The 6 Best Email Security Software & Solutions (Compared and Reviewed)

Discover the best email security software options and the top features offered to protect against threats and ensure secure communications. See our reviews here.

Sep 24, 2025
eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners.

Think email security begins and ends with blocking spam? Cybercriminals know better.

Phishing campaigns, malware-laced attachments, and business email compromise cost organizations millions every year… and they’re getting harder to detect. However, modern email security platforms can catch what slips past default filters, while adding compliance, reporting, and continuity features businesses need.

In this guide, I assess leading options on the market, comparing their strengths, pricing models, and best-fit scenarios. If safeguarding your inbox feels urgent, here are the tools that can make a measurable difference:

ProductBest forPricingKey StrengthKey Limitation
Check Point Harmony Email & CollaborationCloud-first phishing and BEC protectionQuote-based via Check PointBroad coverage across email & collaboration appsLicensing complexity
Fortinet FortiMailOrganizations using the Fortinet ecosystemQuote-based via Fortinet partnersStrong integration with FortiGate & FortiSandboxBest value when paired with other Fortinet tools
Coro CybersecuritySMBs needing simple, bundled securityTransparent per-user bundlesEasy deployment and consolidationLess granular than SEG specialists
Proofpoint EssentialsSMBs that want enterprise-grade email defenseVaries by partner/resellerProven URL & phishing protectionLink rewriting not always preferred
SpamTitan (TitanHQ)Budget-friendly secure email gateway protectionClear bundles with per-user ratesAffordable with Bitdefender-powered sandboxingReporting and forensics are simpler
Mimecast Advanced Email SecurityEnterprises requiring continuity and complianceQuote-basedStrong continuity + archiving with securitySetup can be complex for small teams
Check Point logo

Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration

Visit Check Point Harmony

Best for: Broad, cloud-first protection with strong compliance mapping

Harmony Email & Collaboration takes an API-based approach to protect Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace against phishing, malware, BEC, and data leakage, backed by Check Point threat intel. It’s a strong fit if you want layered controls across email and collaboration apps without heavy gateway plumbing.

Standout features:

  • AI-driven phishing/BEC detection with brand and identity spoofing checks
  • URL and attachment analysis with dynamic threat updates from Check Point Research
  • DLP and policy controls across mail and collaboration suites

Pros

  • Broad coverage across email and collaboration apps
  • AI-driven phishing and BEC detection
  • Strong, continuously updated threat intel

Cons

  • Licensing can be complex
  • Some advanced features only available in higher tiers

Pricing: Request a quote on the official Harmony Email page; trials and licensing are managed through Infinity Portal.

Pro tip: Start in monitor-only mode for a week to baseline false positives, then flip policies to enforce.

Final verdict: A well-rounded choice when you need broad protection plus compliance coverage in one console.

Fortinet logo

Fortinet FortiMail

Visit FortiMail

Best for: Organizations using the Fortinet ecosystem

FortiMail combines multilayered email defense with seamless integration into the Fortinet Security Fabric. It blocks phishing, impersonation, and malware while tying directly into FortiGate and FortiSandbox for advanced detection and automated response.

Standout features:

  • Impersonation and display-name protection for VIP targets
  • FortiSandbox tie-in for advanced detonation workflows
  • Continuous improvements with recent 7.6.x releases

Pros

  • Tight integration with Fortinet Security Fabric
  • Strong phishing and malware defense
  • Scales well for large deployments

Cons

  • Best value when paired with other Fortinet services
  • Learning curve for admins outside the Fortinet ecosystem

Pricing: Use Fortinet’s FortiMail ordering guide or contact a partner for quotes.

Pro tip: Feed FortiMail verdicts to FortiAnalyzer and automate IOC blocking on FortiGate for rapid containment.

Final verdict: A natural choice if you want end-to-end coverage inside the Fortinet stack.

coro logo

Coro Cybersecurity

Visit Coro

Best for: SMBs needing simple, bundled security

Coro rolls email protection into an all-in-one security suite (endpoint, identity, cloud, and more). If you’re consolidating tools and want straightforward packages without sacrificing core email defenses, Coro is easy to price and deploy.

Standout features:

  • Phishing and malware detection tuned for Microsoft 365/Google Workspace
  • Built-in security awareness training and phishing simulation
  • Alerting and auto-remediation designed for smaller teams

Pros

  • Easy deployment and quick rollout
  • Clear, predictable per-user pricing
  • Consolidates multiple security functions into one platform

Cons

  • Less granular than specialized secure email gateways
  • Broader platform focus may dilute email-specific depth

Pricing: Coro AI Essentials runs at $8 per user/month (billed annually). See Coro’s pricing page for per-user bundles.

Pro tip: If you’re replacing multiple point tools, map Coro alerts to a single mailbox or channel first to reduce noise while tuning policies.

Final verdict: Smart consolidation for SMBs that want predictable pricing and solid protection.

proofpoint logo

Proofpoint Essentials

Visit Proofpoint

Best for: SMBs that want enterprise-grade email defense

Proofpoint Essentials brings enterprise-level threat protection to smaller organizations, including URL Defense, attachment analysis, and BEC protection with streamlined admin controls.

Standout features:

  • URL Defense with link rewriting and time-of-click inspection
  • BEC and phishing detection with banner alerts
  • Rapid message pullback and threat intel feeds

Pros

  • Proven phishing and URL protection
  • Admin workflows tailored to SMBs
  • Access to Proofpoint’s enterprise threat intelligence

Cons

  • Link rewriting isn’t always popular with users
  • Pricing often depends on resellers or partners

Pricing: Explore Proofpoint Essentials pricing through authorized partners.

Pro tip: Create stricter policies for finance and executive accounts to block impersonation and wire-fraud attempts without over-restricting general users.

Final verdict: A proven SMB solution with strong URL defense and reliable remediation.

SpamTitan logo

SpamTitan (TitanHQ)

Visit SpamTitan

Best for: Budget-friendly secure email gateway protection

SpamTitan covers secure email gateway basics — spam filtering, phishing detection, sandboxing, and archiving — without overcomplicating setup. It’s a solid choice for budget-conscious teams.

Standout features:

  • AI-driven spam and phishing detection
  • Bitdefender-powered sandboxing for attachments
  • Cloud or on-premises deployment flexibility

Pros

  • Affordable with transparent bundle pricing
  • Fast and straightforward deployment
  • Reliable core filtering powered by Bitdefender

Cons

  • Reporting features are less advanced
  • Forensic detail is limited compared to premium tools

Pricing: See SpamTitan pricing for per-user bundles or request a tailored quote.

Pro tip: Use sandbox verdicts to automatically feed blocklists into your endpoint EDR, creating a tighter feedback loop.

Final verdict: A budget-friendly SEG that strikes a balance between affordability and solid malware and phishing defense.

Mimecast logo

Mimecast Advanced Email Security

Visit Mimecast

Best for: Enterprises requiring continuity and compliance

Mimecast combines advanced email security with continuity and archiving, making it a strong fit for enterprises that need layered protection and resilience against downtime.

Standout features:

  • Time-of-click URL and attachment protection with sandboxing
  • Built-in continuity services during mail outages
  • Policy-driven encryption and archiving

Pros

  • Combines security, continuity, and compliance in one platform
  • Strong protection against phishing and impersonation
  • Widely adopted and trusted in enterprise environments

Cons

  • Pricing varies by package and requires quotes
  • Initial setup can feel complex for smaller teams

Pricing: Learn more on the Mimecast pricing page.

Pro tip: If you enable journaling or archiving, align retention settings with your legal policies from the start to avoid compliance issues later.

Final verdict: A dependable enterprise platform that unifies protection, resilience, and compliance.

Noteworthy alternatives you should also consider

While the six solutions above cover a wide range of needs, other providers deserve attention. These options provide reliable email security features and integrate seamlessly into broader security strategies, making them strong contenders, depending on your environment and requirements.

  • McAfee Email Protection: Provides strong anti-malware and phishing defense, with flexible deployment options that integrate well into existing McAfee security suites.
  • Norton Email Security: Simplifies phishing and spam protection for small businesses, making it a practical option for organizations without dedicated security staff.
  • Trend Micro Email Security: Uses AI-driven detection and advanced DLP policies to stop phishing, ransomware, and account compromise in Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.
  • Bitdefender GravityZone Email Security: Enhances Bitdefender’s endpoint platform with advanced filtering and malware detection, providing organizations with layered protection and centralized management.
  • ESET Mail Security: Lightweight and efficient, offering spam filtering, anti-malware scanning, and policy-based controls that fit well in resource-sensitive environments.

Each of these alternatives is well-suited for businesses that already use their broader security suites or want to align with a familiar vendor. While they may not have made the main shortlist, they remain capable options for strengthening inbox defenses.

How I chose the best email security tools

Email security isn’t just about who has the biggest brand name. It’s about which platforms actually stop the threats organizations face every day. To put this list together, I looked at several factors:

  • Real-world protection: Phishing, BEC, malware, and ransomware detection were the most critical.
  • Ease of management: Tools needed to be deployable without weeks of tinkering.
  • Pricing clarity: Solutions that offer transparent bundles or well-structured licensing scored higher.
  • Integration potential: I valued platforms that play nicely with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and broader security stacks.
  • Scalability: Whether for a 20-person company or a global enterprise, the right tool should scale without creating new headaches.

By weighing these criteria against current vendor offerings, I narrowed the field to the six strongest platforms and highlighted a few noteworthy alternatives.

What to take away

No two organizations share the same email security needs, which is why the best option depends on your size, risk tolerance, and existing stack.

Small businesses may get the most value from bundled or budget-friendly solutions, while enterprises benefit from tools with continuity, compliance, and advanced analytics. What matters most is moving beyond default filters and layering in protection that actually stops modern phishing and ransomware campaigns.

If protecting your inbox hasn’t been a top priority, make it one. Attackers will continue to see email as an easy initial access point to your organization’s critical data.

Want to see how attackers are exploiting trusted services to bypass defenses? Check out our coverage of the latest Amazon SES phishing campaign and what it means for email security.

thumbnail Matt Gonzales

Matt Gonzales is the Managing Editor of Cybersecurity for eSecurity Planet. An award-winning journalist and editor, Matt brings over a decade of expertise across diverse fields, including technology, cybersecurity, and military acquisition. He combines his editorial experience with a keen eye for industry trends, ensuring readers stay informed about the latest developments in cybersecurity.

