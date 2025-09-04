Products
5 Best Free VPNs You Can Trust (And the Premium Trials Worth Trying)

Skip the traps. Discover the top free VPNs of 2025, featuring no logs, unlimited bandwidth, and regular audits, where available. Tested, secure, and ready to use.

Written By
thumbnail Matt Gonzales
Matt Gonzales
Reviewed By:
thumbnail Ken Underhill
Ken Underhill
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 4, 2025

Free Wi-Fi at the airport. A coffee shop hotspot. Even your home network. Every time you go online, your data can be tracked, sold, or stolen.

A VPN protects your privacy. It encrypts your connection so that bad hackers, advertisers, and even your internet provider can’t see what you’re doing. But the best ones usually come with a price tag. And many so-called “free” VPNs end up costing you in other ways — through ads or by collecting and selling your data.

The good news? A handful of free VPNs are actually worth using.

In this guide, I share the five best truly free VPNs you can trust, including one from a major security brand. I’ll also highlight the top free trials from premium VPNs, so you can test their full power before paying a cent.

Side-by-side glance at the top free VPNs

VPNData AllowanceKey FeaturesBest For
McAfee Safe Connect Free500 MB/monthIntegrated with McAfee suite, simple setupLight, occasional use
PrivadoVPN Free10 GB/monthGood speeds, streaming access, kill switchFast streaming and browsing
Proton VPN FreeUnlimitedStrong privacy, no-logs, limited serversUnlimited private browsing
Windscribe Free10 GB/monthAd-blocking, flexible setup, secureCustomization and built-in extras
hide.me Free10 GB/monthNo-logs, kill switch, multi-platformStrong privacy protection
McAfee icon.

McAfee Safe Connect Free

Best for: Light, occasional use from a trusted provider

Visit McAfee

McAfee Safe Connect is the free VPN option from one of the trusted names in cybersecurity. The free tier includes 500 MB of data per month, which is enough for checking email or logging into an account on public Wi-Fi, but far too limited for streaming or heavy browsing. It integrates with McAfee’s larger security suite, making it convenient if you already use other McAfee products.

Pros

  • Backed by a well-known cybersecurity brand
  • Easy to install and use
  • Works seamlessly with other McAfee security tools

Cons

  • Limited 500 MB/month data allowance
  • No streaming support
  • Fewer advanced features than standalone free VPNs

Pro tip: Save your limited data for unsecured hotspots. Disable the VPN at home and only switch it on when you’re traveling or using public Wi-Fi.

Final verdict: McAfee Safe Connect Free provides a quick and trustworthy way to protect your data on public Wi-Fi, but its 500 MB limit makes it impractical for regular use.

PrivadoVPN logo

PrivadoVPN Free

Best for: Fast streaming and browsing

Visit PrivadoVPN

PrivadoVPN Free stands out as one of the most generous no-cost VPNs. With 10 GB of data per month, solid speeds, and even limited streaming access, it’s a rare free service that feels close to premium. It also includes a kill switch, a feature often reserved for paid plans.

Pros

  • 10 GB/month data allowance
  • Good speeds with some streaming access
  • Includes kill switch for added safety

Cons

  • Data cap limits heavy use
  • Limited server locations compared to premium plans

Pro tip: Use your 10 GB for bandwidth-heavy tasks like streaming or file downloads, then switch to basic browsing without a VPN once your limit resets.

Final verdict: PrivadoVPN Free is one of the strongest free VPNs available, offering reliable performance and useful features that many rivals keep behind paywalls.

Proton vpn logo

Proton VPN Free

Best for: Unlimited private browsing

Visit Proton VPN

Proton VPN Free is unique in the VPN market: it offers unlimited data at no cost. Backed by Proton’s strong security reputation and no-logs policy, it’s ideal for users who value privacy and don’t want to worry about caps. However, free users are limited to a few server locations and will not receive consistent streaming access.

Pros

  • Unlimited data (rare for free VPNs)
  • Strong privacy protections and no-logs policy
  • Backed by a trusted security brand

Cons

  • Limited server choices
  • Inconsistent streaming support
  • Can be slower during peak times

Pro tip: Proton VPN’s unlimited data makes it perfect for everyday use—just don’t rely on it for unblocking streaming services.

Final verdict: If your priority is privacy and unlimited use, Proton VPN Free is the best no-cost option. However, the ability to stream and its speed aren’t ideal.

Windscribe logo

Windscribe Free

Best for: Customization and extras

Visit Windscribe

Windscribe Free is a flexible VPN service offering 10 GB of data per month and a comprehensive set of features. Beyond standard VPN protection, it also includes extras such as ad-blocking and customizable security rules. While the free plan caps your data, it’s one of the most versatile options for users who want control over their VPN settings.

Pros

  • 10 GB/month data allowance
  • Built-in ad-blocking
  • Flexible, customizable features

Cons

  • Data limit restricts heavy use
  • Some advanced features require paid plan
  • Not always the fastest speeds

Pro tip: Take advantage of Windscribe’s ad-blocker and firewall tools. These extras help protect your privacy even when your monthly data runs out.

Final verdict: Windscribe Free offers more customization and extras than most free VPNs, making it an excellent choice for privacy-conscious users who like control.

hide.me logo

hide.me Free

Best for: Strong privacy protection

Visit hide.me

A strong encryption option, hide.me Free provides 10 GB of data per month and an audited no-logs policy. It supports multiple platforms and includes features such as a kill switch, making it a dependable choice for security-conscious users. While its speeds can vary, it’s one of the more trustworthy options in the free VPN space.

Pros

  • 10 GB/month data allowance
  • Strong security with audited no-logs policy
  • Supports multiple platforms, includes kill switch

Cons

  • Speeds can fluctuate
  • Limited server options on free plan
  • Streaming access is inconsistent

Pro tip: Use hide.me when you need maximum security — such as handling sensitive accounts — then switch back to normal browsing once the task is complete.

Final verdict: hide.me Free is a reliable, privacy-focused VPN that delivers strong protection, though it’s less suited for streaming or high-speed use.

Try before you buy: The best premium VPN free trials

  • Norton Secure VPN: 7-day free trial or bundled with Norton 360; best for all-in-one security suites.
  • Bitdefender VPN: 7-day free trial; best for users already in the Bitdefender ecosystem.
  • ExpressVPN: 7-day mobile trial + 30-day money-back guarantee; best for fast streaming and global servers.
  • Surfshark VPN: 7-day mobile trial + 30-day money-back guarantee; best for unlimited device connections.
  • AVG Secure VPN: 60-day free trial; best for one of the longest trial periods available.

How I chose the best free VPNs

To make this list, I applied a weighted scoring system to evaluate each VPN across the most important factors for security and usability:

  • Privacy & logging (40%): My top priority was how providers handle your data. I looked for strict no-logs policies, independent audits, and clear transparency. VPNs with vague or invasive logging were excluded.
  • Reliability & leaks (25%): I tested whether the VPN consistently prevented IP, DNS, and WebRTC leaks, and whether it reliably connected without unexpected drops.
  • Performance (20%): Speed matters, even for free users. I considered browsing and streaming performance as well as server availability under free plans.
  • Platform coverage (10%): Free VPNs that supported multiple devices and operating systems (desktop, mobile, browser extensions) scored higher.
  • Support & user experience (5%): While less critical for free products, I gave credit to providers that offer intuitive apps, responsive support, and an overall smooth user experience.

Finding your fit among free VPNs

Free VPNs all come with trade-offs, so the right choice depends on how you plan to use it.

For quick hotspot protection, McAfee Safe Connect Free is a safe, brand-backed option. Need unlimited browsing? Proton VPN Free stands out. For speed and extra features, PrivadoVPN Free, Windscribe Free, and hide.me Free each bring something different to the table.

No single service is perfect, but each covers a distinct need.

Looking for VPN protection beyond personal use? Check out our guide to the Best VPNs for Small Business for reliable, affordable options to keep your team secure.

thumbnail Matt Gonzales

Matt Gonzales is the Managing Editor of Cybersecurity for eSecurity Planet. An award-winning journalist and editor, Matt brings over a decade of expertise across diverse fields, including technology, cybersecurity, and military acquisition. He combines his editorial experience with a keen eye for industry trends, ensuring readers stay informed about the latest developments in cybersecurity.

