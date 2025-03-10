eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

A new wave of cyberattacks is sweeping through Russia as cybercriminals deploy the so-called SilentCryptoMiner — a cryptocurrency miner masquerading as a legitimate internet bypass tool.

Over 2,000 users have been infected through seemingly harmless archives and installation instructions that urge victims to disable their security software, exposing their systems to persistent, hidden threats.

Disguised as a legitimate bypass tool

The malware campaign exploits users’ need to overcome online restrictions. Attackers package the SilentCryptoMiner within archives advertised as deep packet inspection (DPI) bypass utilities.

Distributed through popular YouTube channels boasting 60,000 subscribers, these malicious files lure unsuspecting users into believing they are downloading a safe tool designed to counter internet blocks. In reality, the archive includes a Python-based loader that eventually retrieves the miner payload.

Under the hood: attack methodology and evasion tactics

According to cybersecurity researchers at Kaspersky, the malware leverages Windows Packet Divert (WPD) tools — a technique increasingly used to distribute malware under the guise of helpful software.

The threat actors go further by instructing victims to disable their antivirus programs, citing false positives, which only deepens the attackers’ foothold on the system. Once executed, the loader checks for sandbox environments and configures Windows Defender exclusions before launching the miner.

The payload itself, based on the open-source miner XMRig, is padded with random data to reach an inflated size of 690 MB, complicating automatic analysis by conventional antivirus tools. Additionally, by using process hollowing techniques to inject the miner code into legitimate system processes like dwm.exe, the malware remains stealthy and is controlled remotely through a web panel.

Implications and the broader cybersecurity threat

This campaign is a case study of technical ingenuity and an alarming indicator of evolving cybercriminal strategies. Beyond cryptocurrency theft, such attacks could pave the way for further exploitation, including deploying remote access tools (RATs) and stealers. The method of impersonating trusted developers to manipulate content creators further exemplifies the layered deception employed by these actors.

Why organizations should care

Organizations of all sizes and industries must take note. This attack highlights the critical need for robust cybersecurity hygiene, especially in monitoring and filtering downloads from untrusted sources.

Educating employees about the dangers of disabling security software and scrutinizing unsolicited installation instructions is vital. The SilentCryptoMiner incident highlights that cyber threats are no longer confined to targeted attacks but can emerge from routine activities, demanding constant vigilance and proactive defense measures.

