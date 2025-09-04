Skip the traps. Discover the top free VPNs of 2025, featuring no logs, unlimited bandwidth, and regular audits, where available. Tested, secure, and ready to use.

Free Wi-Fi at the airport. A coffee shop hotspot. Even your home network. Every time you go online, your data can be tracked, sold, or stolen.

A VPN protects your privacy. It encrypts your connection so that bad hackers, advertisers, and even your internet provider can’t see what you’re doing. But the best ones usually come with a price tag. And many so-called “free” VPNs end up costing you in other ways — through ads or by collecting and selling your data.

The good news? A handful of free VPNs are actually worth using.

In this guide, I share the five best truly free VPNs you can trust, including one from a major security brand. I’ll also highlight the top free trials from premium VPNs, so you can test their full power before paying a cent.

Featured Partners Advertisement We are able to offer our services for free because some vendors may pay us for web traffic or other sales opportunities. Our mission is to help technology buyers make better purchasing decisions, so we provide you with information for all vendors — even those that don't pay us. Product Name Visit Website Good For Employees per Company Size Micro (0-49), Small (50-249), Medium (250-999), Large (1,000-4,999), Enterprise (5,000+) Core Features Integrations Product Name Visit Website Good For Employees per Company Size Micro (0-49), Small (50-249), Medium (250-999), Large (1,000-4,999), Enterprise (5,000+) Core Features Integrations Product Name Visit Website Good For Employees per Company Size Micro (0-49), Small (50-249), Medium (250-999), Large (1,000-4,999), Enterprise (5,000+) Core Features Integrations

Side-by-side glance at the top free VPNs

VPN Data Allowance Key Features Best For McAfee Safe Connect Free 500 MB/month Integrated with McAfee suite, simple setup Light, occasional use PrivadoVPN Free 10 GB/month Good speeds, streaming access, kill switch Fast streaming and browsing Proton VPN Free Unlimited Strong privacy, no-logs, limited servers Unlimited private browsing Windscribe Free 10 GB/month Ad-blocking, flexible setup, secure Customization and built-in extras hide.me Free 10 GB/month No-logs, kill switch, multi-platform Strong privacy protection

McAfee Safe Connect Free Best for: Light, occasional use from a trusted provider Visit McAfee McAfee Safe Connect is the free VPN option from one of the trusted names in cybersecurity. The free tier includes 500 MB of data per month, which is enough for checking email or logging into an account on public Wi-Fi, but far too limited for streaming or heavy browsing. It integrates with McAfee’s larger security suite, making it convenient if you already use other McAfee products. Pros Backed by a well-known cybersecurity brand

Easy to install and use

Works seamlessly with other McAfee security tools Cons Limited 500 MB/month data allowance

No streaming support

Fewer advanced features than standalone free VPNs Pro tip: Save your limited data for unsecured hotspots. Disable the VPN at home and only switch it on when you’re traveling or using public Wi-Fi. Final verdict: McAfee Safe Connect Free provides a quick and trustworthy way to protect your data on public Wi-Fi, but its 500 MB limit makes it impractical for regular use.

PrivadoVPN Free Best for: Fast streaming and browsing Visit PrivadoVPN PrivadoVPN Free stands out as one of the most generous no-cost VPNs. With 10 GB of data per month, solid speeds, and even limited streaming access, it’s a rare free service that feels close to premium. It also includes a kill switch, a feature often reserved for paid plans. Pros 10 GB/month data allowance

Good speeds with some streaming access

Includes kill switch for added safety Cons Data cap limits heavy use

Limited server locations compared to premium plans Pro tip: Use your 10 GB for bandwidth-heavy tasks like streaming or file downloads, then switch to basic browsing without a VPN once your limit resets. Final verdict: PrivadoVPN Free is one of the strongest free VPNs available, offering reliable performance and useful features that many rivals keep behind paywalls.

Proton VPN Free Best for: Unlimited private browsing Visit Proton VPN Proton VPN Free is unique in the VPN market: it offers unlimited data at no cost. Backed by Proton’s strong security reputation and no-logs policy, it’s ideal for users who value privacy and don’t want to worry about caps. However, free users are limited to a few server locations and will not receive consistent streaming access. Pros Unlimited data (rare for free VPNs)

Strong privacy protections and no-logs policy

Backed by a trusted security brand Cons Limited server choices

Inconsistent streaming support

Can be slower during peak times Pro tip: Proton VPN’s unlimited data makes it perfect for everyday use—just don’t rely on it for unblocking streaming services. Final verdict: If your priority is privacy and unlimited use, Proton VPN Free is the best no-cost option. However, the ability to stream and its speed aren’t ideal.

Windscribe Free Best for: Customization and extras Visit Windscribe Windscribe Free is a flexible VPN service offering 10 GB of data per month and a comprehensive set of features. Beyond standard VPN protection, it also includes extras such as ad-blocking and customizable security rules. While the free plan caps your data, it’s one of the most versatile options for users who want control over their VPN settings. Pros 10 GB/month data allowance

Built-in ad-blocking

Flexible, customizable features Cons Data limit restricts heavy use

Some advanced features require paid plan

Not always the fastest speeds Pro tip: Take advantage of Windscribe’s ad-blocker and firewall tools. These extras help protect your privacy even when your monthly data runs out. Final verdict: Windscribe Free offers more customization and extras than most free VPNs, making it an excellent choice for privacy-conscious users who like control.

Advertisement

hide.me Free Best for: Strong privacy protection Visit hide.me A strong encryption option, hide.me Free provides 10 GB of data per month and an audited no-logs policy. It supports multiple platforms and includes features such as a kill switch, making it a dependable choice for security-conscious users. While its speeds can vary, it’s one of the more trustworthy options in the free VPN space. Pros 10 GB/month data allowance

Strong security with audited no-logs policy

Supports multiple platforms, includes kill switch Cons Speeds can fluctuate

Limited server options on free plan

Streaming access is inconsistent Pro tip: Use hide.me when you need maximum security — such as handling sensitive accounts — then switch back to normal browsing once the task is complete. Final verdict: hide.me Free is a reliable, privacy-focused VPN that delivers strong protection, though it’s less suited for streaming or high-speed use.

Try before you buy: The best premium VPN free trials

Norton Secure VPN: 7-day free trial or bundled with Norton 360; best for all-in-one security suites.

7-day free trial or bundled with Norton 360; best for all-in-one security suites. Bitdefender VPN: 7-day free trial; best for users already in the Bitdefender ecosystem.

7-day free trial; best for users already in the Bitdefender ecosystem. ExpressVPN: 7-day mobile trial + 30-day money-back guarantee; best for fast streaming and global servers.

7-day mobile trial + 30-day money-back guarantee; best for fast streaming and global servers. Surfshark VPN: 7-day mobile trial + 30-day money-back guarantee; best for unlimited device connections.

7-day mobile trial + 30-day money-back guarantee; best for unlimited device connections. AVG Secure VPN: 60-day free trial; best for one of the longest trial periods available.

How I chose the best free VPNs

To make this list, I applied a weighted scoring system to evaluate each VPN across the most important factors for security and usability:

Privacy & logging (40%) : My top priority was how providers handle your data. I looked for strict no-logs policies, independent audits, and clear transparency. VPNs with vague or invasive logging were excluded.

: My top priority was how providers handle your data. I looked for strict no-logs policies, independent audits, and clear transparency. VPNs with vague or invasive logging were excluded. Reliability & leaks (25%) : I tested whether the VPN consistently prevented IP, DNS, and WebRTC leaks, and whether it reliably connected without unexpected drops.

: I tested whether the VPN consistently prevented IP, DNS, and WebRTC leaks, and whether it reliably connected without unexpected drops. Performance (20%) : Speed matters, even for free users. I considered browsing and streaming performance as well as server availability under free plans.

: Speed matters, even for free users. I considered browsing and streaming performance as well as server availability under free plans. Platform coverage (10%) : Free VPNs that supported multiple devices and operating systems (desktop, mobile, browser extensions) scored higher.

: Free VPNs that supported multiple devices and operating systems (desktop, mobile, browser extensions) scored higher. Support & user experience (5%): While less critical for free products, I gave credit to providers that offer intuitive apps, responsive support, and an overall smooth user experience.

Advertisement

Finding your fit among free VPNs

Free VPNs all come with trade-offs, so the right choice depends on how you plan to use it.

For quick hotspot protection, McAfee Safe Connect Free is a safe, brand-backed option. Need unlimited browsing? Proton VPN Free stands out. For speed and extra features, PrivadoVPN Free, Windscribe Free, and hide.me Free each bring something different to the table.

No single service is perfect, but each covers a distinct need.

Looking for VPN protection beyond personal use? Check out our guide to the Best VPNs for Small Business for reliable, affordable options to keep your team secure.