Jul 29, 2025
eSecurity Planet Logo

eSecurity Planet is a leading resource for IT professionals at large enterprises who are actively researching cybersecurity vendors and latest trends. eSecurity Planet focuses on providing instruction for how to approach common security challenges, as well as informational deep-dives about advanced cybersecurity topics.

facebook
linkedin
x

Company

About us Contact us Advertise with us

Categories

Best Products Networks Cloud Threats Trends Endpoint Applications Compliance

Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Terms of Service Privacy Policy California - Do Not Sell My Information