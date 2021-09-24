Cynet 360 XDR Review: Features & Benefits

If May’s endpoint detection and response (EDR) MITRE evaluations weren’t proof enough, Cynet’s flagship platform – also featuring XDR and MDR capabilities – continues to receive industry recognition.

Cynet 360 is the all-in-one platform for Cynet’s threat detection and response (DR) technology for networks in need of advanced protection. In under an hour, Cynet says it can deploy, implement, and scan 5,000 hosts, giving network administrators near-immediate visibility into users, devices, events, and traffic. Though Cynet may be an upstart cybersecurity vendor, its solution is viable for small and large teams and rapidly gaining recognition in an emerging solution space.

So much more than an EDR solution, this article looks at the top three benefits of the Cynet 360 platform.

Cynet 360: All-in-One Detection and Response Platform

The greatest benefit of choosing Cynet is the extent of its features in light of ever-growing detection and response needs. Building off of EDR and endpoint protection platform (EPP) solutions, Cynet 360 offers the advanced threat detection and incident response capabilities often dubbed extended detection and response (XDR).

An administrator’s view of network devices containing Cynet 360 software.

Cynet 360 is a single unified platform that includes EDR, response automation, XDR, and managed detection and response (MDR) features. For response automation, the platform includes tools for automating investigations of anomalous behavior and the Incident Engine gives administrators full visibility into the scope and root causes of attacks as well as remediation steps.

The Incident Engine gives administrators visibility into the process path for specific events including remediation steps.

Administrators are able to use Cynet’s or a network-specific playbook for automating entire response workflows. Users can ensure threats are dealt with automatically or manually based on threat classification, communicate with Cynet’s 24/7 SOC for further counsel, and act to disable users or shut down machines in real-time.

Pioneer in the XDR Space

Building off of endpoint protection solutions that offered threat detection, automated response, and data analytics, XDR includes a range of advanced tools for the modern threat landscape.

In a budding security solution space like XDR, Cynet continues to build off of capabilities from EDR, MDR, and network detection and response (NDR) services. Critical features include next-generation antivirus software (NGAV), user and entity behavior analytics (UEVA), network traffic analysis, deception defenses, and threat intelligent responses.

The Cynet 360 XDR offers multi-layer protection, with alerts delivered to a single point for visibility. With four different categories of alerts – files, users, hosts, and networks – operators have more options to search and analyze security events than ever before. Looking inside an alert, users can see attack metadata like the process path, tree, and malware hashes, including all the users, devices, and components involved.

The Alerts dashboard gives administrators the ability to dive into specific event details for investigation and remediation.

CyOps: Expertise When Needed

With an in-house SOC for clientele, Cynet’s platform conveniently comes with MDR functionality in the form of its CyOps team. Working around the clock and at no additional cost, CyOps monitors alerts and hunts for anomalous behaviors in client environments based on the latest global threat intelligence.

Clients have direct access to SOC analysts through the platform for added expertise in managing organization security. When needed, clients can also request additional network-specific insights and attack reports. In the event of a disaster or attack, CyOps offers a remote incident response for clients.

Cynet Competitors

Recognition & Reviews

Cynet’s flagship product is a part of the Endpoint Detection and Response solutions category on Gartner Peer Insights. With 41 reviews, the company currently averages 4.8 / 5 stars among customers. The product received top marks from customers for its ease of deployment and effective communication. For product capabilities, features highlighted included detection, containment, remediation, and investigation.

Cynet has been named to four eSecurity Planet top vendors lists in 2021 for EDR, XDR, incident response, and UEBA. Additional recognition for Cynet includes:

2021: Black Unicorns Finalist – Cyber Defense Magazine

2020: Winner for Breach Protection Platforms – Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

2017: Cybersecurity Startups to Watch – Dark Reading

2017: Finalist – Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

2016: Top Cyber Security Leaders – Cyber Defense Magazine

Cynet: Company background

Cynet was launched in 2015 in Tel Aviv, Israel specializing in its breach protection platform technology. Shortly after its founding, Cynet received global attention for its research into vulnerabilities in next-generation firewalls (NGFW) and LG smartphones. With close to two hundred employees today, the XDR pioneer continues to grow and open more offices, most recently in Boston in August 2021.

