SitusAMC Breach Exposes Data From 100+ Financial Institutions

A breach at SitusAMC exposed data from over 100 financial institutions, heightening concerns about third-party risk in banking.

A large-scale cyber incident at real estate and mortgage services provider SitusAMC has put sensitive financial records and customer data from more than 100 major institutions — including JPMorgan Chase, Citi, and Morgan Stanley — at potential risk.

The company confirmed that attackers accessed corporate data and possibly client and their customer information after a breach detected on Nov. 12.

In its incident notice, the company stated “Corporate data associated with certain of our clients’ relationship with SitusAMC such as accounting records and legal agreements has been impacted.”

What We Know About the SitusAMC Breach So Far

While SitusAMC has not publicly disclosed the technical root cause, the company confirmed that attackers gained unauthorized access to internal systems and extracted certain datasets.

Early findings indicate that accounting records, legal agreements, and other corporate documents were impacted, and some customer-related information may also have been compromised.

SitusAMC emphasized that no encrypting malware was involved, suggesting this was not a ransomware attack but a targeted intrusion aimed at data theft.

The company took several immediate steps following detection, including credential resets, disabling remote access tools, updating firewall configurations, and enhancing security settings.

Federal law enforcement is actively investigating, and the FBI has stated that there is “no operational impact to banking services” at this time.

The nature of the stolen data is particularly concerning: accounting records and legal agreements may contain architecture diagrams, data-sharing clauses, and internal system references — information that attackers can weaponize for follow-on intrusions or lateral movement across bank networks.

Defensive Actions to Limit Vendor-Related Cyber Risk

Given the uncertainty around the full scope of affected data, organizations should take a defense-in-depth approach to managing their exposure.

Recommended actions include:

Conduct third-party impact assessments and identify any sensitive data, credentials, system diagrams, or customer information that may have been exposed.

and identify any sensitive data, credentials, system diagrams, or customer information that may have been exposed. Rotate or revoke all credentials , API keys, and access tokens shared with the vendor, and harden all vendor access pathways.

, API keys, and access tokens shared with the vendor, and harden all vendor access pathways. Monitor identity, access, and network logs — along with DLP and anomaly detection tools — for unusual authentication attempts, data transfers, or privilege escalations.

— along with DLP and anomaly detection tools — for unusual authentication attempts, data transfers, or privilege escalations. Strengthen network segmentation and zero-trust controls to limit lateral movement and reduce the blast radius of any compromised vendor access.

to limit lateral movement and reduce the blast radius of any compromised vendor access. Implement continuous monitoring , risk scoring, and enhanced scrutiny for all high-value third-party relationships.

, risk scoring, and enhanced scrutiny for all high-value third-party relationships. Update incident response plans to include supply chain breach scenarios and conduct tabletop exercises with relevant teams and vendors.

to include supply chain breach scenarios and conduct tabletop exercises with relevant teams and vendors. Enforce stricter vendor governance, including data-minimization requirements, updated security attestations, and contractual obligations for timely breach reporting and control reviews.

By integrating third-party security into their broader defensive strategy, organizations can build resiliency against emerging supply chain threats.

How Outsourcing Is Increasing Cyber Risk for Banks

The SitusAMC breach underscores a broader systemic shift: threat actors are increasingly exploiting the financial sector’s interconnected vendor ecosystem instead of attacking banks directly.

As institutions continue to outsource critical functions — from analytics and mortgage servicing to compliance and payment processing — their collective attack surface expands significantly.

At the same time, AI-driven reconnaissance is making sophisticated supply chain intrusions easier, faster, and more accessible to a wider class of adversaries.

These shifting threat dynamics underscore the need for financial institutions to leverage zero-trust solutions.