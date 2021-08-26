Top Code Debugging and Code Security Tools

There’s a lot of code in the world, and a lot more is created every day. The browser you’re reading this article on is likely supported by millions of lines of code. And as even a casual reader would know from the headlines, not all of that code is flawless. In fact, there are more than a few flaws present, as well as the occasional gaping security hole. Code debugging and code security tools exist to find and help developers fix the problems that occur.

There are even some debuggers that automate the bug fixing process. Such tools typically capture exceptions as they occur and provide diagnostic and contextual data to make resolution easier. How they go about it differs from tool to tool. Some use hard-coded algorithms in error grouping. Others use a machine learning grouping engine to spot error patterns and types. This reduces noise and enables developers to prioritize the most important ones.

Automated tools also help developers emerge from alert hell. Sometimes they are inundated with alerts and have to dig through logs trying to uncover the problem. Automated debugging tools are designed to simplify the handling of bugs in codes, reduce the time fixes take, and in the process make life easier for the coder. It’s been estimated that developers spend anywhere from 20% to 75% of their time debugging and maintaining code, so tools that can automate even some of the process potentially have a high return on investment (ROI). At a time when software and application security are becoming critically important, code security and debugging tools are poised for strong growth.

Security and Speed Needs Drive Growth

Debugging tools haven’t just appeared as a result of someone’s bright idea. Their growing popularity is being driven by coders who need help. In addition, the bad old days of buggy code as the norm are no longer being tolerated. Organizations appear to care more about both code quality and want both speed and accuracy as part of their code release cycles. They realize that speed without accuracy has a bad impact on user retention.

Additionally, as code complexity grows and run-time environments change, such as with cloud, hybrid, and microservice models, code debugging and code security has become more challenging.

While companies tend to run lots of pre-production tests, there can be a diminishing return, and it slows down release cycles. In any case, it is extremely difficult, if not impossible, to anticipate where code will break or security vulnerabilities will show. Code debugging and code security tools, therefore, need to integrate with other tools and plug into the workflow that developers are using. They need to work in real-time in all these environments and provide deep context into errors and security issues so developers can see and understand what’s happening as fast as possible.

Best Code Debugging and Code Security Tools

There are a great many code debugging and code security tools to choose from. Some focus on finding bugs in code, some try to automatically fix them, others are targeted at potential security holes. Therefore, it is important to define what you are looking for as part of the product selection process. Veteran coders may simply want a fast scan to point out areas to review. Rookies, on the other hand, might be grateful for all the help they can get when it comes to finding and fixing buys automatically.

The core minimum features for code debugging tools include:

SDKs supporting popular languages and frameworks to capture exceptions

Alerting and notification functionality to get instant alerts of errors as they appear

A UI/dashboard to get a live feed of all errors and be able to drill into them for more information

We evaluated the top code debugging and code security tools. Here are the ones that stood out in our analysis.

Rollbar

Rollbar’s Continuous Code Improvement Platform helps developers discover and resolve issues in code. Developers instrument lightweight SDKs into their applications to capture all exceptions – handled and unhandled – as they occur, along with the surrounding context and details. This gives developers visibility on errors in applications, coupled with diagnostic data needed for resolution.

Rollbar’s standout features

Error grouping engine utilizes machine learning to automatically group similar errors together to reduce noise and create trustworthy alerts, enabling developers to focus on, and prioritize, the errors that matter

Automatically triggers workflows based on any new bugs or regressions that are detected to address issues and minimize their impact till developers can fix them

Meets SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 criteria

Helps development teams deploy better software faster, and quickly recover from critical errors in code

Lower mean time to awareness (MTTA) and mean time to resolution (MTTR) of errors

Automation Grade Grouping reduces the number of over-grouped and under-grouped errors, getting rid of missed bugs and noise

Automated workflows that developers can use to remediate errors without manual intervention

SonarQube

SonarQube helps companies enhance workflows with continuous code quality and code security. It includes thousands of automated Static Code Analysis rules that have been designed to protect apps on multiple fronts, and guide development teams.

SonarQube’s standout features

Fixes vulnerabilities that compromise apps

Ensures the codebase is clean and maintainable to increase developer velocity

Works on 27 programming languages

Provides release quality code and offers clear go/no-go indicators

Multilanguage software

Includes security analyses

Supports Docker

Sentry

From error tracking to performance monitoring, Sentry helps developers see what matters, resolve bugs quicker, and learn continuously about applications from the frontend to the backend. Over a million developers and 70,000 organizations already use it to ship better software faster.

Sentry’s standout features

Performance monitoring helps trace performance issues to poor-performing API calls and slow database queries

Find root causes with Sentry Trace View and Trace Navigator

Obtain a through-line between transactions across all projects

Source code, error filters, stack locals help enhances application performance

Quickly identify performance issues before they become downtime

View the end-to-end distributed trace to see the exact, poor-performing API call and surface any related errors

Breadcrumbs make application development easier by showing the trails of events that lead to the error(s)

Real-time monitoring means data in real-time

Query raw event data across the organization with Discover, Sentry’s query builder

Dashboards add a visual element to application monitoring

Bugsnag

Bugsnag monitors application stability to help developers make data-driven decisions on whether they should be building new features or fixing bugs. It includes full stack stability monitoring with functionality for mobile applications.

Bugsnag’s standout features

End-to-end diagnostics to help reproduce every error

One dashboard for all functions

Provides a stability score as the definitive metric for app health

Offers search and prioritized customer segments

Focus on the bugs that matter most to the business

Open source error libraries for over 50 platforms with opinionated defaults and customization options

Subject matter experts are available who know about error reduction and app health

Automated error monitoring, reporting, alerting, and diagnostic capture for mobile, web, and backend apps

Track application stability against set targets, and intervene when stability drops

DebugHunters

DebugHunters is focused on the website protection side of code debugging. It safeguards sites and their visitors from attacks. This is done with both automated and routine manual checks with the goal of eliminating the worry about a compromise damaging a website site or company reputation.

DebugHunters standout features

Round-the-clock debugging

Track down the root cause of errors quickly and reduce time spent on debugging by up to 85%

Improve the quality of code

Speedy vulnerability patching

Website security software runs daily scans for malicious activity, sends out alerts, and removes threats

When servers crash and security threats happen, an automatic backup service provides a secure and up-to-date version

Automatic firewall (WAF)

Premium SSL certificate

DDoS and anti-spam protection

Speed boost with Content Delivery Network (CDN)

Unlimited vulnerability patching

High priority code debugging

Veracode

Veracode helps organizations develop software by reducing the risk of security breach through analysis, developer enablement, and AppSec governance. Its process is based on analyzing customer programs for over a decade, and a SaaS model that delivers a scalable service at a lower cost. It provides visibility into application status in one centralized view.

Veracode standout features

Helps organizations overcome DevSecOps challenges with a combination of automated application analysis in the pipeline and expertise for developers and security professionals

Visibility into application status across all testing types, including SAST, DAST, SCA, and manual penetration testing

Application analysis tools cover web and mobile apps, as well as microservices, in most major programming languages and frameworks

Development teams can automate analysis in the pipeline with Veracode Integrations

Ensures that software applications companies build and buy, and the third-party components they use, are secure

No need to purchase any hardware or software

By scanning compiled or byte code at the binary level rather than reviewing source code, Veracode provides complete analysis

ReSharper

ReSharper is a code analysis and debugging tool available as an extender to Visual Studio. Its features are also present in JetBrain’s .NET IDE and Rider.

ReSharper standout features

Analyze code quality in C#, VB.NET, XAML, ASP.NET, ASP.NET MVC, JavaScript, TypeScript, CSS, HTML, and XML

Know right away if code needs to be improved

Warns when there’s a problem and provides hundreds of quick fixes to solve problems automatically

Code refactorings help safely change the code base

Jump to any file, type, or type member, or navigate from a specific symbol to its usages, base and derived symbols, or implementations

Code editing helpers include extended IntelliSense, hundreds of instant code transformations, auto-importing namespaces, rearranging code, and displaying documentation

Comply with coding standards

GDB

GDB, the GNU project debugger, is an open source debugging tool. It allows you to see what is going on inside another program while it executes. In addition, it provides insight into what another program was doing at the moment an application crashed.

GDB’s standout features

Examine what happened when a program stopped

Change things in your program to see how correcting the effects of one bug can impact other areas

Can run on most UNIX and Microsoft Windows variants, as well as on Mac OS X

GDB supports Ada, Assembly, C, C++, D, Fortran, Go, Objective-C, OpenCL, Modula-2, Pascal, and Rust

