Best AI Deepfake and Scam Detection Tools for Security

You can fake a video. You can clone a voice. You can even generate a “live” Zoom call with someone who isn’t real… and no one would know the difference.

Welcome to the deepfake era, where synthetic media is not just plausible — it’s prolific. What began as a novelty in entertainment and meme culture has evolved into a weapon of misinformation, fraud, and reputational damage.

From AI-generated phishing calls to deepfakes of biometric footage, these technologies are now part of the modern threat landscape. For professionals in cybersecurity, PR, compliance, or law enforcement, one thing is clear: you need tools that can tell real from artificial.

Here is my list of the five best AI deepfake and scam detection tools to help you stay ahead of AI deception:

McAfee Deepfake Detector Visit Website Best for: Real-time browser-based detection with zero friction McAfee’s deepfake detector integrates directly into the browser environment and uses transformer-based neural networks to scan media in real time — no uploads, no clicks. It’s one of the first mainstream tools delivering synthetic media protection that feels invisible to the user. Initially rolled out through Lenovo AI PCs, broader availability is expected soon. Pros Runs on-device for enhanced speed and privacy

Seamless real-time analysis without disrupting workflows

Supported by McAfee’s trusted cybersecurity suite Cons Currently limited to Lenovo AI-enabled hardware

Detection scope may not yet cover all media formats (e.g., PDFs, metadata forensics)

Only available in English Pricing Available on select Lenovo AI PCs with U.S. pricing starting at $9.99 for the first year. Pro tip Pair the detector with McAfee’s identity protection to monitor your likeness and voice across the web for impersonation attempts. Final verdict A strong, user-friendly choice for professionals who need reliable detection baked into daily activity, not a separate app or workflow.

Norton Genie + AI Scam Protection Visit Website Best for: Spotting AI-generated voices and phishing messages in real time Norton’s Genie platform extends Norton 360’s capabilities with real-time scam detection powered by on-device AI. While it primarily focuses on text and voice scams (think cloned CEO calls or fake bank messages), it represents a significant step forward in combating deepfake-powered fraud across mobile and desktop platforms. Pros Integrated with Norton 360, no extra installs

Voice deepfake detection is ideal for phishing and vishing scams

On-device AI = faster and more private scanning Cons Not designed for deepfake video or image forensics

Limited availability (U.S., UK, Australia, NZ) Pricing Included in select Norton 360 plans. Available in the U.S., UK, Australia, and New Zealand at no additional cost for existing subscribers. Pro tip Enable scam call detection on your mobile to catch voice deepfakes mid-call, especially if you handle sensitive accounts or customer support. Final verdict A practical defense against audio-based deepfakes and impersonation scams, especially for professionals in finance, HR, or support roles.

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection + Scamio Visit Website Best for: Monitoring and protecting your digital likeness from impersonation Bitdefender’s Digital Identity Protection (DIP) tracks where your personal data appears online, including potential misuse of your image or voice. Its AI chatbot, Scamio, helps analyze suspicious messages, images, or links. Together, they provide layered protection against impersonation and deception. Pros Tracks deepfake impersonation of your identity across the web

Scamio offers real-time analysis of suspicious media

Combines personal privacy with anti-fraud tools Cons Focuses more on personal protection than enterprise-scale detection

Scamio’s functionality still developing in media detection Pricing Digital Identity Protection starts at $39.99 for the first year. Scamio is free and available via Bitdefender’s website and select mobile apps. Pro tip Use DIP to set alerts for your name, photos, and voice to catch deepfakes before they spread. Final verdict A smart choice for individuals and small teams looking to stay protected against identity-based deepfake threats.

Reality Defender Visit Website Best for: Enterprise-scale detection across video, audio, image, and text Reality Defender is a cutting-edge deepfake detection platform trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and media watchdogs. It uses explainable AI to analyze media across formats and delivers detailed threat analysis in real time. Pros Multi-format detection (text, video, audio, images)

Real-time dashboard and API access

Explainable AI supports forensic transparency Cons Not consumer-focused — designed for large organizations

Pricing and onboarding may be overkill for small businesses Pricing Custom enterprise pricing based on volume and API usage. Free trials available upon request for qualified organizations. Pro tip Use the API to integrate detection directly into your content publishing or moderation pipeline. Final verdict A powerful tool for organizations that manage high volumes of media or have regulatory obligations around misinformation.

Sensity AI Visit Website Best for: Visual deepfake threat monitoring and forensic investigation Sensity AI is a visual threat intelligence platform used by law enforcement, regulators, and journalists. It continuously monitors global media for AI-generated visual manipulation and provides forensic tools for identifying fakes. Pros Global monitoring of image and video manipulation

Advanced forensic metadata analysis

Used by governments and investigative teams Cons Best suited for high-stakes or public-facing entities

Not ideal for individual or consumer use cases Pricing Tiered subscription model based on usage, monitoring scope, and data access. Contact sales for a tailored quote. Pro tip Use Sensity’s alerts to track trending deepfakes that could target your organization or industry. Final verdict A top-tier solution for investigative professionals and compliance officers dealing with misinformation or media fraud.

Methodology

To identify the best AI deepfake detection tools for 2025, I evaluated dozens of solutions across a range of criteria relevant to professionals in cybersecurity, compliance, and digital media. Research included:

Product testing and demos : When available, I explored live tools, browser integrations, and mobile apps to assess usability and real-time performance.

: When available, I explored live tools, browser integrations, and mobile apps to assess usability and real-time performance. Vendor documentation and updates : I reviewed technical specs, change logs, and AI model details published by each provider.

: I reviewed technical specs, change logs, and AI model details published by each provider. Affiliate relevance : Tools from our affiliate partners (McAfee, Norton, and Bitdefender) were prioritized only when they demonstrated legitimate capabilities in deepfake detection or media protection.

: Tools from our affiliate partners (McAfee, Norton, and Bitdefender) were prioritized only when they demonstrated legitimate capabilities in deepfake detection or media protection. Use case coverage: I aimed to provide options for a variety of buyers, including individuals, small businesses, and large enterprises, while highlighting each tool’s best use case.

I regularly revisited this criteria to ensure our recommendations reflect current threats, capabilities, and availability. For readers, this means that every tool featured here has been vetted for both technical merit and its practical impact in today’s fast-evolving deepfake landscape.

Which tool is right for you?

Deepfakes are no longer a future concern. They are already reshaping how scams unfold, reputations are damaged, and trust is manipulated online. A cloned voice, a fabricated video, or a digitally altered image can now slip past even the most experienced professionals.

The tools featured in this guide are your first line of defense. They help separate fact from fabrication, giving you the ability to respond to threats before they spiral out of control.

Start with solutions like McAfee , Norton , or Bitdefender if you need fast, accessible protection.

, , or if you need fast, accessible protection. If your organization handles sensitive media or public-facing content, Reality Defender and Sensity AI are designed to operate at the scale and depth required to address those challenges.

In a digital world where illusions can spread faster than facts, your ability to detect the fake is no longer optional. It is essential. Make sure you are equipped.