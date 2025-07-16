The 5 Best VPNs for Small Businesses on a Budget

eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

One wrong click. One rogue Wi-Fi connection. One stolen credential.

That’s all it takes for a cybercriminal to breach your small business. And while you may not have an enterprise-sized budget, you still have plenty to lose: sensitive data, client trust, even your reputation.

That’s where a virtual private network (VPN) comes in.

A VPN encrypts internet traffic and hides IP addresses to protect your business from man-in-the-middle attacks, Wi-Fi snoops, and malicious actors. But not every VPN is suitable for small businesses. Many are designed for personal use, lacking features such as multi-user controls, centralized billing, and dedicated IP addresses.

I evaluated the top VPN options on the market and picked the five best for small businesses today. Whether you’re a solopreneur or scaling a remote workforce, there’s a VPN on this list to match your goals.

NordLayer: Best all-in-one VPN for growing teams Visit NordLayer NordLayer is a business-focused VPN designed to simplify security for remote and hybrid teams. It employs a zero-trust approach, enabling centralized management, role-based access, and site-to-site tunneling. This is ideal for growing businesses with evolving needs. Pros Easy centralized management and team onboarding

Dedicated IP and cloud firewall options

Integrates with SSO platforms like Okta and Azure AD Cons Add-ons like dedicated servers raise the price

More complex than consumer VPNs for casual users Pricing: Starts at $8 per user, per month. Pro tip: Pair NordLayer with NordPass to manage both network access and password hygiene from a single admin dashboard. Final verdict: NordLayer is the best fit for small businesses that want to combine robust network protections with scalable user control.

Surfshark: Best budget-friendly VPN for unlimited devices Visit Surfshark Surfshark offers unbeatable value with unlimited device connections and strong encryption. It doesn’t have a business-specific plan, but it’s a popular pick among freelancers, startups, and small teams that need solid protection at low cost. Pros Unlimited simultaneous device connections

Built-in ad and malware blocker (CleanWeb)

Multi-hop and split tunneling options Cons No dedicated tools for user management

Lacks advanced features like SSO or admin controls Pricing: Starts at $2.49 per month (with 2-year plan). Pro tip: Use Surfshark for teams with multiple endpoints per user — laptops, phones, tablets — without worrying about device limits. Final verdict: Surfshark is a smart choice for lean teams that want strong privacy protection without overspending.

PureVPN: Best for remote access and hybrid teams Visit PureVPN PureVPN offers a comprehensive network of servers and customizable options, including dedicated IPs and port forwarding, which are essential for hybrid and remote workforces. While some business tools are sold as add-ons, they enable more granular control over remote access. Pros Offers dedicated IP and port forwarding

Optional control panel for managing access

Over 6,000 servers in 80+ locations across 65+ countries Cons Business-focused features are behind a paywall

Not as sleek or modern as competitors Pricing: Consumer plans start at $3.33 per month; business pricing varies. Pro tip: If your team collaborates across multiple time zones, PureVPN’s extensive global server network can enhance access speed and reliability. Final verdict: PureVPN is a great choice for small businesses that prioritize flexible remote access and geo-distributed teams.

ExpressVPN: Best for speed and premium performance Visit ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is known for its high-performance Lightway protocol and RAM-only servers, which enhance privacy by never writing data to disk. It’s simple to use and ideal for business owners who want speed and strong protection but don’t need complex team features. Pros Extremely fast speeds with minimal lag

TrustedServer tech ensures no data is stored

Apps for all major devices and operating systems Cons More expensive than other options

No business user management or admin dashboard Pricing: Starts at $6.67 for a 1-year plan. Pro tip: If you regularly hold client meetings or transfer large files over a VPN, ExpressVPN’s speed will save you valuable time. Final verdict: ExpressVPN is ideal for small businesses seeking premium protection without complexity or compromise.

PrivateVPN: Best for personalized support and simple setup Visit PrivateVPN PrivateVPN offers a low-cost, no-frills VPN that doesn’t skimp on encryption. It’s particularly appealing for solopreneurs or non-technical users, thanks to its remote installation help and direct customer support. Pros Remote setup assistance from real engineers

Strong encryption with multiple protocol options

Budget-friendly for long-term plans Cons Smaller server network than competitors

No multi-user admin features or central controls Pricing: Starts at $2.00 per month (3-year plan) Pro tip: Reach out to support for help configuring the VPN on routers or IoT devices — a rare and useful perk at this price point. Final verdict: PrivateVPN is a solid, stress-free option for small teams that want great support without technical overhead.

Methodology

To identify the best VPNs for small businesses, I focused on services that combine strong security, ease of use, and features that support team-based workflows. My goal was to highlight VPNs that are trustworthy, effective, and practical for small businesses with limited budgets and tech stacks.

I prioritized tools that offer:

Robust security standards – including AES-256 encryption, secure tunneling protocols, kill switches, and DNS leak protection.

– including AES-256 encryption, secure tunneling protocols, kill switches, and DNS leak protection. Business-ready features – such as centralized user management, dedicated IP options, access controls, and SSO integrations.

– such as centralized user management, dedicated IP options, access controls, and SSO integrations. Ease of deployment and use – with simple setup processes, intuitive interfaces, and support for multiple devices and operating systems.

– with simple setup processes, intuitive interfaces, and support for multiple devices and operating systems. Performance – including consistent speeds, reliable uptime, and a wide range of global server locations.

– including consistent speeds, reliable uptime, and a wide range of global server locations. Fair pricing – especially scalable plans that work for lean teams or solopreneurs without sacrificing core functionality.

Many of the products featured here also participate in affiliate programs, but that relationship had no bearing on inclusion. Each VPN was evaluated on its own merit, with a focus on real-world usability for small business environments.

The best VPN depends on your business needs

Small businesses today face the same cyber threats as large enterprises — but with smaller budgets and leaner teams. A good VPN is no longer optional. It has become a baseline requirement for secure operations.

Points to keep in mind:

NordLayer is the best overall choice due to its combination of security, scalability, and management tools.

Surfshark and PrivateVPN offer outstanding affordability.

PureVPN and ExpressVPN deliver performance and flexibility in key areas.

Whatever your business size or technical expertise, one of these VPNs can help you build a stronger security foundation.