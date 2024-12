eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

This video covers Malone Lam and Jeandiel Serrano’s $230 million Bitcoin heist that involved using social engineering to bypass security. The scammers spent the stolen funds on luxury items but were caught after bragging online. Our expert highlights the risks of social engineering and the need for strong online security.