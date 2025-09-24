5 AWS Security Tools Every Team Should Know

eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are
editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links
to our partners.
Learn More
AWS security can feel like juggling chainsaws in a windstorm. Misconfigurations pile up fast, logs get noisy, and risky data hides in plain sight.
The trick isn’t to turn on everything… it’s to focus on the handful of services that actually make you safer.
Here, I spotlight five AWS-native tools that consistently deliver value: threat detection, compliance, vulnerability scanning, app protection, and data discovery. These are the ones I rely on when I want coverage that scales without burying me in alerts. I’ll also point out where each tool falls short, plus the real cost levers to watch.
Amazon Macie: Best for sensitive data discovery and S3 data security.
Featured Partners
We are able to offer our services for free because some vendors may pay us for web traffic or other sales opportunities. Our mission is to help technology buyers make better purchasing decisions, so we provide you with information for all vendors — even those that don't pay us.
GuardDuty is AWS’s managed threat detection service that continuously analyzes data sources like CloudTrail, VPC Flow Logs, and DNS logs. It helps teams uncover malicious activity and suspicious behavior across accounts without needing to build custom pipelines.
Standout features:
Malware Protection for EC2/EBS snapshots.
EKS runtime and audit insights.
S3 data‑plane detections and RDS‑related findings.
Pricing: Usage-based; the main cost drivers are the number of events processed and protected resources. See GuardDuty pricing for more details.
Pros
Org‑wide enable with delegated admin.
Low operational overhead.
Findings are actionable with good context.
Cons
Limited custom rule logic compared to DIY stacks.
Deep forensics often requires Detective or SIEM queries.
Pro tip: I start with a 14–30 day “observe” window and tag/suppress noisy findings before wiring auto‑remediation.
Final verdict: GuardDuty is the easiest path to AWS‑native threat detection at scale. It gives strong coverage with minimal management, though you may still want complementary forensics tools.
Best for: Centralized posture scoring and a unified findings bus across services and partners.
AWS Security Hub aggregates findings from multiple AWS services and third-party tools into a single, unified dashboard. It provides compliance checks, posture scoring, and a consistent findings format so teams can prioritize and remediate effectively.
Standout features:
Framework scoring and control mapping (CIS, NIST, PCI, and more).
Auto‑enable across new accounts via Organizations.
Best for: Automated vulnerability management across EC2, ECR images, and Lambda packages.
Amazon Inspector automatically discovers compute resources and assesses them for vulnerabilities. It continuously evaluates EC2, container images in ECR, and Lambda functions to highlight risks and prioritize remediation.
Standout features:
ECR image scanning with SBOM‑aware findings.
Lambda package checks for known issues.
EC2 coverage with minimal friction.
Pricing: Resource/image‑based; CI/CD frequency and repository size drive costs. Check out Inspector pricing here.
Pros
“Turns itself on” for new resources.
Clear prioritization improves time‑to‑remediate.
Fits my DevSecOps workflows.
Cons
OS/agent nuances for certain workloads.
Container edge cases may need tuning.
Pro tip: I gate image promotion on Inspector criticals and break builds only for what my team will actually fix.
Final verdict: Inspector streamlines vulnerability management directly in AWS. It fits seamlessly into DevSecOps, though edge cases may require tuning or additional tooling.
Best for: Public-facing apps on CloudFront, ALB, and API Gateway with stringent compliance or uptime requirements.
AWS WAF is a web application firewall that protects against common exploits and bots, while Shield Advanced adds managed DDoS protection. Together, they safeguard internet‑facing workloads and keep applications resilient during attacks.
Standout features:
Managed and rate‑based rules; bot control (add‑on).
Shield Advanced with DDoS Response Team (DRT) access.
Visibility via metrics and sampled requests.
Pricing: Pay‑as‑you‑go for WAF (web ACLs, rules, requests) plus a Shield Advanced subscription. See WAF pricing and Shield pricing for more information.
Pros
Fine‑grained control with managed coverage.
Scales across accounts and apps.
Strong fit for regulated web workloads.
Cons
Rule sprawl and mis‑tuning can add latency/cost.
Doesn’t replace secure coding or API governance.
Pro tip: I run new rules in count mode first and promote to block only after reviewing sampled requests and CloudWatch metrics.
Final verdict: WAF and Shield Advanced provide the guardrails for internet‑facing workloads. They excel at compliance and DDoS protection, but still demand careful tuning.
Matt Gonzales is the Managing Editor of Cybersecurity for eSecurity Planet. An award-winning journalist and editor, Matt brings over a decade of expertise across diverse fields, including technology, cybersecurity, and military acquisition. He combines his editorial experience with a keen eye for industry trends, ensuring readers stay informed about the latest developments in cybersecurity.
eSecurity Planet is a leading resource for IT professionals at large enterprises who are actively researching cybersecurity vendors and latest trends. eSecurity Planet focuses on providing instruction for how to approach common security challenges, as well as informational deep-dives about advanced cybersecurity topics.
Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on
this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice
receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and
where products appear on this site including, for example,
the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not
include all companies or all types of products available in
the marketplace.