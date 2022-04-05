Latest MITRE Endpoint Security Results Show Some Familiar Names on Top

MITRE Engenuity has released the latest round of its ATT&CK endpoint security evaluations, and the results show some familiar names leading the pack with the most detections.

The MITRE evaluations are unique in that they emulate advanced persistent threat (APT) and nation-state hacking techniques, making them different from tests that might look at static malware samples, for example.

Last year, MITRE added Protection evaluations in addition to its Detection tests. While the detection tests are aimed at endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools, protection tests favor endpoint protection platforms (EPP), which are somewhat like traditional antivirus software, except with the greater sophistication that enterprise IT security requires. EDR and EPP tools have been merging over the years, yet they retain distinct functions.

While the MITRE tests are unique in the depth of security information they provide to both buyers and vendors, they come with a number of caveats, as both MITRE and security vendors have noted.

MITRE doesn’t score results or try to say who “won,” and instead just provides the raw data. It’s up to security buyers and vendors how to use it.

Vendors provide information on the tools and configuration they used, so buyers can use that info to see if the configuration is relevant to their environment.

The tests don’t check for false positives, so there’s no disincentive to keep vendors from tuning their tools so they catch everything.

And automated features are often turned off to allow for certain attack techniques, so the results don’t always reflect a security tool’s full capabilities.

So while the MITRE tests give buyers more data than they might otherwise have, they’re still encouraged to do their own research and testing, just as vendors will use the results to improve security defenses.

But just as vendors spin the results to their advantage, we too will parse the data and tell you who put in a strong performance – with the caveat that you really need to make sure that any security tool you buy is the right one for your environment.

Methodology and Adversaries

We’ll note right away that Cynet borrowed our methodology from last year, but took it an important step further.

Cynet followed our broad methodology of breaking the results down into Detection tests (detecting an active attack) and Protection steps (stopping an attack in progress), and averaging the two for an overall score. Cynet then went further than we did by scoring how far each of the nine Protection attacks got before they were stopped, a more fine-grained approach than noting that a vendor was able to interrupt say, 7 of 9 attacks (a little Star Trek reference for you there).

SentinelOne, for example, stopped four of the 9 attack tests at the first sign of an attack; the others were stopped on the third or fourth attack technique. Out of a total of 109 attack techniques, it took only 11 steps beyond the initial attack technique for SentinelOne to stop all the attacks, for a score of 98 out of 109, or 89.91%.

We think it’s an improvement on our methodology from last year, so we’ll return the compliment by using Cynet’s methodology.

Of the 30 vendors who took part in the MITRE evaluations, 22 did both the Detection and Protection evaluations, so we’ll separate them from the Detection only group. And the data is publicly available, so anyone can access it and analyze it, which we would encourage you to do.

And the Winners Are…

So after saying there are no winners for all the reasons we’ve given, we’ll rank the vendors by their raw data anyway, starting with the 22 that participated in both evaluations.

The top five – and the only ones to achieve a combined score of 90% or greater – were SentinelOne, Cybereason, Palo Alto Networks, Cynet and CrowdStrike. Of those, Palo Alto and Cybereason also topped last year’s results, while SentinelOne and Cynet were near the top too. Palo Alto’s performance in independent testing over the years has been so impressive that the company has been our top overall cybersecurity vendor for some time now.

Microsoft once again impressed too, with strong results across both the detection and protection evaluations.

Below are the broad results for the vendors that participated in both the detection and protection evaluations, followed by some other important caveats.

First, a “lower” score isn’t necessarily low. BlackBerry Cylance stopped all 9 protection attacks. Trend Micro stopped 8, and a detection rule prevented the 9th test from executing. Deep Instinct, Fortinet, VMware Carbon Black, McAfee (now Trellix) and Malwarebytes stopped the eight Windows protection tests while not participating in the one Linux test.

And let’s not forget the overall difficulty of these tests. The Detection tests emulated the Wizard Spider threat group that uses the Ryuk ransomware and the Russian Sandworm group behind NotPetya. The Protection steps looked at Emotet and TrickBot, Active Directory credential dumping, Ryuk, WebShell compromise, domain host compromise, and NotPetya.

Given the severity of the threats, the results are good news for the industry in general at a time when cyberwar has also become a concern.

And to the right are the vendors that participated in the detection evaluations only. We’ve always taken the view that vendors should be applauded for participating in independent tests, both for the information that gives potential buyers and for the improvement that will result in cybersecurity products.

MITRE will soon follow with results for deception tools and security services.

