eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Tax season has arrived — and so have the scammers. As W-2 forms pile up and calculators come out, scammers start circling like sharks in shallow water.

From bogus IRS messages to sneaky links designed to swipe your refund (and identity), phishing scams are ramping up. Cybersecurity experts urge the taxpayers to stay sharp and skeptical.

“Scammers are relentless, and they use the guise of tax season to try tricking taxpayers into falling into a variety of traps,” Terry Lemons, IRS communications senior adviser, said in a press release. “These red flags can lead to everything from identity theft to being misled into claiming tax credits for which they’re not entitled.”

Common tax scams, including a ‘Ghost Preparer’

One prevalent scam involves phishing emails and text messages that appear to be from the IRS or reputable tax preparation services.

These messages often contain links to fraudulent websites that mimic legitimate platforms, tricking individuals into entering sensitive information such as Social Security numbers and bank account details.

According to the IRS, these kinds of schemes remain among the most common and dangerous threats during tax season. Mishing and phishing are two common types to watch out for.

Another tactic is the “ghost preparer” scam, in which fraudsters pose as tax professionals and offer to file returns on behalf of taxpayers. These scammers often refuse to sign the tax return, leaving the taxpayer responsible for any errors or fraudulent claims made.

The IRS warns about this scam and stresses the importance of choosing legitimate preparers with valid Preparer Tax Identification Numbers (PTIN).

3 ways to protect yourself during tax season

The IRS lays out the following precautions to safeguard against scams:

Verify communications : The IRS does not initiate contact via email, text, or social media to request personal or financial information. If you receive such a message, do not click on any links or provide any information.

: The IRS does not initiate contact via email, text, or social media to request personal or financial information. If you receive such a message, do not click on any links or provide any information. Choose reputable tax preparers : Ensure your tax preparer has a valid PTIN and is willing to sign your return. Avoid those who base fees on the size of your refund or promise unrealistic returns.

: Ensure your tax preparer has a valid PTIN and is willing to sign your return. Avoid those who base fees on the size of your refund or promise unrealistic returns. Monitor your accounts: Regularly check your financial accounts and credit reports for unauthorized activity. Early detection is crucial in mitigating potential damage.

Don’t forget to report suspicious activity

If you suspect a tax scam has targeted you, report it immediately. Forward phishing emails to phishing@irs.gov and report fraudulent tax preparers directly to the IRS. Also, contact your financial institutions to secure your accounts and consider placing a fraud alert on your credit reports.

By staying informed and cautious, taxpayers can better protect themselves from falling victim to these deceptive schemes during tax season.

Stay a step ahead of cyber threats: eSecurity Planet ranks the top cybersecurity software to help businesses stay protected.