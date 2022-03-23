Biden Approves Cybersecurity Reporting, Issues Rare Warning

President Joe Biden has faced a number of crises since taking office in January 2021, but his Administration has nonetheless managed to be at the forefront of the U.S. response to cyber attacks by crime groups and hackers aligned with nation-states.

Even before Biden took office, the U.S. faced threats like the SolarWinds attack and malicious actors with ties to Russia and China. After the Colonial Pipeline hack nearly shut down the Eastern U.S., Biden and federal security agencies swung into action with guidance, warnings, and in the case of federal agencies, orders to improve cybersecurity defenses.

The latest action came yesterday, when Biden warned of “evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks.” The White House also released defensive steps companies should take.

Justin Fier, VP of Tactical Risk and Response at Darktrace, called the warning “unprecedented.”

Fier said Biden’s statement “represents a move to combat disinformation by purposefully releasing intelligence that the Administration would previously have deemed classified. These warnings are unprecedented – past Administrations have not publicly substantiated to this extent that cyber attacks are incoming.

“Cyber war is not military versus military; all organizations, across public and private sectors, will have to defend themselves from attack,” he said. “Organizations must take advantage of this unprecedented access to government threat intelligence and heed these warnings. Businesses should diligently read the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) alerts, paying close attention to alerts from the last 12 weeks. Companies should also regularly test their defenses and hold tabletop exercises with their various IT business units.”

Mandatory Reporting Will Take a While

Last week, Biden signed a $1.5 trillion government funding bill that also contained a provision for mandatory cyber incident reporting.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) includes mandatory cyber incident reporting as part of the Strengthening American Cybersecurity Act, requiring owners of critical national infrastructure (CNI) – which comprises 16 industry sectors – to swiftly report cyber incidents and ransomware payments to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The law requires critical infrastructure operators to share breach information with federal agencies within 72 hours, ransomware payment information within 24 hours, modernize to better cybersecurity standards, and establish security standards for software.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), who championed the legislation, stated, “This historic, new law will make major updates to our cyber security policy to ensure that for the first time ever, every single critical infrastructure owner and operator in America is reporting cyber attacks and ransomware payments to the federal government.”

However, it could take a few years for the law to be fully implemented. CISA is to publish a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) within 24 months and issue a final rule within 18 months after that.

By requiring operators and critical infrastructure entities to report data breaches and hacks upon discovery, legislators hope that the timely cybersecurity reports will ease identification of the nature of data breaches, the tactics of cybercriminals, and the kind of industries and companies most vulnerable. FBI and Homeland Security say that lack of timely information results in poor insights into the matter.

“Now that our bipartisan legislation has been signed into law, it will give the National Cyber Director, CISA, and other agencies broad visibility into the cyber attacks taking place across our nation,” stated Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

In the new cyber bill, CISA is to form a joint task force consisting of participants from federal agencies and the Department of Homeland Security. CISA’s Director is expected to chair and direct the intergovernmental Cyber Reporting Council to harmonize national incident reporting needs.

Cyber Reporting Requirements and Penalties

If an entity fails to comply within the stipulated reporting period, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) can refer them to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Covered entities are required to provide substantial or supplemental reports to the agency.

DHS may engage a covered entity in scenarios where they fail to comply with the requirements. Generally, if a covered entity fails to comply with requirements, a subpoena, order, or inspection alert, the department may take civil action in a district court to enforce compliance. If DHS fails to receive a response within 72 hours, the secretary may issue a subpoena to compel disclosure of information.

If DHS has doubts and suspects that a covered entity has experienced a covered incident but failed to report, the department may request further information.

Incidents Covered in the Legislation

The nature of an attack largely depends on the type of organization. Thus, the bill stipulates numerous considerations entities should make in reporting attacks.

The likelihood that malicious hackers may target a particular entity

The level of consequences and possibility of an attack to compromise national security, affect public health, economic security, and safety

The extent to which unauthorized access would disrupt the operations of critical infrastructure

The numbers of persons involved or are prone to potential impacts by a cyber incident

The sophistication of the tactics used to perpetrate a hack

The type, volume, and sensitivity of data hacked

Potential impacts on systems like data acquisition and control systems

Ransomware in Focus

The law directs CISA to deploy a ransomware vulnerability warning program to identify information systems that contain security vulnerabilities. In addition, the bill mandates that the CISA Director establish and chair a Joint Ransomware Taskforce. Upon receiving reports about a covered incident, CISA’s National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) is directed to:

Share the report with the appropriate federal agencies such as Sector Management Agencies

Receive information about an incident and assess the effectiveness of security controls

Facilitate incident information sharing between critical infrastructure and operators

Leverage gathered information on cyber incidents

Publish unclassified reports quarterly and outline findings and recommendations

“CISA will use these reports from our private sector partners to build a common understanding of how our adversaries are targeting U.S. networks and critical infrastructure,” CISA Director Jen Easterly said in a statement. “This information will fill critical information gaps and allow us to rapidly deploy resources and render assistance to victims suffering attacks, analyze incoming reporting across sectors to spot trends, and quickly share that information with network defenders to warn other potential victims. CISA is committed to working collaboratively and transparently with our industry and federal government partners in order to enhance the security and resilience of our nation’s networks and critical infrastructure.

“Put plainly, this legislation is a game-changer. Today marks a critical step forward in the collective cybersecurity of our nation.”

