News
SHARE

AI Agents Vulnerable to ‘Silent Hijacking,’ Security Researchers Warn

Researchers reveal zero-click exploits that let hackers hijack AI agents from OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google to steal data and disrupt workflows.

Written By: Aminu Abdullahi
Aug 15, 2025
eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More

A new report from Zenity Labs, presented at the Black Hat USA 2025 conference, revealed that popular AI systems from major AI companies, including OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft, can be hijacked by attackers without any user interaction.

The research, titled “AgentFlayer: 0Click Exploit Methods,” revealed a series of “zero-click” exploit chains that allow hackers to take over enterprise AI agents to steal sensitive data, manipulate business operations, and impersonate users. 

Michael Bargury, co-founder and CTO of Zenity, said in a press release that these aren’t just theoretical vulnerabilities, but “working exploits with immediate, real-world consequences.”

“We demonstrated memory persistence and how attackers can silently hijack AI agents to exfiltrate sensitive data, impersonate users, manipulate critical workflows, and move across enterprise systems, bypassing the human entirely,” he explained. “Attackers can compromise your agent instead of targeting you, with similar consequences.”

How the attacks work

The research highlights a new approach to prompt injection, a method where attackers insert hidden commands into an AI model’s instructions. In the case of AgentFlayer, these malicious prompts can be hidden within seemingly harmless documents or even emails.

For example, a user might upload a business document to ChatGPT to have it summarized. Unbeknownst to them, the document contains a hidden prompt that instructs ChatGPT to search their connected Google Drive for sensitive information, such as API keys. The AI then uses a clever trick to send this information back to the attacker by embedding it into an image URL.

This kind of attack is especially dangerous because it requires no action from the user beyond their normal use of the AI agent. 

According to a Zenity Labs blog post, “All the user needs to do for the attack to take place is to upload a naive looking file from an untrusted source to ChatGPT, something we all do on a daily basis. Once the file is uploaded. It’s game over.”

Zenity Labs successfully demonstrated these kinds of vulnerabilities in several popular AI agents, including:

  • OpenAI’s ChatGPT was compromised through an email-triggered prompt injection. This allowed attackers to access linked Google Drive accounts and plant “malicious memories” that could compromise future sessions.
  • Microsoft Copilot Studio agents were shown to leak entire customer relationship management (CRM) databases.
  • Salesforce Einstein was manipulated to reroute all customer communications to an attacker-controlled email address.
  • Google Gemini and Microsoft 365 Copilot were turned into “malicious insiders” that could social engineer users and steal sensitive conversations through booby-trapped emails and calendar invites.
  • Cursor with Jira MCP could be exploited to harvest developer credentials via booby-trapped ticket workflows.

AI companies reaction

Zenity Labs says it responsibly disclosed its findings to the affected companies. Some, including OpenAI and Microsoft, have since issued patches. However, the researchers say, some vendors “declined to address the vulnerabilities, citing them as intended functionality.” This mixed response highlights the growing challenge of securing these powerful new tools.

Ben Kilger, Zenity’s CEO, stated that the rapid adoption of AI agents has created an “attack surface that most organizations don’t even know exists.” He believes that traditional security measures are not enough to protect against these new types of threats.

Just as compromised AI agents can be weaponized to steal data or manipulate workflows, AI deepfakes are emerging as another powerful tool in the attacker’s arsenal — capable of spreading disinformation, eroding trust, and enabling scams at scale. Check out our in-depth review of the top tools to detect and defend against them.

AA

Aminu Abdullahi is an experienced B2B technology and finance writer. He has written for various publications, including TechRepublic, eWEEK, Enterprise Networking Planet, eSecurity Planet, CIO Insight, Enterprise Storage Forum, IT Business Edge, Webopedia, Software Pundit, Geekflare and more.

Recommended for you...

thumbnail Cybersecurity Budget Growth Hits Five-Year Low as Economic Pressures Mount
News
Cybersecurity Budget Growth Hits Five-Year Low as Economic Pressures Mount

Cybersecurity spending growth slowed to just 4% in 2025—the lowest in five years—raising concerns about underfunded teams facing increasingly sophisticated threats.

Aminu Abdullahi
Aug 13, 2025
thumbnail Inside Microsoft’s Real-Time War Against Cybersecurity Threats
Security
Inside Microsoft’s Real-Time War Against Cybersecurity Threats

At Black Hat 2025, Microsoft revealed how its security teams work in real time to outpace hackers and stop attacks before they escalate.

Matt Gonzales
Aug 9, 2025
thumbnail Black Hat 2025: What Keeps Cyber Experts Up at Night?
Security
Black Hat 2025: What Keeps Cyber Experts Up at Night?

TechnologyAdvice’s Matt Gonzales interviewed cyber experts at Black Hat 25 about the topics they’re watching most closely. The topics include AI, deepfakes, and human error.

Matt Gonzales
Aug 9, 2025
thumbnail Former New York Times Cyber Reporter Issues Chilling Warning at Black Hat
News
Former New York Times Cyber Reporter Issues Chilling Warning at Black Hat

At Black Hat 2025, a former New York Times reporter warned that AI-driven cyber threats are accelerating and that only courage can guide the response.

Matt Gonzales
Aug 7, 2025
eSecurity Planet Logo

eSecurity Planet is a leading resource for IT professionals at large enterprises who are actively researching cybersecurity vendors and latest trends. eSecurity Planet focuses on providing instruction for how to approach common security challenges, as well as informational deep-dives about advanced cybersecurity topics.

facebook
linkedin
x

Company

About us Contact us Advertise with us

Categories

Best Products Networks Cloud Threats Trends Endpoint Applications Compliance

Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Terms of Service Privacy Policy California - Do Not Sell My Information