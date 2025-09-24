eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are
Think email security begins and ends with blocking spam? Cybercriminals know better.
Phishing campaigns, malware-laced attachments, and business email compromise cost organizations millions every year… and they’re getting harder to detect. However, modern email security platforms can catch what slips past default filters, while adding compliance, reporting, and continuity features businesses need.
In this guide, I assess leading options on the market, comparing their strengths, pricing models, and best-fit scenarios. If safeguarding your inbox feels urgent, here are the tools that can make a measurable difference:
Best for: Broad, cloud-first protection with strong compliance mapping
Harmony Email & Collaboration takes an API-based approach to protect Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace against phishing, malware, BEC, and data leakage, backed by Check Point threat intel. It’s a strong fit if you want layered controls across email and collaboration apps without heavy gateway plumbing.
Standout features:
AI-driven phishing/BEC detection with brand and identity spoofing checks
URL and attachment analysis with dynamic threat updates from Check Point Research
DLP and policy controls across mail and collaboration suites
Pros
Broad coverage across email and collaboration apps
AI-driven phishing and BEC detection
Strong, continuously updated threat intel
Cons
Licensing can be complex
Some advanced features only available in higher tiers
Pricing: Request a quote on the official Harmony Email page; trials and licensing are managed through Infinity Portal.
Pro tip: Start in monitor-only mode for a week to baseline false positives, then flip policies to enforce.
Final verdict: A well-rounded choice when you need broad protection plus compliance coverage in one console.
Best for: Organizations using the Fortinet ecosystem
FortiMail combines multilayered email defense with seamless integration into the Fortinet Security Fabric. It blocks phishing, impersonation, and malware while tying directly into FortiGate and FortiSandbox for advanced detection and automated response.
Standout features:
Impersonation and display-name protection for VIP targets
FortiSandbox tie-in for advanced detonation workflows
Continuous improvements with recent 7.6.x releases
Pros
Tight integration with Fortinet Security Fabric
Strong phishing and malware defense
Scales well for large deployments
Cons
Best value when paired with other Fortinet services
Learning curve for admins outside the Fortinet ecosystem
Coro rolls email protection into an all-in-one security suite (endpoint, identity, cloud, and more). If you’re consolidating tools and want straightforward packages without sacrificing core email defenses, Coro is easy to price and deploy.
Standout features:
Phishing and malware detection tuned for Microsoft 365/Google Workspace
Built-in security awareness training and phishing simulation
Alerting and auto-remediation designed for smaller teams
Pros
Easy deployment and quick rollout
Clear, predictable per-user pricing
Consolidates multiple security functions into one platform
Cons
Less granular than specialized secure email gateways
Broader platform focus may dilute email-specific depth
Pricing: Coro AI Essentials runs at $8 per user/month (billed annually). See Coro’s pricing page for per-user bundles.
Pro tip: If you’re replacing multiple point tools, map Coro alerts to a single mailbox or channel first to reduce noise while tuning policies.
Final verdict: Smart consolidation for SMBs that want predictable pricing and solid protection.
Pro tip: If you enable journaling or archiving, align retention settings with your legal policies from the start to avoid compliance issues later.
Final verdict: A dependable enterprise platform that unifies protection, resilience, and compliance.
Noteworthy alternatives you should also consider
While the six solutions above cover a wide range of needs, other providers deserve attention. These options provide reliable email security features and integrate seamlessly into broader security strategies, making them strong contenders, depending on your environment and requirements.
McAfee Email Protection: Provides strong anti-malware and phishing defense, with flexible deployment options that integrate well into existing McAfee security suites.
Norton Email Security: Simplifies phishing and spam protection for small businesses, making it a practical option for organizations without dedicated security staff.
Trend Micro Email Security: Uses AI-driven detection and advanced DLP policies to stop phishing, ransomware, and account compromise in Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.
Bitdefender GravityZone Email Security: Enhances Bitdefender’s endpoint platform with advanced filtering and malware detection, providing organizations with layered protection and centralized management.
ESET Mail Security: Lightweight and efficient, offering spam filtering, anti-malware scanning, and policy-based controls that fit well in resource-sensitive environments.
Each of these alternatives is well-suited for businesses that already use their broader security suites or want to align with a familiar vendor. While they may not have made the main shortlist, they remain capable options for strengthening inbox defenses.
How I chose the best email security tools
Email security isn’t just about who has the biggest brand name. It’s about which platforms actually stop the threats organizations face every day. To put this list together, I looked at several factors:
Real-world protection: Phishing, BEC, malware, and ransomware detection were the most critical.
Ease of management: Tools needed to be deployable without weeks of tinkering.
Pricing clarity: Solutions that offer transparent bundles or well-structured licensing scored higher.
Integration potential: I valued platforms that play nicely with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and broader security stacks.
Scalability: Whether for a 20-person company or a global enterprise, the right tool should scale without creating new headaches.
By weighing these criteria against current vendor offerings, I narrowed the field to the six strongest platforms and highlighted a few noteworthy alternatives.
What to take away
No two organizations share the same email security needs, which is why the best option depends on your size, risk tolerance, and existing stack.
Small businesses may get the most value from bundled or budget-friendly solutions, while enterprises benefit from tools with continuity, compliance, and advanced analytics. What matters most is moving beyond default filters and layering in protection that actually stops modern phishing and ransomware campaigns.
If protecting your inbox hasn’t been a top priority, make it one. Attackers will continue to see email as an easy initial access point to your organization’s critical data.
Matt Gonzales is the Managing Editor of Cybersecurity for eSecurity Planet. An award-winning journalist and editor, Matt brings over a decade of expertise across diverse fields, including technology, cybersecurity, and military acquisition. He combines his editorial experience with a keen eye for industry trends, ensuring readers stay informed about the latest developments in cybersecurity.
eSecurity Planet is a leading resource for IT professionals at large enterprises who are actively researching cybersecurity vendors and latest trends. eSecurity Planet focuses on providing instruction for how to approach common security challenges, as well as informational deep-dives about advanced cybersecurity topics.
