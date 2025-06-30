Best Secure Tools for Protecting Remote Teams in 2025

eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Secure cybersecurity tools help businesses work more efficiently by safeguarding conversations, protecting sensitive files, and ensuring compliance.

For remote teams, secure tools are even more essential. When employees are located across different regions, the risk of data breaches, unauthorized access, and miscommunication increases significantly.

To help you find the right fit, I evaluated top security tools built to protect remote teams. I compared their features, pricing, pros and cons, and ideal use cases to help you choose the best option for your organization’s needs.

Here are my top picks for the best secure options to safeguard remote teams in 2025:

Top security tools that enable safe remote collaboration

Choosing the right security tool for remote or hybrid environments depends on the specific needs of your team and organization, including security requirements, compliance obligations, deployment preferences, and budget constraints.

The table below provides a quick overview of the leading tools, highlighting their core strengths and ideal use cases:

Best for Key features Deployment type Starting price

(Billed annually) Malwarebytes Multi-layer malware defense Real-time threat monitoringScam and ransomware blocking Hybrid $119.99 Norton Multi-device protection Secure VPN Password manager Hybrid $1.25 per month McAfee Endpoint security for small teams and professionals Real-time antivirusFile encryption Hybrid $29.99 PC Matic Zero-trust endpoint security and compliance Application whitelistingCompliance alignment Hybrid $150 EXTRA SAFE Peer-to-peer encrypted communications Peer-to-peer encryptionEphemeral communications Cloud-based Free to use

Overall, I picked Malwarebytes as the top tool for securing remote collaboration, thanks to its strong core features and ease of use. Continue reading to learn more about each tool’s use case, pricing, and key features, or skip ahead to see my scoring logic.

Malwarebytes Remote benefit: Helps solo or small remote teams stay secure without heavy IT infrastructure. Overall Reviewer Score 4.6/5 Core features 5/5 Advanced features 4.4/5 Cost 4.3/5 Ease of use 5/5 Malwarebytes provides comprehensive tools to secure your devices, including antivirus, anti-malware, privacy protection, and scam protection. If you’re a sole proprietor facilitating a small team, managing a small office, or a boutique business with fewer employees, you can purchase Malware Team plans. If your organization has more than 20 employees, there are options associated with the ThreatDown product. The platform excels in its AI-powered, multi-vector malware protection combined with easy deployment and centralized management. It combines various technologies to provide comprehensive protection against threats, including real-time protection, behavior-based analysis, anomaly detection, and signature-based scanning. Pros High success rate in malware detection

Intuitive interface with fast remediation

Priority, round-the-clock expert support Cons Lacks a built-in firewall and advanced AI tools

Has inconsistent third-party test results

Can slow down system performance at times Interface Pricing Teams sole proprietor: Starts at $119.99 billed annually

Starts at $119.99 billed annually Teams boutique business: Starts at $399.99 billed annually

Starts at $399.99 billed annually Teams small office: Starts at $519.99 billed annually Key Features Multi-layered protection against malware, viruses, spyware, and ransomware

Always-on defense, including brute-force attack prevention

Scam and ransomware protection

Intuitive dashboard for easy performance optimization

Norton Remote benefit: Great for protecting laptops, phones, and tablets across locations. Overall Reviewer Score 4.5/5 Core features 4.7/5 Advanced features 4.4/5 Cost 4.3/5 Ease of use 4.5/5 Norton 360 offers comprehensive protection, including device security features such as antivirus and a password manager, all in one single solution. It safeguards and provides comprehensive malware protection for up to five PCs, Macs, Androids, or iOS devices. It also features parental control to help you protect your children online by managing their activities on their PCs or smartphones. Additionally, its integrated VPN, password manager, and dark web monitoring capabilities make it a versatile solution for small businesses and remote teams seeking comprehensive protection and privacy. Pros Supports multiple devices and platforms

Integrated password manager and cloud backup

User-friendly interface with parental controls and dark web monitoring Cons Prices can increase significantly after the first year

Several features require a learning curve Interface Pricing AntiVirus Plus: $29.99 billed annually for the first year; $59.99 billed annually

$29.99 billed annually for the first year; $59.99 billed annually Standard: $39.99 billed annually for the first year; $94.99 billed annually

$39.99 billed annually for the first year; $94.99 billed annually Deluxe: $49.99 billed annually for the first year; $119.99 billed annually

$49.99 billed annually for the first year; $119.99 billed annually Select: $99.99 billed annually for the first year; $189.99 billed annually Key Features Real-time threat protection with advanced antivirus and firewall

Secure VPN for anonymous, encrypted browsing

Password manager for secure storage and generation of credentials

PC cloud backup and parental controls for added data and family protection

McAfee Remote benefit: Ideal for small teams and freelancers needing broad protection without an IT department. Overall Reviewer Score 4.4/5 Core features 4.2/5 Advanced features 5/5 Cost 4.8/5 Ease of use 4/5 McAfee delivers all-in-one protection across devices with antivirus, firewall, VPN, password management, and file encryption. It’s ideal for small businesses and freelancers seeking robust security without complex setup or steep learning curves. Pros Award-winning malware detection and removal

User-friendly interface suitable for non-technical users

Cross-platform compatibility for Windows, macOS, and more Cons Tendency to slow down lower-spec PCs

Limited identity protection features

VPN and some features vary by subscription plan Interface Pricing Basic: $29.99 billed annually

$29.99 billed annually Essential: $39.99 billed annually

$39.99 billed annually Premium: $49.99 billed annually

$49.99 billed annually Advanced: $89.99 billed annually

$89.99 billed annually Ultimate: $199.99 per year The pricing above is McAfee’s introductory rate for the first year only. For the complete pricing details, refer to McAfee’s official pricing page. Key Features Real-time antivirus and anti-ransomware protection

Secure VPN for encrypted internet access

Intelligent firewall and phishing protection

Password manager and sensitive file encryption

PC Matic Remote benefit: Great for security-conscious SMBs or industries with strict compliance needs. Overall Reviewer Score 4/5 Core features 4.3/5 Advanced features 3.8/5 Cost 3.3/5 Ease of use 4/5 PC Matic uses a zero-trust model with application whitelisting to ensure only verified users and apps gain access. With multi-OS support and centralized management, it’s ideal for organizations needing tight endpoint control and regulatory compliance. Pros Highly effective at blocking unknown threats through zero-trust whitelisting

Supports multiple platforms, including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android

Centralized dashboard for compliance and endpoint security management Cons Requires ongoing IT support for application whitelisting

May block legitimate applications if not properly configured Interface Pricing Pro: Starts at $150 for up to five devices, billed annually

Starts at $150 for up to five devices, billed annually SMB: Starts at $150 for up to five devices, billed annually Key Features Zero-trust application whitelisting for endpoint protection

Real-time monitoring and remote management across multiple platforms

Script enforcement for fileless malware defense

Built-in VPN, dark web monitoring, and identity protection

EXTRA SAFE Remote benefit: Ideal for teams seeking a no-footprint alternative to Zoom or Slack. Overall Reviewer Score 3.8/5 Core features 4/5 Advanced features 2/5 Cost 5/5 Ease of use 5/5 EXTRA SAFE is a free, privacy-first collaboration tool offering peer-to-peer encrypted messaging and video calls with no data stored on servers. It uses blockchain encryption and deletes all session data after each call for total privacy. While it doesn’t offer traditional endpoint protection, it serves as a strong complement to other tools on this list for teams that prioritize secure, no-trace communication. Pros Peer-to-peer architecture eliminates data storage on servers

No account creation or personal information required

Blockchain-level encryption for sensitive communications Cons May lack advanced collaboration features

Adoption might have a learning curve for larger teams Interface Pricing Free to use Key Features Ephemeral communications with no data stored on servers

Designed for highly sensitive, confidential business discussions

P2P video calls and encrypted messaging without third-party servers

Secure free screen sharing for collaboration and presentation

How I evaluated the best tools for securing remote collaboration

To determine the best secure solutions, I assessed each tool across four categories: core features, advanced features, cost, and ease of use. From there, I divided each category into weighted subcriteria and assigned an overall score out of five to determine the winner for each category.

Core Features (45 percent): Robust, secure tools for remote teams include capabilities such as data privacy, encryption, safe browsing, data loss prevention, and mobile app support. Potential users should research the feature sets of each tool before making a purchase.

Criteria Winner: Malwarebytes

Advanced features (25 percent): The best secure enterprise collaboration tools go beyond basic protection and offer advanced capabilities to enhance the security and privacy of remote teams.

Criteria Winner: McAfee

Cost (15 percent): I analyzed each platform’s free plan, the length of free trials for paid versions, and the starting price for upgrades.

Criteria Winner: EXTRA SAFE

Ease of Use (15 percent): A platform’s usability affects how easily you can navigate and maximize its features. Here, I evaluated the user interface design and user experience of each secure collaboration tool.

Criteria Winner: Malwarebytes and EXTRA SAFE

Bottom line: The best tools for secure collaboration

As remote and hybrid work have become popular in recent years, securing your team’s devices and communication channels is more critical than ever.

Whether you need robust endpoint protection, encrypted messaging, or privacy-first collaboration, the tools in this list offer flexible, security-focused solutions that can adapt to your organization’s unique needs.