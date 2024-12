eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

The NPD data breach puts millions at risk of identity theft. In this video, our cybersecurity specialist will walk you through key steps to protect yourself — like checking your credit and freezing your accounts. Act now to secure your identity!

