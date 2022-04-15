Top 10 Open Source Vulnerability Assessment Tools

Unlike penetration tests, vulnerability tests do not consist of performing real attacks. However, they’re no less valuable, as they can spot vulnerabilities missed by a penetration test and provide a baseline for comparison. In addition, vulnerability tests allow IT teams to identify weaknesses before they become an actual problem.

The goal is not to be stealthy but to assess risks from the inside, like how hackers would deploy their attack after breaking into a network. That’s why vulnerability tests involve both passive and active scans.

Vulnerability assessment tools usually scan applications for known vulnerabilities. It should be noted that many pentesting solutions also include advanced scanners, so they can be used for vulnerability assessment too. While there are premium products, organizations often leverage the benefits of robust open-source technologies to save money.

Some of the tools we’ll see in this top 10 list are bundled in Kali Linux, a super-charged security distribution that can run both pentests and vulnerability tests. Kali Linux can save a lot of time and remove the hassle of installing each tool separately.

There are three categories of vulnerability assessment tools you should consider before making any buying or use decisions: general or multi-purpose tools; specialized scanners; and analysis and fuzz testing tools. We recommend starting with a generic tool and using either a specialized scanner or analysis and fuzz testing tool to complement or fill in a gap for any missing or desired functionalities.

Generic Vulnerability Testing Tools

In this section, you’ll find security suites and frameworks that help run vulnerability tests.

OpenVAS

OpenVAS is a multi-purpose scanner, inspired by Nessus, with high capabilities to perform large-scale assessments and network vulnerability tests. The tool collects insights from a massive range of sources, allowing almost blind tests.

Pros

Probably the most comprehensive tool in the list

Actively maintained by Greenbone

Covers many CVEs (common vulnerabilities and exposures)

The scan database is updated regularly

Cons

Can be overwhelming for beginners

No policy management

OWASP Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP)

OWASP’s Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP), also available on Kali Linux, places itself between the tester’s browser and the web application to intercept requests, hence the term “proxy,” which allows modifying contents or forwarding packets, among other tasks.

Pros

Actively maintained by OWASP teams

Very comprehensive

Both graphical and command-line interfaces are available

Fast learning curve and great documentation

Convenient for various levels, from beginners to security teams

Cons

Can be harder to install and less friendly to use than premium editions of the Burp Suite

Requires additional plugins for some features

Burp Suite Free Edition

Burp is one of the most popular security suites available on the market. While the free edition has fewer features than paid plans, it provides a comprehensive series of modules to monitor, intercept, and modify the traffic between the browser and a web application thanks to the Intercepting Proxy feature.

It can also automate web crawling with the application-aware Spider and repeat series of requests with the Repeater tool.

Pros

Maintained by PortSwigger

Huge community (over 15,000 organizations)

Can scale vulnerability scanning

Advanced passive scan features

Cons

Not the most convenient tool to generate reports

High-value features, such as advanced searches, content discovery, scheduling, and saved sessions, require the professional edition at least, which is relatively expensive.

Vega

Vega is a comprehensive and automated assessment tool that can detect various flaws such as XSS, SQL injections, dangerous file inclusions, and many more.

Pros

Nice and friendly UI (user interface)

Includes a website crawler and an automated scanner

Can do automated, manual, and hybrid security testing

Cons

Still early-stage software

Specialized Vulnerability Scanners

The following tools are less generic and should be used in specific contexts. You can combine them with the previous scanners, though, for more comprehensive testing.

Nikto2

Nikto is a web server scanner that can spot dangerous files and programs as well as server misconfigurations hackers want to exploit. Users can also access Nikto on Kali Linux.

Pros

Pretty light but still powerful

Supports files for input and output

Can test IDS (intrusion detection systems)

Cons

No interface, only command lines

Very specific, which can be confusing for beginners

Lack of support and community

Nexpose community edition

Nexpose by Rapid7, a predecessor to InsightVM, is a popular security solution that offers a real risk score, adaptive security, and policy assessments to help users create in-depth reports on vulnerabilities.

Pros

Always on and based on a constant live list of known exploits

Can be easily combined with other tools such as Metasploit (pro version)

Prioritize alerts and attributes scores to exploits

Policy management and recommendations

On-premises deployment

Cons

The trial edition has limited features and capabilities (e.g., 32 targets max)

The free version is now a trial that expires after 1 year

Requires lots of RAM

Can generate lots of noise, requiring testers to determine the most important findings

Seems to have been replaced by InsightVM, which has more capabilities, especially for remediation and reporting

OpenSCAP

OpenSCAP is an open-source framework for Linux platforms. The Security Content Automation Protocol (SCAP) consists of open standards used to enumerate flaws and misconfigurations. And the scanner provides an extensive range of tools that support scanning on web applications, network infrastructure, databases, and hosts.

Pros

Automates assessments

Policy management and security benchmark

Quick identification of security issues and instant corrective operations

Cons

Significantly harder to learn than many other tools

Analysis Tools and Fuzz Testing

This section is for advanced analysis tools and fuzzers you can use to look deeper into your network and find vulnerabilities.

Wireshark

Wireshark is a protocol analyzer used by most professionals and a powerful tool to identify issues in WAN/LAN but also wireless connections. Users can also access Wireshark on Kali Linux.

Pros

Users get the finest details at a microscopic level

Power users can use advanced filters to inspect networks in depth

Supports various protocols and formats to export outputs

Cons

Requires advanced skills and knowledge to master protocol analysis and identify suspicious patterns

Aircrack-ng

Aircrack-ng, also available on Kali Linux, is a complete suite of tools to assess Wi-Fi network security. Users can monitor and capture packets or check Wi-Fi cards and capabilities. The tool is often used for pentesting (e.g, packet injections, fake access points, replay attacks) Wi-Fi, but the scanning feature is pretty efficient for vulnerability assessment.

Pros

Light and straightforward

Users get the finest details at microscopic level

Allows heavy scripting

Cons

Can be harder to learn and use for beginners

No graphical interface

VAF

VAF (Very Advanced Fuzzer) is a powerful web fuzzer you can install on your distribution, for example, Kali Linux. It’s not pre-bundled but you only have to clone the repository and run the install script git clone https://github.com/d4rckh/vaf.git && cd vaf && sudo -s && ./install.sh.

VAF provides commands to filter files and directories by HTTP status code, detect XSS, fuzz POST data. While users have to provide a URL and a wordlist to make it work, it’s relatively easy to find public lists used in brute-force scanning, which you can scan with your custom list.

Pros

Extra light and pretty straightforward

Can output results in files, allowing you to schedule scans and save analysis

Can grep (advanced searches) and detect reflectiveness

Actively maintained

Cons

Still pretty young

No GUI (graphical user interface)

No default wordlist (mandatory parameter)

