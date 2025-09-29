Strong passwords, MFA, and updates protect your devices. Learn why small habits at home make a big difference in cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity lessons don’t always come from the office. Mine came one evening when my spouse’s “old” computer wasn’t aging at all… it was infected.

When we first started dating, she often complained that her computer was unbearably slow. At first, she thought it was just age catching up with the machine.

But to me, as a cybersecurity professional, the red flags were obvious. A sluggish system can sometimes indicate that malware is running in the background, stealing resources and potentially harvesting sensitive data.

Curious to see what was going on, I sat down at her desk one evening and quickly realized the computer didn’t have a functioning antivirus program installed. Within minutes, I downloaded and installed a reputable antivirus solution. A scan revealed multiple threats that were bogging down her system. Removing them brought the computer back to life.

To her, I had “saved the day.”

To me, it was a reminder of how many people are never taught the basics of cybersecurity. She knew something was wrong but didn’t know what steps to take. That knowledge gap is common, and dangerous, in a world where malicious software is only a click away.

How everyday people experience cybersecurity

My wife’s situation was not unique. Many people assume that computers simply slow down over time.

Others overlook the importance of software updates or dismiss antivirus programs as optional. Yet these basics often make the difference between a safe device and one compromised by malware.

According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), simple steps such as enabling antivirus software, updating operating systems, using multifactor authentication (MFA), and avoiding suspicious links can prevent the majority of common attacks. The challenge lies not in complexity but in awareness.

Over the years, living with a cybersecurity professional has made my wife much more cautious. She now knows how to spot suspicious emails, avoid strange links in text messages, and question unexpected pop-ups on websites. What started with antivirus software has grown into a shared mindset about protecting our digital lives.

Advertisement

Balancing security and usability at home

Of course, being married to someone in cybersecurity has also meant changes in how we manage our household devices.

While I value strong security controls, I also recognize the importance of usability. If security tools are too intrusive or burdensome to use, people will look for ways to bypass them.

Take MFA, for example. Setting it up across our accounts was not always convenient, but it provided an additional layer of protection against credential theft. Over time, it became second nature for both of us.

Similarly, enabling automatic updates for operating systems and other applications — and using only specific, hardened devices for banking — were minor adjustments that significantly reduced our risk.

The balance between convenience and security is a continuous process. My role at home is not just to lock everything down, but to explain why these steps matter. By understanding the “why,” my spouse has embraced these measures as part of daily life rather than viewing them as barriers.

Advertisement

Some practical recommendations to stay safe at home

The lesson here is simple: cybersecurity starts with fundamentals. Antivirus, updates, strong passwords, and MFA may sound basic, but they are essential for safeguarding personal devices. Without them, individuals are vulnerable to malware, phishing, and identity theft.

Here are a few practical steps every individual can take:

Install reputable antivirus software and keep it updated.

and keep it updated. Enable automatic system and application updates to patch known vulnerabilities.

to patch known vulnerabilities. Use strong, unique passwords and a password manager to keep track of them.

and a password manager to keep track of them. Turn on MFA wherever possible.

wherever possible. Be cautious of suspicious emails or texts. If something feels off, it probably is.

These steps require little technical expertise, yet they form the foundation of strong personal cybersecurity.

Looking back, the day I fixed my wife’s slow computer was more than just a personal win. It was a reminder that security awareness begins at home.

What started as a simple antivirus installation became the first step toward building a more cyber-aware household. Today, she is more vigilant about digital threats, and together we maintain a balance between strong security and everyday usability.

Advertisement

‘The fundamentals matter’

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is about more than reminding organizations to strengthen defenses. It is about empowering individuals to take ownership of their digital safety. My spouse’s story demonstrates that even those outside the field can become cyber-savvy with the right knowledge and tools.

A Super Bowl–winning friend once told me, “It’s all about the fundamentals of blocking and tackling.” The same is true in cybersecurity. The fundamentals matter.

Antivirus software, updates, MFA, and vigilance against suspicious activity are everyday habits that keep our personal and professional lives safe. Ultimately, cybersecurity is not just my job as a professional; it is our collective responsibility as individuals, families, and communities.