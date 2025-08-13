eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Free antivirus software isn’t what it used to be. It’s better.

In 2025, some of the most respected names in cybersecurity are offering powerful tools at no cost. If you’re looking for solid protection without opening your wallet, you’re in the right place. I tested and reviewed the top free antivirus products available today, focusing on real-world performance, usability, and overall value.

Here are the best free antivirus tools for 2025… and what you need to know before installing one.

Bitdefender Antivirus Free

Best for: Users who want reliable, hands-off protection with zero interruptions

Bitdefender’s free edition is a lightweight version of its award-winning antivirus engine. It provides strong real-time protection without requiring configuration or constant interaction.

Pros:

Consistently high malware detection scores from independent labs

Minimal system impact, even during scans

Clean, distraction-free interface

Automatic updates and protection out of the box

Very low false-positive rate

Cons:

No control over advanced protection settings

No firewall or password manager in the free version

Pro tip: If you’re setting up a PC for a parent, grandparent, or non-technical user, Bitdefender Free offers hassle-free protection that runs quietly in the background with no maintenance required.

Final verdict: A top performer that consistently ranks high in independent lab tests. If you want quiet, set-it-and-forget-it protection, this is your best bet.

Avast One Essentials

Best for: Users looking for all-in-one protection with extra tools like VPN and system tune-up

Avast One Essentials is the free version of Avast’s full security suite. It includes antivirus, a basic VPN, a firewall, and system performance tools, making it one of the most feature-rich free options on the market.

Pros:

Real-time malware, spyware, and ransomware protection

Includes limited VPN and firewall tools

Offers device cleanup and performance optimization

Intuitive, modern dashboard design

Compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS

Cons:

VPN is limited to 5 GB per week

Avast has previously faced scrutiny for data privacy practices

Pro tip: Use Avast’s built-in performance scan to free up memory and optimize boot times while protecting against malware. It’s a rare combo of utility and security in a free tool.

Final verdict: Avast’s free version delivers impressive value with a broad set of features. Great for users who want more than just malware protection.

AVG AntiVirus Free

Best for: Users who prefer a classic antivirus interface with strong core protection

AVG shares the same antivirus engine as Avast but offers a different interface and branding. It focuses on solid core protection without the extras, though some bonus features are still included.

Pros:

Excellent malware and phishing protection

Performance scan tool helps optimize system speed

File shredder for secure file deletion

Custom scan scheduling available

Fewer ads and upsell attempts compared to Avast

Cons:

Lacks VPN and firewall in the free version

User interface hasn’t been updated recently

Pro tip: Enable custom scheduled scans during low-usage hours (like overnight) to maintain security without impacting your system’s daytime performance.

Final verdict: A dependable, no-frills antivirus that performs well where it counts. A strong pick for users who want reliable malware defense without extras.

Malwarebytes Free

Best for: Users who need to clean up infected devices or add a manual scanner to their setup

Malwarebytes Free is a powerful, on-demand malware scanner, ideal for removing infections after they occur. Unlike others on this list, it does not offer real-time protection unless upgraded to the paid version.

Pros:

One of the best scanners for rootkits and advanced malware

Fast scan times compared to traditional antivirus

Excellent at detecting ransomware and zero-day threats

Simple, streamlined interface with no clutter

Low false positive rate for manual scans

Cons:

No real-time protection in the free version

Should not be used as your only antivirus

Pro tip: Keep Malwarebytes installed as a second-opinion scanner. Run a weekly manual scan to catch threats your real-time antivirus might have missed.

Final verdict: One of the best tools for post-infection cleanup. It’s not a full replacement for antivirus, but it’s an essential second layer of protection.

McAfee (Free Trial)

Best for: Users who want to test full-suite protection before committing to a paid plan

While not a permanently free product, McAfee’s 30-day trial of its full security suite allows users to test advanced features, including antivirus, VPN, identity protection, and a password manager.

Pros:

Access to full suite, including real-time antivirus, firewall, and VPN

Includes identity protection and a secure password manager

Protects multiple devices during the trial

Clean interface and centralized controls

Excellent anti-phishing and web protection scores

Cons:

Trial expires after 30 days

May slow down older systems during scans

Pro tip: Use the 30-day trial during high-risk activities, such as international travel or large file transfers, then reassess your needs before the trial ends to avoid auto-renewal.

Final verdict: Not truly free, but the trial is generous and well worth considering if you want to test a full suite of tools before committing.

Methodology

To find the most trustworthy free antivirus tools, we focused on what users actually need. Each product was evaluated based on key factors including:

Protection : Strong detection rates against malware, ransomware, and phishing

: Strong detection rates against malware, ransomware, and phishing Usability : Easy to install, simple to manage, clear alerts and settings

: Easy to install, simple to manage, clear alerts and settings Performance : Low impact on system speed during scans and daily use

: Low impact on system speed during scans and daily use Free value : Ongoing protection without requiring payment or trial expiration

: Ongoing protection without requiring payment or trial expiration Trust: Transparent privacy policies and a solid reputation in the industry

These criteria helped us highlight antivirus software that’s free, effective, and worth installing.

Which free antivirus software is best for you?

Free antivirus software has come a long way. The best options in 2025 deliver meaningful protection with few compromises. Whether you’re a student, remote worker, or simply looking to secure a home PC, there’s a trustworthy free tool that fits your situation.

Top recommendation: Bitdefender Antivirus Free .

. Best feature set: Avast One Essentials .

. Essential add-on: Malwarebytes Free.

You don’t need to pay for solid protection. But you do need to choose wisely.