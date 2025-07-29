eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

One weak password. That’s all it takes to put your entire business at risk.

Cybercriminals target small businesses precisely because they expect you to cut corners on security… and they’re usually right. If your team is still sharing passwords over email or storing them in a spreadsheet, you’re leaving the front door wide open.

A good password manager changes that. It secures your logins, simplifies sharing, and gives you control over who has access to what — without slowing your team down.

Here are six password managers worth your time (and budget):

1Password Best for: Small teams that want powerful security with room to scale Visit 1Password 1Password is the gold standard for small business password management. With its intuitive interface, shared vaults, and admin controls, it’s built for security-conscious teams that need room to grow. It’s particularly useful for teams with remote or hybrid workflows, thanks to seamless device syncing and zero-knowledge encryption. Pros Clean interface and simple onboarding

Granular access controls and audit logging

Works across all major devices and browsers Cons No free plan

Slightly more advanced than some teams may need Pricing: $19.95 per month for 10 users (Teams Starter Pack) Pro tip: Use guest accounts to securely share logins with clients or contractors, without giving full access. Final verdict: 1Password is the best all-around password manager for small businesses that care about security, usability, and future-proofing.

Norton Password Manager (via Norton Small Business) Best for: Norton customers who want basic password protection included Visit Norton Norton’s password manager is included in its business security bundles, making it a practical option if you’re already in the Norton ecosystem. While it lacks advanced features, it serves as a reliable first step toward improving credential hygiene for small teams. Pros Comes bundled with Norton 360

Clean, intuitive interface

Decent password generator and auto-fill Cons Limited team sharing or admin tools

Only available with Norton products Pricing: Included with Norton Small Business (starts at $99.99 per year for five employees) Pro tip: Already using Norton antivirus? You may already have access to this. Turn it on and start securing credentials today. Final verdict: A smart choice for small businesses already using Norton, especially for those who need basic password security without an added monthly fee.

Bitdefender Password Manager Best for: Small businesses using Bitdefender GravityZone or Total Security Visit Bitdefender Bitdefender’s standalone password manager is lightweight, secure, and great for businesses already relying on Bitdefender’s security suite. It’s an ideal add-on for businesses that want password protection without adding another vendor or dashboard to manage. Pros User-friendly interface

Works across devices and browsers

Excellent encryption and vault protection Cons Limited team features unless bundled with enterprise tools

Best as an add-on, not standalone Pricing: $1.49 per month for individuals; business features available in GravityZone plans Pro tip: Pair with Bitdefender GravityZone to combine device protection and password security under one plan. Final verdict: A simple, effective option for Bitdefender customers who want streamlined password protection with minimal setup.

Keeper Business Best for: Businesses in regulated industries with strict compliance needs Visit Keeper Keeper stands out for its enterprise-grade encryption, compliance support, and secure messaging — all packaged for small teams. With support for HIPAA, SOC 2, and other standards, it’s built for businesses that can’t afford a single security slip. Pros User-friendly UI and fast onboarding

Dark web monitoring and breach alerts

Helpful reports for admins Cons Pricier than others for small teams

Limited offline access Pricing: The Business Starter plan starts at $10 per user, per month (minimum of five users). Pro tip: Use KeeperChat for internal messages that need to stay private — it’s encrypted end-to-end. Final verdict: A top-tier pick for businesses that handle sensitive or regulated data. Trusted by finance, healthcare, and legal teams alike.

LastPass Business Best for: Small teams that need shared vaults and centralized access control Visit LastPass LastPass is one of the most widely known names in the space, and its business product delivers all the essentials: shared vaults, admin controls, and seamless user management. It’s particularly effective for businesses that want simple, scalable access policies across multiple departments or teams. Pros Secure password sharing

Admin dashboard and policy controls

Ideal for hybrid and remote teams Cons Breach history may concern some users

Slightly higher price per seat Pricing: Starts at $4 per user, per month (minimum five users) Pro tip: Use policy templates to auto-assign security rules by department or role. Final verdict: A strong all-around solution for growing teams, especially if you value flexible sharing and centralized management.

Dashlane Business Best for: Non-technical teams that want strong security and easy onboarding Visit Dashlane Dashlane makes business-grade password security easy, with tools your whole team can actually use. This includes dark web alerts and password health scores. Its user-friendly design is ideal for small businesses with limited IT resources or varying digital literacy levels. Pros User-friendly UI and fast onboarding

Dark web monitoring and breach alerts

Helpful reports for admins Cons Pricier than others for small teams

Limited offline access Pricing: Starts at $8 per user, per month Pro tip: Enable Smart Spaces to help employees manage work and personal passwords separately, within the same account. Final verdict: Ideal for small businesses with non-technical teams that still need strong security and visibility.

How we chose these tools

We selected password managers that meet the unique needs of small businesses. Each tool on this list was chosen based on:

Strong security , including encrypted vaults and zero-knowledge architecture

, including encrypted vaults and zero-knowledge architecture Team-friendly features , like shared vaults and admin-level access controls

, like shared vaults and admin-level access controls Ease of use , with intuitive setup and minimal IT requirements

, with intuitive setup and minimal IT requirements Scalability , so businesses can grow without switching platforms

, so businesses can grow without switching platforms Cross-device compatibility, including desktop, mobile, and browser support

Only tools that checked all these boxes made the final list.

Which password manager is right for your business?

You don’t need enterprise tools to protect your business — you need the right tools.

If you want the best all-around solution, go with 1Password. If you’re already using Norton or Bitdefender, activating their password managers is a smart next step. And if your business needs easy onboarding or regulatory protection, Dashlane or Keeper are excellent choices.

Start protecting your passwords — and your business — today.