A flaw in Entra ID let attackers seize Microsoft tenants; learn how the patch and best practices protect cloud identity.

A newly disclosed flaw in Microsoft’s Entra ID (CVE-2025-55241) could have handed attackers the keys to Microsoft’s global cloud kingdom — putting every tenant, from small businesses to Fortune 500 giants, at risk of total compromise.

The researcher behind the discovery warned: “With this vulnerability, it would be possible to compromise any Entra ID tenant.”

Entra ID powers authentication and access across Microsoft 365, Azure, and countless third-party apps. A single breach here could expose sensitive data, rewrite tenant configurations, and silently elevate privileges — giving attackers sweeping, stealthy control of entire organizations.

How the vulnerability works

CVE-2025-55241 became dangerous by exploiting subtle architectural gaps in Microsoft’s identity system. At the heart of the flaw were two little-known components inside Microsoft’s identity system that, when combined, opened the door to silent tenant takeover:

Actor Tokens : These undocumented tokens enabled service-to-service communication, bypassing Conditional Access and allowing broad account impersonation without sign-in.

: These undocumented tokens enabled service-to-service communication, bypassing Conditional Access and allowing broad account impersonation without sign-in. Azure AD Graph API Validation Gap: The legacy Azure AD Graph API contained a flaw in its validation of Actor tokens. Instead of confirming that a token came from the same tenant it sought to access, the API accepted tokens from other tenants if the request included a valid tenant ID and user identifier.

Together, these issues allowed an attacker to combine a token issued in their own environment with publicly available information about a target — such as the tenant ID and a user’s netId — to create an impersonation token.

With that crafted token, the adversary could authenticate as any user in the victim tenant, including global administrators, and interact with the Azure AD Graph as though they were a legitimate account holder.

Stealth and scope of access

One of the most dangerous aspects of this vulnerability was its invisibility. The researcher found that actor tokens left no issuance or usage logs inside the victim tenant. And the Azure AD Graph lacked detailed API-level telemetry.

An attacker could therefore enumerate users, read security configurations, extract BitLocker recovery keys, or collect application credentials without leaving a trace.

Only operations that modified objects, such as creating new administrators or changing directory settings, would generate audit logs. Even then, the entries may have originated from trusted Microsoft services, such as Exchange Online or SharePoint.

This combination of unrestricted privilege and stealth makes CVE-2025-55241 risky, giving an adversary the potential to silently compromise an organization’s entire Microsoft cloud footprint.

Although Microsoft found no evidence of exploitation in the wild, the severity of the issue underscores the risks inherent in legacy authentication mechanisms that persist inside modern cloud platforms.

How organizations can mitigate risk

Microsoft released a patch for CVE-2025-55241 and also restricted applications from requesting Actor tokens for the Azure AD Graph API.

In addition to applying the patch, security teams should:

Audit Legacy Apps : Verify no applications still depend on the deprecated Azure AD Graph API.

: Verify no applications still depend on the deprecated Azure AD Graph API. Hunt for Abuse : Use the published KQL query to detect possible misuse of Actor tokens.

: Use the published KQL query to detect possible misuse of Actor tokens. Tighten Access : Apply least-privilege permissions and monitor for unusual privilege escalation.

: Apply least-privilege permissions and monitor for unusual privilege escalation. Migrate to Microsoft Graph: Shift from the Azure AD Graph API to Microsoft Graph for stronger logging and auditing.

This incident shows how legacy services create hidden risks in cloud systems. Even with stronger Entra ID defenses, attackers target authentication gaps, making swift patching, retiring old protocols, and monitoring tokens essential.

