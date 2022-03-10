Keeper vs 1Password: Compare Password Managers

Even using a password with special characters, numbers, and both upper and lower case letters, an attacker can crack an eight-character password in as little as 39 minutes with brute force attacks. And if you use the same password for all of your online accounts, you’re giving attackers access to a ton of information with very little work. Password managers, like Keeper and 1Password, make it easy for users to secure their online accounts without having to remember a different password for each of their accounts.

Over the last year, we’ve looked closely at the password manager market, and this comparison will help you determine whether Keeper or 1Password is better for your business.

Keeper Overview

Keeper offers several types of business password managers: business, enterprise, MSP, and public sector. It has high user ratings and is available in over 120 countries. The security score provides an overview of a user’s password security, including the average password strength and the number of unique passwords. With Keeper, you get training during onboarding and 24/7 support. The enterprise version also includes compliance for RBAC, 2FA, FIPS 140-2 encryption, HIPAA, FINRA, SOC, ITAR, and more.

Key Features

High-strength password generator

Secure password sharing

24/7 support Security audits

Customizable group policies

Role-based access control

1Password Overview

1Password’s password management tool uses AES-256 bit encryption to keep your passwords safe both in transit and at rest. The business version includes a family version that employees can use at home to keep their personal data secure. It includes a customizable password generator, shared vaults for teams, and password strength ratings to help you create stronger credentials. Administrators can also add temporary guest accounts to give clients or partner organizations access to an account without sharing the actual password.

Key Features

Brute-force protection with PBKDF2

Audit logs

SOC2 and GDPR compliance Customizable access policies

Account recovery

Tamper-proof encryption

Keeper vs. 1Password Security

Keeper uses AES-256 bit encryption to protect your data, along with robust security audits and reports. Additionally, Keeper employees cannot access any of your credential information, keeping it safe from backdoor and internal attacks. You can also choose multi-factor authentication to protect your account, including fingerprint and facial recognition options. There’s also a dark web monitoring feature available as an add-on, so you can see if your credentials have been part of a data breach.

Like Keeper, 1Password also uses AES-256 bit encryption and prevents employees from being able to see your password information. However, this zero-knowledge policy does make account recovery difficult, although Windows users do have the option through Windows Hello. 1Password also includes two-factor authentication options to keep your account secure if the master password is compromised. Other security features include travel mode, virtual payment cards, and clipboard clearing.

Keeper vs. 1Password Integrations

Keeper offers a large variety of third-party integrations, including AWS, Azure, Google Workspace, and more. There’s also a native SIEM integration to connect it to your other security software. The enterprise option also includes an API that you can use to connect to other applications. Keeper also offers browser extensions for both Chrome and Safari.

As far as native integrations, 1Password offers options for Slack, Azure AD, Okta, and OneLogin. It also provides browser extensions for Chrome, Brave, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. The API provides integration with other applications, so you can easily generate, save, and autofill passwords.

Keeper vs. 1Password Usability

Keeper offers an intuitive interface that provides a good user experience across multiple devices. Many of the advanced features are included right in the dashboard, so you don’t have to go hunting for them in the app. Keeper also seems to offer more cloud storage than its competitors. Additionally, the mobile and desktop applications and browser extensions are easy to implement. Some users complain about a delay when syncing multiple devices.

1Password is also very easy to use, although users are unable to share passwords through the browser extension. Some customers do complain that they have to go through multiple steps to access 1Password on their mobile devices. 1Password is easy to install, and users can easily import login data from other password managers and Google Chrome with a CSV file. The interface is user-friendly, even for non-technical users.

Keeper vs. 1Password Pricing

Keeper Business is priced on a monthly, per-user basis for up to 100 users, and it only costs a few dollars for each user. If your business needs more than 100 users, you’ll need to contact Keeper about the Enterprise plan. There are also a variety of add-ons available, including compliance reports, a customer support package, and dark web monitoring.

1Password’s Business plan is more expensive than Keeper’s, also charging a per-user monthly fee. However, teams of up to 10 can get a bundled package with the 1Password Teams option, which may make the overall cost cheaper. For larger teams, there’s also an Enterprise option that companies can contact 1Password for more information on. 1Password doesn’t include add-on features, but Teams users won’t get all of the features that Business users do.

Other Great Password Managers for Businesses

Businesses looking for password managers should consider both Keeper and 1Password, but if they don’t meet your needs, Dashlane, Bitwarden, and Nordpass are also great options. Choosing the best password manager for your organization depends on the native integrations you need, your reliance on mobile applications, and any compliance regulations you have to follow. For a full list of great password managers for businesses, check out our article on the 8 Best Password Managers.

