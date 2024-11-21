Video: Meet Our Cybersecurity Expert, Davin Jackson

Meghan Lafferty

Davin Jackson has joined the eSecurity Planet team as our cybersecurity expert and media personality, bringing with him nearly 20 years of experience in tech and cybersecurity.

He has helped organizations of various sizes to improve their security against cyber threats. His licenses and certifications include GIAC Web Application Penetration Tester, GIAC Certified Penetration Tester (GPEN), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), and Certified Ethical Hacker, among others.

Stay tuned for more of Davin’s videos so you can be informed and keep your organization safe!

Meghan Lafferty
