Elon Musk Blames ‘Massive Cyberattack’ for Widespread X Outage

On March 10, social media platform X experienced widespread outages affecting tens of thousands of users globally.

X owner Elon Musk attributed the unexpected blackout, which persisted for hours, to a “massive cyberattack.” Musk claimed the attack was unusually powerful, hinting that a sophisticated, well-funded group — possibly linked to a nation-state — may have been responsible.

Timeline of the outage

The first signs of trouble emerged around 6 a.m. EST, with X users reporting difficulties accessing the platform.

According to Downdetector, a service that monitors web outages, reports peaked at approximately 10 a.m., with over 40,000 incidents logged. Users encountered issues such as buffering and error messages when posting. Service appeared to stabilize briefly but experienced subsequent disruptions throughout the day. A sustained outage began around noon, predominantly affecting users along the U.S. coasts.

Downdetector data indicated that 56% of the problems were reported for the X app, while 33% pertained to the website.

Elon Musk’s response

In response to the outages, Musk took to X to inform users about the situation. He stated, “There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved.”

The outages disrupted the activities of numerous users and businesses that rely on X for communication and marketing. Many users turned to alternative social media platforms to express their frustrations and seek information about the service disruption. Competitors such as Threads and Bluesky reported increased activity during X’s downtime.

Protecting against cyberattacks: Tips for organizations

In light of this possible cyberattack, organizations are reminded of the critical importance of implementing robust cybersecurity measures. They can enhance their defenses against cyberattacks by implementing the following strategies:

Experts recommend these measures to strengthen security and protect systems and data against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

