Think email security begins and ends with blocking spam? Cybercriminals know better.

Phishing campaigns, malware-laced attachments, and business email compromise cost organizations millions every year… and they’re getting harder to detect. However, modern email security platforms can catch what slips past default filters, while adding compliance, reporting, and continuity features businesses need.

In this guide, I assess leading options on the market, comparing their strengths, pricing models, and best-fit scenarios. If safeguarding your inbox feels urgent, here are the tools that can make a measurable difference:

Product Best for Pricing Key Strength Key Limitation Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration Cloud-first phishing and BEC protection Quote-based via Check Point Broad coverage across email & collaboration apps Licensing complexity Fortinet FortiMail Organizations using the Fortinet ecosystem Quote-based via Fortinet partners Strong integration with FortiGate & FortiSandbox Best value when paired with other Fortinet tools Coro Cybersecurity SMBs needing simple, bundled security Transparent per-user bundles Easy deployment and consolidation Less granular than SEG specialists Proofpoint Essentials SMBs that want enterprise-grade email defense Varies by partner/reseller Proven URL & phishing protection Link rewriting not always preferred SpamTitan (TitanHQ) Budget-friendly secure email gateway protection Clear bundles with per-user rates Affordable with Bitdefender-powered sandboxing Reporting and forensics are simpler Mimecast Advanced Email Security Enterprises requiring continuity and compliance Quote-based Strong continuity + archiving with security Setup can be complex for small teams

Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration Visit Check Point Harmony Best for: Broad, cloud-first protection with strong compliance mapping Harmony Email & Collaboration takes an API-based approach to protect Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace against phishing, malware, BEC, and data leakage, backed by Check Point threat intel. It’s a strong fit if you want layered controls across email and collaboration apps without heavy gateway plumbing. Standout features: AI-driven phishing/BEC detection with brand and identity spoofing checks

URL and attachment analysis with dynamic threat updates from Check Point Research

DLP and policy controls across mail and collaboration suites Pros Broad coverage across email and collaboration apps

AI-driven phishing and BEC detection

Strong, continuously updated threat intel Cons Licensing can be complex

Some advanced features only available in higher tiers Pricing: Request a quote on the official Harmony Email page; trials and licensing are managed through Infinity Portal. Pro tip: Start in monitor-only mode for a week to baseline false positives, then flip policies to enforce. Final verdict: A well-rounded choice when you need broad protection plus compliance coverage in one console.

Fortinet FortiMail Visit FortiMail Best for: Organizations using the Fortinet ecosystem FortiMail combines multilayered email defense with seamless integration into the Fortinet Security Fabric. It blocks phishing, impersonation, and malware while tying directly into FortiGate and FortiSandbox for advanced detection and automated response. Standout features: Impersonation and display-name protection for VIP targets

FortiSandbox tie-in for advanced detonation workflows

Continuous improvements with recent 7.6.x releases Pros Tight integration with Fortinet Security Fabric

Strong phishing and malware defense

Scales well for large deployments Cons Best value when paired with other Fortinet services

Learning curve for admins outside the Fortinet ecosystem Pricing: Use Fortinet’s FortiMail ordering guide or contact a partner for quotes. Pro tip: Feed FortiMail verdicts to FortiAnalyzer and automate IOC blocking on FortiGate for rapid containment. Final verdict: A natural choice if you want end-to-end coverage inside the Fortinet stack.

Coro Cybersecurity Visit Coro Best for: SMBs needing simple, bundled security Coro rolls email protection into an all-in-one security suite (endpoint, identity, cloud, and more). If you’re consolidating tools and want straightforward packages without sacrificing core email defenses, Coro is easy to price and deploy. Standout features: Phishing and malware detection tuned for Microsoft 365/Google Workspace

Built-in security awareness training and phishing simulation

Alerting and auto-remediation designed for smaller teams Pros Easy deployment and quick rollout

Clear, predictable per-user pricing

Consolidates multiple security functions into one platform Cons Less granular than specialized secure email gateways

Broader platform focus may dilute email-specific depth Pricing: Coro AI Essentials runs at $8 per user/month (billed annually). See Coro’s pricing page for per-user bundles. Pro tip: If you’re replacing multiple point tools, map Coro alerts to a single mailbox or channel first to reduce noise while tuning policies. Final verdict: Smart consolidation for SMBs that want predictable pricing and solid protection.

Proofpoint Essentials Visit Proofpoint Best for: SMBs that want enterprise-grade email defense Proofpoint Essentials brings enterprise-level threat protection to smaller organizations, including URL Defense, attachment analysis, and BEC protection with streamlined admin controls. Standout features: URL Defense with link rewriting and time-of-click inspection

BEC and phishing detection with banner alerts

Rapid message pullback and threat intel feeds Pros Proven phishing and URL protection

Admin workflows tailored to SMBs

Access to Proofpoint’s enterprise threat intelligence Cons Link rewriting isn’t always popular with users

Pricing often depends on resellers or partners Pricing: Explore Proofpoint Essentials pricing through authorized partners. Pro tip: Create stricter policies for finance and executive accounts to block impersonation and wire-fraud attempts without over-restricting general users. Final verdict: A proven SMB solution with strong URL defense and reliable remediation.

SpamTitan (TitanHQ) Visit SpamTitan Best for: Budget-friendly secure email gateway protection SpamTitan covers secure email gateway basics — spam filtering, phishing detection, sandboxing, and archiving — without overcomplicating setup. It’s a solid choice for budget-conscious teams. Standout features: AI-driven spam and phishing detection

Bitdefender-powered sandboxing for attachments

Cloud or on-premises deployment flexibility Pros Affordable with transparent bundle pricing

Fast and straightforward deployment

Reliable core filtering powered by Bitdefender Cons Reporting features are less advanced

Forensic detail is limited compared to premium tools Pricing: See SpamTitan pricing for per-user bundles or request a tailored quote. Pro tip: Use sandbox verdicts to automatically feed blocklists into your endpoint EDR, creating a tighter feedback loop. Final verdict: A budget-friendly SEG that strikes a balance between affordability and solid malware and phishing defense.

Mimecast Advanced Email Security Visit Mimecast Best for: Enterprises requiring continuity and compliance Mimecast combines advanced email security with continuity and archiving, making it a strong fit for enterprises that need layered protection and resilience against downtime. Standout features: Time-of-click URL and attachment protection with sandboxing

Built-in continuity services during mail outages

Policy-driven encryption and archiving Pros Combines security, continuity, and compliance in one platform

Strong protection against phishing and impersonation

Widely adopted and trusted in enterprise environments Cons Pricing varies by package and requires quotes

Initial setup can feel complex for smaller teams Pricing: Learn more on the Mimecast pricing page. Pro tip: If you enable journaling or archiving, align retention settings with your legal policies from the start to avoid compliance issues later. Final verdict: A dependable enterprise platform that unifies protection, resilience, and compliance.

Noteworthy alternatives you should also consider

While the six solutions above cover a wide range of needs, other providers deserve attention. These options provide reliable email security features and integrate seamlessly into broader security strategies, making them strong contenders, depending on your environment and requirements.

McAfee Email Protection : Provides strong anti-malware and phishing defense, with flexible deployment options that integrate well into existing McAfee security suites.

: Provides strong anti-malware and phishing defense, with flexible deployment options that integrate well into existing McAfee security suites. Norton Email Security : Simplifies phishing and spam protection for small businesses, making it a practical option for organizations without dedicated security staff.

: Simplifies phishing and spam protection for small businesses, making it a practical option for organizations without dedicated security staff. Trend Micro Email Security : Uses AI-driven detection and advanced DLP policies to stop phishing, ransomware, and account compromise in Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

: Uses AI-driven detection and advanced DLP policies to stop phishing, ransomware, and account compromise in Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. Bitdefender GravityZone Email Security : Enhances Bitdefender’s endpoint platform with advanced filtering and malware detection, providing organizations with layered protection and centralized management.

: Enhances Bitdefender’s endpoint platform with advanced filtering and malware detection, providing organizations with layered protection and centralized management. ESET Mail Security: Lightweight and efficient, offering spam filtering, anti-malware scanning, and policy-based controls that fit well in resource-sensitive environments.

Each of these alternatives is well-suited for businesses that already use their broader security suites or want to align with a familiar vendor. While they may not have made the main shortlist, they remain capable options for strengthening inbox defenses.

How I chose the best email security tools

Email security isn’t just about who has the biggest brand name. It’s about which platforms actually stop the threats organizations face every day. To put this list together, I looked at several factors:

Real-world protection: Phishing, BEC, malware, and ransomware detection were the most critical.

Phishing, BEC, malware, and ransomware detection were the most critical. Ease of management: Tools needed to be deployable without weeks of tinkering.

Tools needed to be deployable without weeks of tinkering. Pricing clarity: Solutions that offer transparent bundles or well-structured licensing scored higher.

Solutions that offer transparent bundles or well-structured licensing scored higher. Integration potential: I valued platforms that play nicely with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and broader security stacks.

I valued platforms that play nicely with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and broader security stacks. Scalability: Whether for a 20-person company or a global enterprise, the right tool should scale without creating new headaches.

By weighing these criteria against current vendor offerings, I narrowed the field to the six strongest platforms and highlighted a few noteworthy alternatives.

What to take away

No two organizations share the same email security needs, which is why the best option depends on your size, risk tolerance, and existing stack.

Small businesses may get the most value from bundled or budget-friendly solutions, while enterprises benefit from tools with continuity, compliance, and advanced analytics. What matters most is moving beyond default filters and layering in protection that actually stops modern phishing and ransomware campaigns.

If protecting your inbox hasn’t been a top priority, make it one. Attackers will continue to see email as an easy initial access point to your organization’s critical data.

Want to see how attackers are exploiting trusted services to bypass defenses? Check out our coverage of the latest Amazon SES phishing campaign and what it means for email security.