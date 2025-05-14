Bitwarden vs Dashlane: Comparing Password Managers

eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Bitwarden and Dashlane are two popular password managers that offer business plans in addition to their products for individuals. Bitwarden offers support for Linux devices, relatively low pricing, and the option to self-host. Dashlane has plenty of basic and advanced features, as well as email, phone, and chat support.

I’ve compared these PM solutions, including their pricing plans and key features, to help you select the better fit for your team.

In my analysis of these two password managers, Bitwarden is the better overall product, with extensive support for operating systems and browsers and the option to self-host. However, Dashlane is still a great choice for businesses.

Continue reading for my comparison of Bitwarden and Dashlane’s features, or skip down to see how I evaluated them.

Bitwarden is a popular business password manager with features like user management, custom session length, and integrations with SIEM products. It’s one of the most affordable enterprise PM solutions, with team pricing starting at $4 per monthly user.

Bitwarden also allows teams to host the solution on their own infrastructure, a nice perk for security teams that want greater control over their password manager.

Dashlane is a business password manager ideal for teams that want dark web and breach monitoring capabilities. Like Bitwarden, it offers plenty of features, including biometrics, passkeys, and integration with Active Directory.

Dashlane is more expensive than Bitwarden, at $8 per user per month for its Business plan. But teams that can afford that price receive a plethora of password security features.

Better for pricing: Bitwarden

Pricing of Lowest Tier Teams: $4/user/month Standard: $20/10 users/month Pricing of Mid-Range/Business Tier Enterprise: $6/user/month Business: $8/user/month Pricing of Most Expensive Tier Contact for quote Contact for additional features Free Trial 7 days 14 days Visit Bitwarden Visit Dashlane

Bitwarden is one of the more affordable enterprise password managers, starting at $4 per user per month with its Teams plan. The Enterprise plan costs only $6 per user monthly. However, remember that if your business is on the larger side, you might need to request a quote — Bitwarden gives teams that option, too.

The only downside to Bitwarden’s pricing is its lack of a startup or smaller teams plan, which many PM solutions have (for example, $20 for 10 users, like Dashlane). Bitwarden offers a free seven-day trial if you’d like to explore its features before committing.

Dashlane’s pricing is more expensive for PM products, costing $8 per user monthly if you purchase the Business plan. Its Standard plan is typically priced at $20 per 10 users per month.

However, remember that Dashlane has many features, so you’re paying for enterprise-level password management with the Business plan. Dashlane offers a 14-day free trial.

Better for core features: Bitwarden

Two-Factor Authentication Yes Yes Single Sign-On Yes Yes User Management Yes Only in Business plan Active Directory Integration Yes Yes Basic Reporting Features Yes Yes Visit Bitwarden Visit Dashlane

Bitwarden’s selection of basic PM features includes basic reporting, two-factor authentication (2FA), and a strong password generator. It integrates with Active Directory, Microsoft’s user management directory service. Teams can view their event logs, which show timestamps and users for specific security events. Bitwarden also supports data importing and exporting if you need to move your passwords.

Dashlane has many core features, like 2FA, single sign-on (SSO), and browser autofill. It also allows Business plan users to manage their family members’ password management plans. Like Bitwarden, Dashlane integrates with Active Directory and allows users to import and export password data.

Better for advanced features: Dashlane

Passkeys Yes Yes Guest Accounts No No Offline Mode Yes Yes Customization for Admin Policies Yes Yes SIEM Integrations Includes Splunk and Microsoft Sentinel Splunk Dark Web Monitoring Very basic Yes Visit Bitwarden Visit Dashlane

Bitwarden’s more advanced password management features include passkeys, customizable security options for administrators, and offline mode. It integrates with security information and event management (SIEM) solutions like Splunk and Microsoft Sentinel.

Dashlane’s advanced PM tools include offline mode, passkeys, and an integration with Splunk. Where Dashlane wins this category is its dark web and data breach insights. The Dark Web Insights dashboard shows IT admins data breaches and potential threats to their organization’s users.

Better for usability and administration: Bitwarden

Knowledge Base Yes Yes Operating System Support Windows, Mac, Linux Windows, Mac Browser Support Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Vivaldi, Tor, Brave, DuckDuckGo Firefox, Safari, Microsoft Edge, Chrome, Opera, other Chromium browsers Mobile Support Android, iOS Android, iOS Developer Resources Secrets Manager CLI, API CLI, GitHub Action, API Visit Bitwarden Visit Dashlane

Bitwarden wins this category because it can be used on Linux devices. Aside from Linux, Bitwarden supports Windows and Mac computers and Android and iOS mobile devices. It’s usable on most of the major browsers you could want, including DuckDuckGo and Tor. Developer solutions include a command line interface and an API.

Dashlane supports multiple major operating systems, like Bitwarden, but it doesn’t yet support Linux devices. It’s usable on major browsers and additional Chromium browsers. Its tools for developers include a command line interface, a GitHub Action for continuous integration and deployment, and an API.

Better for security: Bitwarden

Clear Information about Encryption Processes Yes Some Transparent, Readable Third-Party Audits Yes No Zero-Knowledge Encryption Yes Yes Breach History Clean Clean Data Breach Alerts Some, through email Yes Visit Bitwarden Visit Dashlane

Bitwarden is transparent about undergoing security audits, listing the types of security assessments and linking the reports so customers can read them. Bitwarden uses a zero-knowledge approach to storing data, in which decryption is only available on a client’s device and not on the vendor’s cloud servers.

Like Bitwarden, Dashlane uses zero-knowledge encryption and alerts users of suspicious activity. Dashlane’s data breach alert system is more thorough than Bitwarden’s, especially with the Dark Web Insights dashboard that’s available to customers. Dashlane doesn’t make third-party audits or assessments available to customers or indicate that it’s undergone recent ones.

Better for customer support: Dashlane

Phone No Yes Email Yes Yes Live Chat No Yes Product Demo (Requested from Provider) Yes Yes On-Your-Own/YouTube-Based Demo Yes No Visit Bitwarden Visit Dashlane

Bitwarden’s support team primarily uses email to communicate with customers and solve their technical issues. Like many password managers, it doesn’t have phone or chat support. For demos, you can contact Bitwarden for a standard business demo or watch a 10-minute how-to video.

Dashlane wins this category because it offers chatbot support and phone call options in addition to email, an unusual offering for PM solutions. This is ideal for admins looking for more rapid support channels. You can request a demo from Dashlane, but the vendor doesn’t offer an official demo through YouTube.

How I compared Bitwarden and Dashlane

I used a product scoring rubric to compare Bitwarden and Dashlane, focusing on six major categories that password manager buyers consider. Each category was weighted based on its importance and had multiple subcriteria. For example, SSO and browser autofill are individual features in the Core Features category. How well Bitwarden and Dashlane met the subcriteria determined their score.

Core features – 25%

I considered major password management features, such as browser autofill, strong password generation, and 2FA in this category. Other core features included single sign-on and Active Directory integrations.

Usability and administration – 20%

This category covered operating systems supported by each password manager, including mobile operating systems and browsers supported. Additionally, I considered documentation in the vendors’ knowledge base and options for developers, like APIs and CLIs.

Pricing – 15%

I compared Bitwarden and Dashlane’s pricing plans by the least expensive or small-team plans, mid-range business plans, and enterprise offerings. I also looked at availability and length of free trials for the password managers.

Security – 15%

This category included precise details on encryption methods and procedures that password management vendors should provide. Additionally, I considered whether the software took a zero-knowledge approach to storing data and looked at data exposure alert features and data breach history.

Customer support – 15%

I looked at the customer support channels Bitwarden and Dashlane offered, including phone, email, and live chat. Then I looked for different product demo options for potential buyers and whether the two providers offered technical account manager (TAM) services.

Advanced features – 10%

Advanced password management features included passkeys, custom security policies, dark web monitoring, and the option to use the software offline. This category also considered integrations with SIEM solutions like Splunk.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Is Bitwarden better than Dashlane? That largely depends on your needs. For businesses that need a more affordable password manager or want to host on their own infrastructure, Bitwarden will be the better choice. The two products have similar features. However, Dashlane offers more customer support channels, so it might be a better pick for businesses. Is Bitwarden safe from hackers? While few software solutions are completely secure from hackers or threats, Bitwarden uses a zero-knowledge method for encryption, like many other password managers. This helps protect user data because the data can only be decrypted on the user’s device, not on a cloud server in a data center. Bitwarden’s ability to be self-hosted also helps — your business has more control over the password manager than if hosted on cloud servers. What are the disadvantages of Dashlane? Dashlane has plenty of password management features for business users, but it is expensive. For businesses on a budget, it may not be the best fit. Dashlane also doesn’t publish public information about undergoing third-party security audits, like password managers such as Bitwarden and 1Password do. What are the disadvantages of Bitwarden? Bitwarden is one of the strongest password managers in the security industry, but it doesn’t have phone or live chat support channels. If your security team wants more support options, you might want to consider a different solution. Bitwarden also doesn’t have as many dark web or data breach monitoring functionalities as Dashlane.

Bottom line: Bitwarden vs Dashlane

Bitwarden and Dashlane have similar features, so deciding between them will depend on your business’s needs. If you’re interested in hosting a password manager on your own infrastructure or you need a more affordable business PM plan, consider Bitwarden. If you need multiple support channels, especially phone, consider Dashlane. If neither of these options sounds right, check out our guide to the best enterprise password managers for a couple more options.