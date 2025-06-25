eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites, a wave of cyber activity linked to pro-Iranian groups began to surface.

One of the earliest incidents involved Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform, which went offline Saturday night following a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack. A group calling itself “313 Team” claimed responsibility. The Center for Internet Security (CIS) later confirmed that the attack originated from Iranian-aligned hacktivists.

The platform reportedly crashed just moments after Trump posted about the airstrikes. Users were met with an error reading: “Network failed… Please try again.”

According to social media watchdogs, 313 Team operates as part of a broader network of cyber activists sympathetic to both pro-Palestinian and pro-Russian agendas. Their efforts appear to be disrupting U.S. digital platforms and infrastructure.

DHS warns of elevated threats

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a national terrorism advisory bulletin on June 22, warning that escalating tensions between Iran and Israel have heightened security risks within the US. The alert, which remains active through Sept. 22, highlighted cyber activity as a growing concern.

“Low-level cyber attacks against U.S. networks by pro-Iranian hacktivists are likely, and cyber actors affiliated with the Iranian government may conduct attacks against U.S. networks,” the bulletin cautioned. It also warned that poorly secured systems face increased risk.

The agency further noted that inflammatory rhetoric from Iranian religious leaders could inspire lone-wolf attacks inside the US by individuals aligned with the regime’s ideology.

Financial, defense, and energy sectors report disruptions

According to The Associated Press, hackers have widened their targets to include U.S. banks, defense contractors, and oil companies in the aftermath of the airstrikes. While major service outages have not yet been reported, federal cybersecurity teams remain on high alert.

Two groups supporting the Palestinian cause have claimed responsibility for additional DDoS attacks affecting more than a dozen aviation, banking, and energy sectors. One of the groups, Mysterious Team, declared via Telegram: “We increase attacks from today.”

Even as the cyber threat landscape intensifies, federal cybersecurity programs face growing constraints. President Trump recently dismissed Gen. Timothy Haugh, who led the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, creating uncertainty in top level cyber defense leadership.

In parallel, cybersecurity funding for local elections has been scaled back. This has prompted concern among experts who argue that America’s digital armor is thinning at a critical time.

Cyber conflicts outlast military ceasefires

While the ceasefire between Iran and Israel appears to be holding, cybersecurity analysts warn that the cyberwar appears far from over. Even if Tehran curtails state-sponsored operations, loosely affiliated actors and online sympathizers may carry out independent attacks.

Experts stress the need for robust investments in cybersecurity — not just at the federal level but across private industries and critical infrastructure — as the digital battlefield becomes increasingly persistent.