Secure, Fast, Reliable: The Best Cloud Storage Providers for Businesses

Discover the X best business cloud storage providers of 2025. Secure, fast, and reliable solutions reviewed to streamline your workflow.

Written By: Matt Gonzales
Co-Author: Ken Underhill
Aug 18, 2025
Your data deserves better than “good enough.”

In a world of constant cyber threats, scattered teams, and ever-growing file loads, the wrong cloud storage can slow you down… or put you at risk. The right one? It keeps your data locked down, your team connected, and your business moving forward.

I’ve picked five of the best cloud storage providers for businesses. These storage options blend ironclad security with enterprise-grade power, so you can choose a solution built for the way business works today.

Internxt logo

Internxt

Best for businesses that put privacy first

Visit Internxt

Internxt is a zero-knowledge, end-to-end encrypted cloud storage provider built for businesses that prioritize privacy above all else. It offers GDPR compliance, open-source code, and strong encryption for every file stored or shared. It’s built to keep sensitive data secure without slowing down productivity.

Pros

  • Zero-knowledge encryption by default
  • Privacy-first policies and open-source transparency
  • Simple, modern interface

Cons

  • Smaller ecosystem than major competitors
  • Limited enterprise integrations compared to larger providers

Pricing: Pro: $2/user/month for 2 TB per user (limited-time price)

Pro tip: If your business handles sensitive data like legal documents or medical records, Internxt’s encryption-first model can help ensure compliance.

Final verdict: A top choice for businesses where confidentiality is non-negotiable.

NordLocker icon.

NordLocker

Best for locking down client and project files

Visit NordLocker

Developed by Nord Security, NordLocker combines cloud storage with advanced file encryption. It’s ideal for SMBs that need to securely store and share documents without sacrificing ease of use. Its intuitive apps and secure sharing features make it easy for teams to collaborate while keeping sensitive files protected at all times.

Pros

  • Automatic file encryption before upload
  • Cross-platform apps for desktop and mobile
  • Drag-and-drop simplicity

Cons

  • Less suited for large-scale enterprise storage
  • No built-in collaborative document editing

Pricing: NordLocker does not list detailed business pricing on its website, but you can request it directly via its page.

Pro tip: Use NordLocker’s secure sharing feature to exchange sensitive files with clients or partners without email vulnerabilities.

Final verdict: A secure, user-friendly storage option for SMBs and freelancers handling confidential files.

Google Cloud logo

Google Cloud

Best for scaling storage alongside your business

Visit Google Cloud

Google Cloud Storage is built for businesses that need massive scalability, powerful integrations, and advanced analytics. It supports everything from simple file storage to big data workloads. With global infrastructure and flexible storage tiers, this storage provider can adapt to various business requirements, from daily operations to complex enterprise projects.

Pros

  • Highly scalable and flexible storage tiers
  • Integration with Google Workspace and third-party apps
  • Global network for fast access anywhere

Cons

  • Can be complex for non-technical users
  • Pricing can scale quickly with usage

Pricing: Pay-as-you-go pricing starting at $0.020/GB per month; enterprise discounts available.

Pro tip: Pair Google Cloud with Google Workspace for a seamless storage and collaboration environment.

Final verdict: Best suited for larger businesses and enterprises needing a robust, integrated cloud infrastructure.

aws logo

Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3

Best for custom-built storage solutions

Visit Amazon Web Services

AWS S3 is the industry leader in object storage, used by startups and Fortune 500 companies alike. Its flexibility, durability, and massive integration ecosystem make it a powerhouse. With granular access controls and multiple storage classes, it gives businesses the tools to optimize costs while maintaining high availability and security.

Pros

  • Industry-leading uptime and durability
  • Fine-grained access controls and encryption options
  • Integrates with thousands of apps and services

Cons

  • Steeper learning curve for beginners
  • Pricing complexity

Pricing: Starts at $0.023/GB per month; tiered pricing for higher volumes.

Pro tip: Use AWS S3 lifecycle policies to automatically move files to lower-cost storage tiers over time.

Final verdict: A best-in-class choice for businesses that demand reliability and have IT resources to manage it.

Microsoft OneDrive for Business logo

Microsoft OneDrive for Business

Best for teams living in Microsoft 365

Visit Microsoft OneDrive

OneDrive for Business is tightly integrated with Microsoft 365, making it the natural choice for teams already working in Word, Excel, and Teams. Its seamless syncing and built-in collaboration tools make it easy for teams to co-author documents, share files securely, and stay productive across devices.

Pros

  • Seamless integration with Microsoft apps
  • Strong security and compliance features
  • Easy file sharing and collaboration

Cons

  • Limited offline functionality compared to some rivals
  • Performance can vary with large file uploads

Pricing: Included with Microsoft 365 Business plans starting at $6/user/month.

Pro tip: Use OneDrive’s version history to quickly restore previous file versions after accidental changes or deletions.

Final verdict: A no-brainer for Microsoft-centric organizations looking for smooth collaboration and built-in security.

How I chose the winners

I started by researching and testing dozens of cloud storage providers to find the ones that deliver real value for businesses. The goal was to identify services that combine rock-solid security, fast performance, and collaboration tools that teams actually use.

I evaluated each provider using these criteria:

  • Security and compliance: End-to-end encryption, zero-knowledge policies, and industry certifications.
  • Performance and reliability: Uptime guarantees, file sync speed, and performance under heavy workloads.
  • Ease of use: An intuitive interface, straightforward onboarding, and a minimal learning curve for teams.
  • Collaboration features: Real-time file sharing, version history, and integrations with productivity suites.
  • Scalability and pricing: Flexible plans that grow with your business, plus transparent, predictable pricing.

By weighing each provider against these factors, I narrowed the field to five that deliver the best mix of security, speed, reliability, and collaboration for modern businesses.

What to remember when selecting cloud storage

Choosing the right cloud storage comes down to balancing security, performance, and usability. Keep these essentials in mind:

  • Prioritize security: Look for strong encryption, compliance with industry standards, and robust access controls.
  • Check reliability: Consistent uptime and fast file sync keep your workflows running smoothly.
  • Consider integration: Choose a service that works seamlessly with your existing tools for easier collaboration.

Focusing on these factors will help you find a provider that protects your data while supporting your team’s day-to-day operations.

Want stronger cloud security? Check out our guide to the top CASB solutions for protecting data and controlling access.

thumbnail Matt Gonzales

Matt Gonzales is the Managing Editor of Cybersecurity for eSecurity Planet. An award-winning journalist and editor, Matt brings over a decade of expertise across diverse fields, including technology, cybersecurity, and military acquisition. He combines his editorial experience with a keen eye for industry trends, ensuring readers stay informed about the latest developments in cybersecurity.

