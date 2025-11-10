Discover the top seven penetration testing service providers in 2025. Compare features, pricing, and expertise to find the best for your organization.

Penetration testing services hunt for vulnerabilities in business IT environments using tactics and approaches that threat actors would employ.

The top pentesting service providers examine networks, web applications, mobile applications, cloud, and disparate devices to determine where your business is vulnerable and how you should protect it. This guide covers industry-leading pentesting services and their key features.

Here are the seven best pentesting service providers:

Compass IT: Best for Tailored Penetration Testing Across Diverse Environments

BreachLock: Best comprehensive suite of pentesting services

ScienceSoft: Best for custom penetration testing

Raxis: Best for web application security pentesting

Software Secured: Best for application and code security testing

Astra Security: Best for small and mid-sized businesses

Intruder: Best for web and cloud pentesting

Advertisement

Software Spotlight Compass IT delivers expert-led penetration testing services designed to uncover and remediate vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them.

Compass IT delivers expert-led penetration testing services designed to uncover and remediate vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them. Compass IT adheres to industry standards, such as OSSTMM and NIST, employing a structured four-step process — analysis, scanning, testing, and reporting — to ensure comprehensive and consistent results.

Compass IT adheres to industry standards, such as OSSTMM and NIST, employing a structured four-step process — analysis, scanning, testing, and reporting — to ensure comprehensive and consistent results. Its certified testing team covers network, web, mobile, cloud, wireless, and social engineering environments, helping organizations meet compliance and strengthen security across all industries. Visit Compass IT Featured Partner This is a paid placement. However, our team of experts approved it as an appropriate product and our content remains editorially independent.

Pentesting Service Providers Comparison

The table below provides a brief overview of penetration testing service providers, including their pricing options and standout features.

Company Key Capability Automated/Manual Testing Service Attack Simulation Compass IT Precision-driven pentesting and IR services Manual testing by experts Yes BreachLock AI with human validation Both Yes ScienceSoft Combine automated tools with manual testing Both Yes Raxis Penetration testing and identity management services Manual for customized assessments Yes Software Secured Penetration testing, code review, software security consulting Both Yes Astra Security Web application security testing, DDoS protection, vulnerability scanning Both Yes Intruder External and internal vulnerability scanning, security reporting Automated Yes

Compass IT – Best for Tailored Penetration Testing Across Diverse Environments

Compass IT offers penetration testing services led by certified experts and built on proven frameworks, including OSSTMM and NIST. Compass offers a full suite of testing options — including network, web application, wireless, mobile, cloud, social engineering, and bespoke assessments — to uncover and remediate vulnerabilities across your IT environment.

Its structured four-step process of analysis, scanning, testing, and reporting ensures consistent, actionable results that help organizations across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, higher education, government, and retail, strengthen their security and meet compliance requirements.

Visit ScienceSoft Pros Cons Pricing Key Features

Visit ScienceSoft Pros Cons Pricing Key Features

Visit ScienceSoft Pros Cons Pricing Key Features

Visit ScienceSoft Pros Cons Pricing Key Features

Visit ScienceSoft Pros Cons Pricing Key Features

Visit ScienceSoft Pros Cons Pricing Key Features