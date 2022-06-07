Top Cybersecurity Companies for 2022

As the demand for robust security defense grows by the day, the market for cybersecurity technology has exploded, as well as the number of available solutions.

To help you navigate this growing marketplace, we provide our recommendations for the world’s leading cybersecurity technology providers, based on user reviews, product features and benefits, analyst reports, independent security tests, and use cases. Between high-profile ransomware attacks and mergers, it is a time of high stakes and great change for the industry. Here are our picks for the top 20 cybersecurity software vendors plus 10 honorable mentions – with the caveat that at least a couple of those 30 companies are likely to merge. Read on.

Top Cybersecurity Companies

What is Cybersecurity?

A CyberSecurity Software is a must for Cyber Security and Privacy of a business or individual. Cybersecurity is the method that is used to protect the network, system, or applications from the cyber-attacks. It is used to avoid unauthorized data access, cyber-attacks, and identity theft.

Application security, information security, network security, disaster recovery, operational security, etc. are the different parts of cybersecurity. It needs to be maintained for various types of cyber threats like Ransomware, Malware, Social Engineering, and Phishing.

The benefits of cybersecurity software

Improved Data Security

The software provides antivirus features to protect systems and networks from viruses that can drastically slow down the processing speed, hack sensitive data, or damage the computer or network systems. It also prevents identity thefts and spyware attacks to safeguard confidential information, such as passwords, financial data, credit card numbers, and social security numbers of users. Data encryption and user authorization are some other aspects handled by cybersecurity software.

Better compliance management

Businesses have to comply with legal, insurance, and industry regulations for data storage, management, and transmission. Some of these regulations include the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). With features such as activity monitoring, file encryption, internal controls, and policy management, cybersecurity software helps businesses accomplish, uphold, and prove compliance with all applicable regulations.