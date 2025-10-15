Threats
SHARE
Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp

Google Fixes Critical Chrome Bug Enabling Remote Code Execution

Google patches a Chrome Safe Browsing flaw (CVE-2025-11756) that lets attackers execute code remotely. Users urged to update immediately.

Written By
thumbnail Ken Underhill
Ken Underhill
Oct 15, 2025
eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More

Google has released an urgent security update for its Chrome browser, addressing a serious vulnerability that could allow attackers to take control of users’ systems simply by visiting a malicious website.

Chrome versions prior to 141.0.7390.107/.108 for Windows and Mac and 141.0.7390.107 for Linux are impacted.

The Hong Kong CERT team stated, “A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to trigger remote code execution on the targeted system.”

Chrome Safe Browsing vulnerability discovered

The vulnerability (CVE-2025-11756) affects Chrome’s Safe Browsing feature, a key layer of defense designed to protect users from phishing sites and malware downloads. 

It was discovered by a researcher in September 2025, and reported to Google. At the time of publication, Google has not released detailed technical details of this vulnerability.

Because Safe Browsing runs with elevated privileges, a successful exploit could bypass Chrome’s sandbox protections—potentially granting full access to the underlying operating system.

How the Chrome vulnerability works

The issue stems from a use-after-free memory error, classified under CWE-416, in Chrome’s Safe Browsing process. 

This type of bug occurs when the program continues to reference memory that has already been released, creating opportunities for attackers to manipulate memory contents and inject malicious code.

Exploiting the vulnerability could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on the victim’s device — potentially installing malware, exfiltrating data, or hijacking browser sessions.

Exploitation requires only that the user visit a compromised or malicious webpage, meaning no further interaction is necessary, similar to other zero-click attacks.

As part of its standard disclosure policy, Google is withholding full technical details of the vulnerability until the majority of users have received the patch. This staged disclosure helps prevent threat actors from developing exploits while the broader user base remains unprotected.

How organizations can reduce risk

While Google’s patch addresses the immediate flaw, organizations should take additional steps to harden their environments and protect against similar attacks in the future, including:

  • Prioritize patching: Apply Chrome’s latest update immediately and enforce consistent, organization-wide patch management.
  • Control versions and extensions: Standardize Chrome builds and allow only verified, trusted extensions.
  • Use network and DNS protections: Block malicious domains with secure web gateways or DNS filtering.
  • Harden endpoints: Limit admin rights, isolate risky browsing, and enable exploit mitigation controls.
  • Monitor for anomalies: Use tools like endpoint detection and response (EDR) to flag unusual Chrome or network activity.
  • Educate users: Train staff on safe browsing and the risks of visiting untrusted sites.

Taken together, these measures create a layered defense that minimizes the impact of browser vulnerabilities and strengthens overall cyber resilience.

Expanding attack surfaces in modern browsers

This vulnerability highlights the growing complexity of browser security and the persistent challenge of defending against memory-related flaws. 

Even with Chrome’s robust sandboxing and isolation, subtle coding errors can still become powerful attack vectors — proving that no component, not even Safe Browsing, is beyond exploitation.

As browsers evolve into full-fledged application platforms supporting extensions, web APIs, and cloud integrations, their attack surface continues to expand. 

This complexity makes traditional testing and sandboxing less effective on their own, underscoring the need for continuous memory safety improvements, DevSecOps practices, and proactive vulnerability research.

As threats increasingly exploit trusted applications and components, adopting a zero-trust security model becomes essential to ensuring that no user, device, or process is automatically trusted by default.

thumbnail Ken Underhill

Ken Underhill is an award-winning cybersecurity professional, bestselling author, and seasoned IT professional. He holds a graduate degree in cybersecurity and information assurance from Western Governors University and brings years of hands-on experience to the field.

Recommended for you...

thumbnail Thousands Hit by Malicious VS Code Extensions Stealing Source Code
News
Thousands Hit by Malicious VS Code Extensions Stealing Source Code
Ken Underhill
Oct 15, 2025
thumbnail Cybersecurity Habits That Changed My Family
News
Cybersecurity Habits That Changed My Family
Ken Underhill
Oct 15, 2025
thumbnail Critical Elastic ECE Vulnerability Exposes Enterprise Systems
News
Critical Elastic ECE Vulnerability Exposes Enterprise Systems
Ken Underhill
Oct 14, 2025
thumbnail 178K Invoicely Records Exposed in Cloud Data Leak
News
178K Invoicely Records Exposed in Cloud Data Leak
Ken Underhill
Oct 14, 2025
eSecurity Planet Logo

eSecurity Planet is a leading resource for IT professionals at large enterprises who are actively researching cybersecurity vendors and latest trends. eSecurity Planet focuses on providing instruction for how to approach common security challenges, as well as informational deep-dives about advanced cybersecurity topics.

facebook
linkedin
x

Company

About us Contact us Advertise with us

Categories

Best Products Networks Cloud Threats Trends Endpoint Applications Compliance

Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Terms of Service Privacy Policy California - Do Not Sell My Information