BAS tools make it easy to see the impact of data loss, fraud, and theft. Learn about the features and capabilities of the top breach and attack simulation tools.

Imagine this: your security team spends millions on firewalls, endpoint protection, and cloud defenses.

But how do you really know they’ll hold up against a real-world attack? That’s where breach and attack simulation (BAS) tools come in.

Instead of waiting for the next ransomware campaign or zero-day exploit to test your defenses, BAS platforms run safe, controlled simulations that reveal hidden gaps before attackers do. Think of it as a cybersecurity fire drill for your entire stack, from endpoints and networks to cloud infrastructure.

Many businesses target more popular BAS solutions… with mixed results. In this guide, I’ve highlighted some under-the-radar options that deliver the most value in real-world security programs.

Fortinet FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall Best for: Enterprises and SMBs that need a high-performance firewall validated through BAS. Visit Fortinet Fortinet FortiGate NGFWs are renowned for their robust network security capabilities, which combine intrusion prevention, application control, and advanced threat intelligence. When paired with BAS, Fortinet firewalls can be stress-tested against real-world attack scenarios, ensuring policies and segmentation rules actually stop threats before they spread. Pros Comprehensive threat-prevention features.

Strong integration with Fortinet’s Security Fabric ecosystem.

Scalable performance for enterprises and SMBs alike. Cons Can be complex to configure for advanced use cases.

Best results often require pairing with other Fortinet tools. Pricing: FortiGate appliances start at a few hundred dollars for SMB models, but enterprise deployments typically require custom quotes. Subscription bundles for advanced security features are included in the total cost. Pro-tip: Regularly schedule BAS tests after major updates to firewall policies. This ensures FortiGate rules aren’t just “set and forget,” but continuously validated against evolving attack techniques. Final verdict: Fortinet FortiGate, combined with BAS, turns a strong firewall into a truly battle-tested one.

Palo Alto Prisma Cloud Best for: Teams securing multi-cloud workloads that need BAS validation for misconfigurations. Visit Palo Alto Networks Palo Alto Prisma Cloud helps organizations lock down cloud risks across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments. With BAS, security teams can pressure-test those defenses, confirming that Prisma Cloud policies catch the same techniques attackers use in real incidents. Pros Broad coverage across cloud, container, and serverless environments.

Strong integration with Palo Alto’s threat intelligence.

Useful for DevSecOps teams needing continuous validation. Cons Can be complex for smaller teams without deep cloud expertise.

Premium features may increase cost at scale. Pricing: Prisma Cloud pricing is subscription-based and depends on workloads, containers, and features enabled. Palo Alto offers flexible tiers but generally requires a sales quote for full deployments. Pro-tip: Run BAS scenarios tied to new cloud deployments. Catching misconfigurations early is easier and cheaper than fixing them after an exposure. Final verdict: With BAS validation, Prisma Cloud transforms from a policy engine into a true test bed for cloud resilience.



CrowdStrike Falcon Endpoint Protection Best for: Organizations that want BAS-tested endpoint detection and response at scale. Visit Crowdstrike Endpoints remain the primary entry point for most cyberattacks, whether through phishing, malware, or ransomware. CrowdStrike Falcon delivers AI-powered endpoint detection and response (EDR) to identify and stop threats in real time. In the context of BAS, Falcon excels by demonstrating the effectiveness of endpoint protection against common attacker techniques, such as privilege escalation, persistence, and lateral movement. Pros Strong behavioral analytics powered by threat intelligence.

Lightweight agent with fast deployment.

Effective against modern ransomware and advanced persistent threats (APTs). Cons Premium pricing can limit adoption for smaller organizations.

Requires tuning to reduce false positives in complex environments. Pricing: CrowdStrike Falcon starts at around $59.99 per endpoint per year for its basic plan, with more advanced packages (including EDR and threat hunting) available at higher tiers. A free trial is available. Pro-tip: Pair BAS with Falcon’s incident response workflows to measure not only detection, but also how quickly your team can contain and remediate simulated threats. Final verdict: CrowdStrike Falcon, combined with BAS, delivers confidence that endpoint attacks won’t slip through the cracks.

Tenable Best for: Security teams that want BAS to validate vulnerability management priorities. Visit Tenable Tenable is best known for its vulnerability management platform, Tenable.io, which scans systems to identify weaknesses before attackers exploit them. But not all vulnerabilities pose equal risk in practice. By layering BAS on top of Tenable’s findings, organizations can see which issues attackers could actually weaponize — transforming endless vulnerability lists into actionable remediation roadmaps. Pros Market leader in vulnerability scanning and asset visibility.

Clear prioritization features to help manage patching.

Broad integrations with SIEMs and security platforms Cons Generates large volumes of findings that can overwhelm smaller teams.

Limited attack-chain context without BAS or complementary tools. Pricing: One-year subscriptions begin at $3,500. Free trials are offered for Tenable.io and Tenable.sc. Pro-tip: Map Tenable’s high-severity findings to BAS scenarios to identify which vulnerabilities are exploitable versus theoretical. Final verdict: Tenable and BAS together bridge the gap between scanning everything and fixing what really counts.

Cymulate Best for: Organizations seeking an accessible BAS platform with broad attack coverage. Visit Cymulate Cymulate has built a reputation as one of the more approachable BAS platforms, offering out-of-the-box scenarios that span phishing, malware delivery, lateral movement, and data exfiltration. Unlike heavyweight BAS tools that require specialized teams, Cymulate emphasizes usability, making it easier for mid-sized organizations to continuously test security controls without slowing down operations. Pros Broad library of prebuilt attack simulations.

Easy setup with a user-friendly interface.

Strong coverage across email, endpoint, network, and cloud. Cons May lack the deep customization larger enterprises demand.

Reporting is solid but less detailed than some advanced BAS platforms. Pricing: According to TrustRadius, Cymulate offers two editions, with pricing ranging from $7,000 for a month-long, 7-attack-vector bundle up to $91,000 for the same bundle over 12 months. Pro-tip: Start with Cymulate’s phishing and ransomware simulations. They’re quick to deploy and deliver immediate insight into two of today’s most common threats. Final verdict: Cymulate brings BAS within reach for more organizations, proving that continuous testing doesn’t have to be complicated.

XM Cyber Best for: Teams that want BAS to map real attack paths across hybrid environments. Visit XM Cyber XM Cyber stands out by going beyond isolated simulations to demonstrate how attackers can chain vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and weak credentials into a comprehensive attack path. Its platform continuously maps how an intruder could move from an initial foothold — say, a compromised endpoint — all the way to critical assets in on-premises or cloud environments. It helps security teams focus on cutting off the most dangerous routes before attackers exploit them. Pros Strong focus on continuous exposure management and attack paths.

Visual mapping makes complex risks easier to understand.

Covers hybrid environments, including cloud and on-prem. Cons May require more time to interpret compared with simpler BAS platforms.

Less suited for organizations seeking only quick, point-in-time testing. Pricing: XM Cyber follows a subscription model tailored to the environment size and complexity, with pricing provided on request. They typically offer demos and proof-of-value engagements instead of a standard trial. Pro-tip: Use XM Cyber to model attacks on critical business processes (like financial systems or cloud workloads) to uncover risks that go beyond technical vulnerabilities. Final verdict: XM Cyber brings a strategic edge to BAS by showing not just single weaknesses, but the paths attackers could actually take to your crown jewels.

Features you should consider in BAS solutions

Not all breach and attack simulation platforms are created equal—and not every security tool integrates smoothly with BAS. To help you cut through the noise, here are the must-have features to look for, paired with examples from the six vendors we reviewed:

Attack library depth: BAS is only as good as the scenarios it can run. Platforms like Cymulate offer a wide range of prebuilt simulations — from phishing to lateral movement — that stay updated with the latest attacker techniques.

BAS is only as good as the scenarios it can run. Platforms like offer a wide range of prebuilt simulations — from phishing to lateral movement — that stay updated with the latest attacker techniques. Ease of use: Complex BAS setups can overwhelm small teams. That’s where Cymulate’s user-friendly design stands out, making simulations accessible even without a full-time red team.

Complex BAS setups can overwhelm small teams. That’s where stands out, making simulations accessible even without a full-time red team. Reporting that matters: The best BAS doesn’t just flag issues, it shows what to fix first. Tenable pairs naturally with BAS because it prioritizes vulnerabilities, helping teams focus on what attackers could actually exploit.

The best BAS doesn’t just flag issues, it shows what to fix first. pairs naturally with BAS because it prioritizes vulnerabilities, helping teams focus on what attackers could actually exploit. Coverage across environments: Your defenses don’t stop at the firewall. Palo Alto Prisma Cloud ensures that BAS can extend to cloud workloads, while Fortinet FortiGate secures the network edge.

Your defenses don’t stop at the firewall. ensures that BAS can extend to cloud workloads, while secures the network edge. Integration potential: BAS has the most impact when it validates tools you already rely on. CrowdStrike Falcon is a strong example — BAS confirms endpoint resilience against ransomware or persistence techniques.

BAS has the most impact when it validates tools you already rely on. is a strong example — BAS confirms endpoint resilience against ransomware or persistence techniques. Trial or proof of value: Vendors that let you test before you buy offer peace of mind. Cymulate and CrowdStrike offer free trials, making them easy to see immediate results.

The right BAS tool isn’t just about flashy features—it’s about finding a platform that fits your environment, validates your existing defenses, and helps your team act on what matters most.

How I chose these solutions

Whenever you’re evaluating security tools, it’s easy to get lost in a sea of acronyms, features, and vendor promises. To keep this list focused and useful, I took a straightforward approach:

I hunted for under-the-radar players . The BAS market is still evolving, and some of the most interesting vendors aren’t the ones you always see on “Top 10” lists. That’s why tools like Cymulate and XM Cyber are featured here. They’re innovative, practical, and often overlooked.

. The BAS market is still evolving, and some of the most interesting vendors aren’t the ones you always see on “Top 10” lists. That’s why tools like Cymulate and XM Cyber are featured here. They’re innovative, practical, and often overlooked. I paired them with familiar names . Firewalls, endpoint protection, and vulnerability management platforms from companies like Fortinet, Palo Alto, CrowdStrike, and Tenable aren’t BAS tools on their own, but they’re exactly the kind of defenses BAS is meant to validate. Seeing them side by side shows the real-world value of simulation.

. Firewalls, endpoint protection, and vulnerability management platforms from companies like Fortinet, Palo Alto, CrowdStrike, and Tenable aren’t BAS tools on their own, but they’re exactly the kind of defenses BAS is meant to validate. Seeing them side by side shows the real-world value of simulation. I prioritized accessibility . Pricing transparency, free trials, or flexible packages mattered. Tools that only make sense for Fortune 100 budgets aren’t useful to most readers here.

. Pricing transparency, free trials, or flexible packages mattered. Tools that only make sense for Fortune 100 budgets aren’t useful to most readers here. I kept it practical. Instead of listing every vendor out there, I’ve narrowed it down to six solid picks — enough variety to give you options without overwhelming you with noise.

At the end of the day, this isn’t about who spends the most on marketing. It’s about the tools that actually help security teams prove their defenses can withstand real-world attacks.

Final thoughts

Many organizations fail to identify gaps in their defenses until after an incident has occurred. By that point, the damage is already done. This could include financial loss, legal headaches, or long-term damage to one’s reputation.

Breach and attack simulation changes that dynamic. Instead of waiting for an attacker to expose weaknesses, security teams can uncover them on their own schedule, in a safe and controlled way. Every drill provides clear evidence of what’s working and what needs improvement, turning uncertainty into action.

That’s where the tools highlighted here come in. From Fortinet and Palo Alto securing the edge, to CrowdStrike and Tenable validating endpoints and vulnerabilities, and under-the-radar innovators like Cymulate and XM Cyber mapping out attack paths, the message is clear: continuous testing makes every layer stronger.

Looking to strengthen your endpoint defenses? Check out our guide to the top EDR solutions for a closer look at the tools that stop attackers where they strike first.