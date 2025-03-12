SSRF Exploitation Surge Highlights Evolving Cyberthreats

eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

A recent coordinated surge in server-side request forgery (SSRF) attacks has been sounding alarms across the cybersecurity community. On March 9, threat intelligence firm GreyNoise reported that approximately 400 unique IP addresses were involved in exploiting multiple SSRF vulnerabilities simultaneously.

This alarming trend highlights the persistent risks that organizations face from evolving attack methods. The attacks span several countries, including the United States, Germany, Singapore, India, Japan, and Lithuania. Cybercriminals are using these flaws to target critical systems in cloud environments and enterprise infrastructures.

Coordinated exploitation: What’s happening?

Experts have noted that the current surge in SSRF exploitation is not a random burst of malicious activity but rather a well-orchestrated campaign. Many of the same IP addresses are simultaneously targeting several known SSRF-related vulnerabilities, indicating a structured and automated approach.

The exploitation began earlier in some regions, with renewed activity noted as recently as March 11 in Israel. These attacks reflect a shift from opportunistic scanning to more deliberate, coordinated campaigns that aim to breach internal systems and extract valuable data.

Diverse vulnerabilities and attack techniques

The SSRF vulnerabilities being exploited include critical flaws in widely used software platforms. Attackers have been leveraging vulnerabilities such as:

CVE-2020-7796 affecting the Zimbra Collaboration Suite

CVE-2021-21973 and CVE-2021-22054 impacting VMware products

Multiple CVEs in GitLab’s CE/EE versions.

Other notable targets include vulnerabilities in DotNetNuke and Ivanti Connect Secure.

This diversified approach allows threat actors to maximize their impact by attacking different entry points simultaneously. Their techniques range from accessing internal metadata APIs to mapping internal networks, enabling them to steal credentials and pivot deeper into targeted infrastructures.

Implications for organizations

This surge in SSRF exploitation underscores the need for robust security measures for organizations. SSRF vulnerabilities can provide attackers with a gateway into critical internal networks, bypassing perimeter defenses and accessing sensitive data.

Organizations must prioritize patching and hardening systems, particularly in cloud environments where internal APIs may be exposed. Monitoring outbound traffic for unusual requests and restricting network connections can also help mitigate risks.

By understanding the coordinated nature of these attacks, IT teams can better prepare for and respond to potential breaches, ensuring that proactive cyber defense strategies are in place. Ultimately, staying vigilant and adopting a multi-layered security approach is crucial to safeguarding assets and maintaining trust in an increasingly hostile digital landscape.

