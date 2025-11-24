Tanium Converge: AI Comes to Enterprise Security, IT Needs

Tanium unveils AI-driven Autonomous IT, deeper integrations, and agentic security tools at Converge 2025 to help enterprises counter evolving threats.

At Tanium’s November 2025 conference in Orlando, the company touted innovation across its security platform. It addressed growing concerns about AI-fueled threat actors, the expanding and evolving attack surface enterprises face, and more.

Autonomous IT: why Tanium is betting on AI-enabled workflows across functions

Tanium has shifted its focus from autonomous endpoint management, which it touted for much of 2024, to a broader “autonomous IT” rallying cry.

The reason, according to many of the company’s executives, is fairly simple in theory: security and IT teams are sharing the burden of operationalizing risk more than ever before, and the Tanium platform needs to address far more than just endpoint security.



In practice, of course, technology is never simple, and the company’s ambitious roadmap is a signal that it knows just how complex the security landscape is becoming.

From deeper integrations with ServiceNow and Microsoft to expanding support for Apple devices and IoT capabilities, Tanium is preparing its enterprise and public sector customers for today and tomorrow.

AI for security, security for AI: why organizations of all sizes need to get on board or get left behind

As AI continues to fuel efficiency and productivity gains for users in many ways, those same gains are also helping threat actors unlock new ways of working.

“AI is rewriting the rules of IT operations and security, but it’s also rewriting the rules that bad actors live by,” CEO Dan Streetman said during his opening keynote. “You don’t need me to tell you that threat actors are using AI to generate ever-changing malware, to rewrite trusted code that evades protection, to deploy agents… that use deepfake-powered social engineering, or leveraging automation to look for the tiniest cracks in your infrastructure they can exploit.”



With that said, Tanium, like others in the security space, isn’t shying away from leveraging AI throughout its own platform to fight fire with fire.

Tanium announced several updates and enhancements to its platform during Converge, including a new agentic AI experience.

From data discovery and software management to dashboard summarization and embedded documentation, Tanium Ask enables administrators to investigate, troubleshoot, and remediate issues in a single streamlined experience.

Tanium Ask also extends to security operations use cases, enriching security data to automate alert investigation and triage with precise, actionable recommendations.

Tanium engages Microsoft and ServiceNow as key technology partners

To Tanium, its security offerings need to work in tandem with the host of other technologies its customers deploy across their organizations.

“Everything also needs to be secure by design, the first time, and we will continue to ensure that we are an active and integrated aspect of your broader ecosystem, working with your partners and our partners that we all rely on,” said Tanium’s Chief Technology Officer Matt Quinn.

Ongoing Microsoft partnership includes partner of the year distinction for Tanium

In November, Tanium was awarded the 2025 Americas Partner of the Year Software Development Company US Award, marking the third consecutive year the company has earned a Microsoft Partner of the Year honor.

Quinn highlighted Tanium’s additional capabilities for Microsoft Intune during his keynote, emphasizing that many customers had expressed a need for more efficient workflow management across both Intune and Tanium’s platform.



Onstage during one of several keynote presentations at Converge, Microsoft CVP of Security Platform and AI Sean Bice spoke about the partnership the companies have formed.



“For our digital world, the good guys working together is incredibly powerful,” Bice said. “Tanium plays an incredibly important role in how we enrich… it brings the data you have together with what we have. The more data we can put together, the better the context for AI to make stronger decisions.”

“I really believe this is foundational to how we protect and make this world safer going forward,” Bice continued.

ServiceNow integrations promise agentic AI-enabled workflow automation

ServiceNow and Tanium have also partnered for several years to bring automated insights and actionable workflows to security teams. At Converge, the two companies announced a new agentic capability.

The Tanium AI agent is embedded directly into ServiceNow’s Now Assist experience and agentic framework. When an incident is opened, the Tanium AI Agent automatically pulls real-time endpoint intelligence, such as user activity, application versions, and device status, into the workflow.

From a single chat interface, administrators can get accurate answers and perform recommended actions, such as rebooting a device or uninstalling software, eliminating the need for time-consuming investigations.

“Partnerships are very critical for us. It’s not like we can do everything,” SVP of Digital Business Services and Experiences Sankha Nagchoudhury told Channel Insider onsite at Converge. “There are many companies, like Tanium, who do fantastic work in their space. We are very fortunate to have these seamless integrations in place.”