Davin Jackson is the cybersecurity media personality for eSecurity Planet. He is a proud father, husband, United States Air Force veteran, and seasoned cybersecurity professional and instructor. Davin has many licenses and certifications and almost 20 years of experience in tech and cybersecurity working with organizations of various sizes to enhance their security posture and ensure protection against cyber threats. In his free time, Davin runs an esports program where he uses gaming to engage young people in conversations about tech, STEM, and cybersecurity.