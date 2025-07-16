The 5 Best VPNs for Small Businesses on a Budget

One wrong click. One rogue Wi-Fi connection. One stolen credential.
That’s all it takes for a cybercriminal to breach your small business. And while you may not have an enterprise-sized budget, you still have plenty to lose: sensitive data, client trust, even your reputation.
That’s where a virtual private network (VPN) comes in.
A VPN encrypts internet traffic and hides IP addresses to protect your business from man-in-the-middle attacks, Wi-Fi snoops, and malicious actors. But not every VPN is suitable for small businesses. Many are designed for personal use, lacking features such as multi-user controls, centralized billing, and dedicated IP addresses.
I evaluated the top VPN options on the market and picked the five best for small businesses today. Whether you’re a solopreneur or scaling a remote workforce, there’s a VPN on this list to match your goals.
NordLayer: Best all-in-one VPN for growing teams
NordLayer is a business-focused VPN designed to simplify security for remote and hybrid teams. It employs a zero-trust approach, enabling centralized management, role-based access, and site-to-site tunneling. This is ideal for growing businesses with evolving needs.
Pricing: Starts at $8 per user, per month.
Pro tip: Pair NordLayer with NordPass to manage both network access and password hygiene from a single admin dashboard.
Final verdict: NordLayer is the best fit for small businesses that want to combine robust network protections with scalable user control.
Surfshark: Best budget-friendly VPN for unlimited devices
Surfshark offers unbeatable value with unlimited device connections and strong encryption. It doesn’t have a business-specific plan, but it’s a popular pick among freelancers, startups, and small teams that need solid protection at low cost.
Pricing: Starts at $2.49 per month (with 2-year plan).
Pro tip: Use Surfshark for teams with multiple endpoints per user — laptops, phones, tablets — without worrying about device limits.
Final verdict: Surfshark is a smart choice for lean teams that want strong privacy protection without overspending.
PureVPN: Best for remote access and hybrid teams
PureVPN offers a comprehensive network of servers and customizable options, including dedicated IPs and port forwarding, which are essential for hybrid and remote workforces. While some business tools are sold as add-ons, they enable more granular control over remote access.
Pricing: Consumer plans start at $3.33 per month; business pricing varies.
Pro tip: If your team collaborates across multiple time zones, PureVPN’s extensive global server network can enhance access speed and reliability.
Final verdict: PureVPN is a great choice for small businesses that prioritize flexible remote access and geo-distributed teams.
ExpressVPN: Best for speed and premium performance
ExpressVPN is known for its high-performance Lightway protocol and RAM-only servers, which enhance privacy by never writing data to disk. It’s simple to use and ideal for business owners who want speed and strong protection but don’t need complex team features.
Pricing: Starts at $6.67 for a 1-year plan.
Pro tip: If you regularly hold client meetings or transfer large files over a VPN, ExpressVPN’s speed will save you valuable time.
Final verdict: ExpressVPN is ideal for small businesses seeking premium protection without complexity or compromise.
PrivateVPN: Best for personalized support and simple setup
PrivateVPN offers a low-cost, no-frills VPN that doesn’t skimp on encryption. It’s particularly appealing for solopreneurs or non-technical users, thanks to its remote installation help and direct customer support.
Pricing: Starts at $2.00 per month (3-year plan)
Pro tip: Reach out to support for help configuring the VPN on routers or IoT devices — a rare and useful perk at this price point.
Final verdict: PrivateVPN is a solid, stress-free option for small teams that want great support without technical overhead.
Methodology
To identify the best VPNs for small businesses, I focused on services that combine strong security, ease of use, and features that support team-based workflows. My goal was to highlight VPNs that are trustworthy, effective, and practical for small businesses with limited budgets and tech stacks.
I prioritized tools that offer:
- Robust security standards – including AES-256 encryption, secure tunneling protocols, kill switches, and DNS leak protection.
- Business-ready features – such as centralized user management, dedicated IP options, access controls, and SSO integrations.
- Ease of deployment and use – with simple setup processes, intuitive interfaces, and support for multiple devices and operating systems.
- Performance – including consistent speeds, reliable uptime, and a wide range of global server locations.
- Fair pricing – especially scalable plans that work for lean teams or solopreneurs without sacrificing core functionality.
Many of the products featured here also participate in affiliate programs, but that relationship had no bearing on inclusion. Each VPN was evaluated on its own merit, with a focus on real-world usability for small business environments.
The best VPN depends on your business needs
Small businesses today face the same cyber threats as large enterprises — but with smaller budgets and leaner teams. A good VPN is no longer optional. It has become a baseline requirement for secure operations.
Points to keep in mind:
- NordLayer is the best overall choice due to its combination of security, scalability, and management tools.
- Surfshark and PrivateVPN offer outstanding affordability.
- PureVPN and ExpressVPN deliver performance and flexibility in key areas.
Whatever your business size or technical expertise, one of these VPNs can help you build a stronger security foundation.