A Redis flaw, CVE-2025-49844, exposes 75% of cloud systems to remote code execution, data theft, and full system compromise.

A newly discovered vulnerability in Redis — dubbed RediShell (CVE-2025-49844)—poses one of the most severe cybersecurity risks of the year.

The flaw carries a CVSS score of 10.0, allowing authenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code remotely on affected systems.

The issue stems from a 13-year-old use-after-free (UAF) memory corruption bug present in all Redis versions up to 8.2.1, potentially affecting up to 75% of cloud environments.

“This flaw allows a post auth attacker to send a specially crafted malicious Lua script to escape from the Lua sandbox and achieve arbitrary native code execution on the Redis host,” according to security researchers at Wiz.

Why Redis’s popularity makes it a prime target

Redis is a cornerstone technology for caching, session management, and messaging across modern applications. Its lightweight performance and ease of deployment have made it a default choice in cloud-native architectures. But this same ubiquity magnifies the danger of RediShell.

As Wiz’s researchers note, more than 330,000 Redis instances are publicly exposed to the internet, and 60,000 of them lack any form of authentication—creating ideal conditions for mass exploitation.

The vulnerability’s severity lies not only in its technical potential for remote code execution (RCE) but also in the operational habits of organizations that deploy Redis containers without proper hardening or access controls.

RediShell attack stages

RediShell exploits a long-standing memory management flaw in Redis’s Lua scripting engine.

By submitting a carefully crafted Lua script, a threat actor can trigger the use-after-free condition, enabling them to escape the Lua sandbox and execute arbitrary native code on the host system.

Once exploited, attackers can exfiltrate or encrypt data, steal credentials, install malware, or use compromised systems for lateral movement.

Security researchers confirmed that this RCE chain can lead to full system compromise in both on-premises and cloud-hosted Redis deployments. The attack typically unfolds in several stages:

Initial Exploitation: The attacker sends a malicious Lua script to trigger the bug. Sandbox Escape: The script executes outside Redis’s interpreter constraints. Persistence: The attacker establishes a reverse shell for ongoing access. System Compromise: Data theft, crypto-mining, or ransomware deployment occurs. Lateral Movement: Stolen credentials are used to infiltrate additional systems.

Steps to reduce exploitation risk

To defend against potential exploitation of CVE-2025-49844 and strengthen overall security, organizations should implement the following layered mitigations that address patching, configuration, access control, and runtime protection.

Apply the latest Redis patch and keep Redis and all modules regularly updated.

and keep Redis and all modules regularly updated. Enable authentication and enforce Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption to secure access and data in transit.

to secure access and data in transit. Restrict network exposure : bind Redis to localhost or trusted interfaces, segment it within isolated virtual private clouds (VPCs) and subnets, then limit access.

: bind Redis to localhost or trusted interfaces, segment it within isolated virtual private clouds (VPCs) and subnets, then limit access. Harden configuration by disabling or renaming risky commands (e.g., EVAL, CONFIG, MODULE LOAD), and restrict or disable Lua scripting if not needed.

by disabling or renaming risky commands (e.g., EVAL, CONFIG, MODULE LOAD), and restrict or disable Lua scripting if not needed. Monitor and log Redis activity for suspicious commands, outbound connections, or unauthorized script execution; integrate with security information and event management (SIEM) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) for alerting.

for suspicious commands, outbound connections, or unauthorized script execution; integrate with security information and event management (SIEM) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) for alerting. Run Redis with least privilege in a non-root account, implement runtime security tools, and maintain tested backups for rapid recovery.

By combining these measures, organizations can reduce Redis’s attack surface, limit lateral movement opportunities, and ensure faster detection and recovery in the event of compromise.

The broader lessons behind RediShell

RediShell highlights how aging codebases can harbor latent vulnerabilities that persist across generations of infrastructure.

This incident underscores the need for continuous code auditing and secure configuration practices—especially in cloud environments that often emphasize speed over scrutiny.

This vulnerability also signals a growing shift in the attack landscape: adversaries are increasingly targeting foundational open-source components that power large-scale cloud operations. A single flaw in the software supply chain can impact multiple organizations.

Vulnerabilities like the Redis one reveal that true defense begins upstream, with tighter controls and visibility across the entire software supply chain.