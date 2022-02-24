10 Top Open Source Penetration Testing Tools

Professional penetration testers, or pen testers, are akin to “white hat” or ethical hackers, adversaries with an explicit authorization to attack a network. During this simulation of real-world conditions, they put an IT system to the test to identify vulnerabilities.

The goal is to patch these vulnerabilities to prevent cybercriminals from exploiting them. Such security audits require various techniques and tools to simulate classic steps of an attack, such as information gathering (reconnaissance), phishing, or privilege escalation.

Within the vast ecosystem of cybersecurity solutions, many beginners and professionals alike choose to use open-source solutions, such as Metasploit, Nmap, and Wireshark, over premium products. We’ve reviewed those better known open source names in our main pentesting tools article. Here we’re focusing on some lesser-known but still worthy open-source solutions that can be used separately for specific purposes or combined to run comprehensive penetration tests.

Best Scanning Tools

When choosing a pen testing tool, be sure it includes a scanning feature that can crawl your web-facing apps and servers and run known attacks against them.

OWASP ZAP

The Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) is a nonprofit foundation and an open community dedicated to security awareness. OWASP’s Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP) stands between the tester’s browser and the web application to intercept requests, modify contents, or forward packets among other tasks.

Pros

Actively maintained by OWASP teams

Very comprehensive and full of features, such as spider, passive and active scans, APIs, request editor, marketplace, plugins, and many more

Supports multiple programming and scripting languages

Provides graphical and command-line interfaces

Great documentation and easy to learn

Convenient for various levels, from beginners to security teams

Cons

Can be harder to install and less comfortable than premium products such as the Burp Suite

Needs additional plugins to provide some features

Nikto2

Nikto is a pretty light scanner that works with command lines to quickly identify most common web flaws, such as server misconfigurations. You can install it with Kali Linux or as a single package with the command sudo apt install nikto.

Pros

Pretty straightforward and covers most common needs

Can test IDS (intrusion detection systems)

Supports files for input and output

Cons

Very specific, beginners might get confused

No GUI (graphical user interface)

No known community or support

w3af

w3af, or Web Application Attack and Audit Framework, is a scanner with a tremendous framework to analyze applications and generate reports with its findings. Once the app is mapped, the tool sends crafted requests to trigger specific bugs in the code, such as SQL injections, and report positive cases.

Pros

Easy to learn and use

Generates helpful reports

Automates many tasks

Provides a complete documentation

Cons

The GUI can be a bit challenging

WPScan

WPScan is the most popular security tool for WordPress. You can either use it with pen testing distributions like Kali Linux, with Docker, or as a binary.

A quick scan can reveal typical flaws of WordPress installations such as the use of the XML-RPC protocol or outdated dependencies, but it can also perform brute-force attacks efficiently. Behind the scenes, the CLI (command line interface) tool uses the WordPress Vulnerability Database API to retrieve WordPress vulnerability data in real time.

Pros

Very comprehensive and entirely built for WordPress

Great documentation

Cons

Free plan has very limited API quotas

A lot of prerequisites if you don’t use Kali Linux

No GUI

Best Exploitation Tools

While some of the following solutions integrate scanning and enumeration too, they are great for exploitation and post-exploitation.

BeEF

As many apps are now web-based, adversaries use browser exploitation. BeEF, or Browser Exploitation Framework, makes classic tasks such as enumeration, phishing, or social engineering seamless.

This software provides testers a user-friendly GUI and practical client-side attack vectors to target different contexts and achieve various tasks, such as stealing credentials. BeEF also offers a user guide for anyone with questions from basic utilization to development.

You can find it in Kali Linux, but you can also install it as a package using the command sudo apt install beef-xss.

Pros

Full of advanced features, such as fake password manager logins and redirect with iFrames

Clever interface to visualize everything from the victim’s browser to the attacker’s logs

Particularly convenient for demonstrations

Provides prebuilt web pages for various traps such as fake login forms

Can bypass a victim’s firewall

Provides a comprehensive network module, such as for host discovery

Cons

Basic phishing modules will hardly work with cybersecurity-aware employees

SQLmap

SQLmap is included in Kali Linux, but you can also install it from the GitHub repository. It automates the process of detecting and exploiting SQL injection flaws.

Pros

Can detect various types of SQL injections

Supports an extensive range of database systems

Provides advanced features, especially for search and enumeration

Cons

No GUI, command-line interface only, but there are third-party integrations

SET

SET, or Social Engineer Toolkit, focuses on the human factor, as scanners won’t do social engineering pen tests. You will be able to create payloads, phishing pages (e.g. Google login), and other web attacks.

Pros

The sets of command lines, used in place of a GUI, has a nice format

Very comprehensive

Pretty straightforward but still powerful

Cons

Based on human mistakes, which is often the weakest link but some attacks don’t need this step

Best Sniffing Tools and Password Crackers

Sniffing packets is a great way to find and exploit weaknesses in a network. You get the finest details by analyzing network protocols and performing known attacks such as MITM (man-in-the-middle).

With crackers, you can assess how the system fights against known attacks and if it allows employees to use weak passwords.

Ettercap

Ettercap is a packet sniffer that allows users to modify data on the fly and run MITM attacks. A common usage is to intercept passwords with ARP (Address Resolution Protocol) poisoning or spoofing, which attackers place between the victim and router to divert the traffic.

You can use it with Kali Linux or install it as a standalone software on your pen-testing distribution using the command sudo apt install ettercap-common.

Pros

A typical hacker’s tool

Will put security systems such as EDR (endpoint detection and response) to the test

GUI and command lines

Cons

You need to be already inside the network to run the attack

The interface could be more polished

Can be hard to learn and master

Hashcat

Hashcat provides advanced password recovery features and lets testers crack Wi-Fi passwords or password-protected documents such as ZIP files. It’s already included in Kali Linux, but you can install it as a package using the command sudo apt install hashcat.

Pros

A typical hacker’s tool

Not limited to brute-force attacks

Cons

No GUI, but there are third-party integrations

Requires relatively advanced technical knowledge

Wfuzz

Wfuzz is helpful to run brute-force attacks on various elements such as directories, scripts, or forms. Like many other tools in our list, you find it in Kali Linux, but you can run it with the command sudo apt install wfuzz.

Pros

Accepts wordlists

Allows customized configurations

Documented

Cons

Significantly slow

Requires more CPU and RAM

