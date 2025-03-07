eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

New research from ISC2 has revealed a striking disparity in the cybersecurity sector, with women comprising only 22% of security teams globally. As economic pressures tighten, the industry is grappling with workforce reductions, budget cuts, and altered work practices, reshaping job satisfaction for professionals on both sides of the gender divide.

Industry snapshot and demographics

The latest ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study confirms that women hold just 22% of cybersecurity roles, echoing data from LinkedIn and the Global Cybersecurity Forum.

The study shows regional variations, with Italy reporting 26.7% representation while Germany lags behind at 14.6% .

representation while Germany lags behind at . The figure is 19.2% in the United States, and similar trends are observed in Canada and the U.K.

This persistent gender gap highlights a critical need for more inclusive hiring practices and diversity initiatives in a field vital to protecting digital infrastructure.

Economic pressures and job satisfaction

Once shielded by critical investment, cybersecurity teams are now facing significant cutbacks. The study indicates that 32% of women experienced direct layoffs within their security teams in 2024 compared with 23% of men.

These reductions, along with budget cuts and hiring freezes, have contributed to a decline in overall job satisfaction from record highs in previous years. Such pressures are prompting cybersecurity companies to re-evaluate their workforce strategies to retain talent and ensure stability in an industry essential for national and corporate security.

Flexible work and prospects

Amid these challenges, flexible work arrangements emerge as a bright spot for boosting morale. Although only 20% of women reported working entirely remotely, this group enjoyed a higher satisfaction rate of 73%.

Experts argue that embracing remote and hybrid work models can improve retention and provide the necessary work-life balance, particularly in an industry with high stress and workload demands. Considering the current trends in cybersecurity, the call for more flexible policies is not just about convenience — it is a strategic move to cultivate a more resilient and diverse cybersecurity workforce.

Implications for organizational leaders

The study’s findings offer a critical wake-up call for decision-makers and organizational leaders. There is a clear need to reassess recruitment strategies and create robust professional growth pathways emphasizing diversity and inclusion.

Leaders should prioritize flexible work policies and innovative talent retention programs to mitigate the adverse effects of economic pressures and workforce reductions. By investing in diversity initiatives and adapting work models to better support all team members, organizations can build more resilient cybersecurity defenses while promoting a healthier, more productive workplace culture.

