Top Cybersecurity Companies for 2022

As the demand for robust security defense grows by the day, the market for cybersecurity technology has exploded, as well as the number of available solutions.
To help you navigate this growing marketplace, we provide our recommendations for the world’s leading cybersecurity technology providers, based on user reviews, product features and benefits, analyst reports, independent security tests, and use cases. Between high-profile ransomware attacks and mergers, it is a time of high stakes and great change for the industry. Here are our picks for the top 20 cybersecurity software vendors plus 10 honorable mentions – with the caveat that at least a couple of those 30 companies are likely to merge. Read on.
Top Cybersecurity Companies
1 NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training
NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness training and simulated phishing services company that empowers individuals and organizations to become defenders against cyberthreats. The company creates 3 to 4-minute, Hollywood style micro-learning videos that teach organizations, employees, and families how not to get hacked.
2 ESET PROTECT Advanced
Protect your company computers, laptops and mobile devices with security products all managed via a cloud-based management console. The solution includes cloud sandboxing technology, preventing zero-day threats, and full disk encryption capability for enhanced data protection. ESET Protect Advanced complies with data regulation thanks to full disk encryption capabilities on Windows and macOS. Get started today!
3 CyberProof
CyberProof is a security services company that intelligently manages your organization’s incident detection and response. Our advanced cyber defense platform enables operational efficiency with complete transparency to dramatically reduce the cost and time needed to respond to security threats and minimize business impact.
4 Rapid7
The Rapid7 Insight Platform gives you a broad spectrum of solutions for cloud security, vulnerability risk management, threat detection and response, and threat intelligence. Rapid7's best-in-class solutions combined with strategic expertise and powerful platform give protectors everything they need to secure their environments with ease. Ready to conquer your greatest security challenges? Through extensive services, unified technology, and deep insight you can do just that.
5 Wazuh
Wazuh is a free and open-source security platform that provides unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads. Our platform has one of the fastest-growing open source communities, and it offers high-quality support at no cost to its users. It protects workloads across on-premises, virtualized, containerized, and cloud-based environments. In addition, Wazuh also offers Wazuh Cloud, a flexible infrastructure that allows high scalability.
6 Syxsense Secure
Stop breaches with one endpoint security solution. Syxsense Secure combines vulnerability scanning, patch management, and endpoint security in a single cloud console. Streamline complex IT processes with Syxsense Cortex, a visual workflow designer. Pre-built templates keep organizations secure without needing large teams and specialists. Get up and running quickly with an easy-to-use solution, free for 14 days.
7 Graylog
With Graylog, you get the key features you need to maintain a robust security posture. Graylog is a scalable, flexible log management and cybersecurity platform that combines SIEM, security analytics, industry-leading anomaly detection capabilities with machine learning. Built by practitioners for practitioners, Graylog Security flips the traditional SIEM application on its head by stripping out the complexity, alert noise, and high costs.
8 Dashlane
Dashlane Password Manager provides companies with everything they need to onboard new employees, manage permissions and monitor security issues all from one place. It also includes advanced features such as SAML-based single sign-on (SSO) and the company's security architecture has never been hacked. Try Dashlane Business for free for 14 days
9 Heimdal Security
Heimdal Threat Prevention is an advanced DNS, HTTP, and HTTPS filtering product that adds prevention and threat hunting on top of traditional protection, detection, and response. It enriches any existing antivirus, going beyond signature-based recognition and spotting both known and unknown malware strains. Powered by proprietary technologies, the Heimdal DNS security product allows you to gain code-autonomous protection against multiple attack vectors.
What is Cybersecurity?
A CyberSecurity Software is a must for Cyber Security and Privacy of a business or individual. Cybersecurity is the method that is used to protect the network, system, or applications from the cyber-attacks. It is used to avoid unauthorized data access, cyber-attacks, and identity theft.
Application security, information security, network security, disaster recovery, operational security, etc. are the different parts of cybersecurity. It needs to be maintained for various types of cyber threats like Ransomware, Malware, Social Engineering, and Phishing.
The benefits of cybersecurity software
Improved Data Security
The software provides antivirus features to protect systems and networks from viruses that can drastically slow down the processing speed, hack sensitive data, or damage the computer or network systems. It also prevents identity thefts and spyware attacks to safeguard confidential information, such as passwords, financial data, credit card numbers, and social security numbers of users. Data encryption and user authorization are some other aspects handled by cybersecurity software.
Better compliance management
Businesses have to comply with legal, insurance, and industry regulations for data storage, management, and transmission. Some of these regulations include the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). With features such as activity monitoring, file encryption, internal controls, and policy management, cybersecurity software helps businesses accomplish, uphold, and prove compliance with all applicable regulations.