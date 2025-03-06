Top 7 Full Disk Encryption Software Solutions for 2025

eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Data breaches can happen in an instant — whether through a hacker infiltrating a network or an executive misplacing a laptop. Without proper safeguards, sensitive information is left vulnerable to theft and exploitation.

Full disk encryption offers a critical first line of defense, securing hard drives, external storage, and other systems against unauthorized access. As a straightforward yet powerful security measure, it provides a strong foundation for data protection and should be a fundamental step in any organization’s cybersecurity strategy.

Here are our picks for the top disk encryption software solutions for 2025:

Top full disk encryption (FDE) software solutions comparison

This chart compares some of the most essential features of FDE tools, plus a review of the pricing of each software.

End-to-End Encryption Pre-boot authentication Multi-Device Support Cloud Storage Integration Pricing BitLocker ✔️ ✔️ Limited (Windows Only) ❌ Included in Windows plan McAfee ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Starts at $29.99/month Trend Micro ✔️ ✔️ Varies by plan ❌ Starts at $39.99/month Sophos ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ❌ Contact for quote FileVault ✔️ ❌ Limited ❌ Included in macOS VeraCrypt ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ❌ No cost (open source) Check Point ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Contact for quote

BitLocker – Best for Windows full disk encryption Visit Website Overall Reviewer Score 4.5/5 BitLocker is Microsoft’s native full-disk encryption tool, integrated into Windows Pro and enterprise editions. If you use Windows OS devices, this is a good place to start. It leverages Trusted Platform Module (TPM) hardware for automatic encryption and supports regular Windows updates without decryption issues. Pros No additional cost

Centralize management via integration with Microsoft Intune

TPM support for automatic security Cons Exclusive to Windows Pro/Enterprise only

No encrypted container support

Transparency concerns because of closed-source code Pricing Included with Windows 10/11 Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions.

Requires volume licensing for enterprise deployments (e.g., Microsoft 365 E3/E5). Key Features Pre-boot authentication with PIN/startup key for offline attacks.

Network Unlock for remote, passwordless decryption in managed environments.

FIPS 140-2 validated for government and compliance use.

Integration with Azure Active Directory for hybrid cloud workflows.

McAfee – Best for enterprise-grade security Visit Website Overall Reviewer Score 4.2/5 McAfee Endpoint Encryption stands out as one of the best overall encryption software on the market because it is designed for enterprises that need to secure sensitive data across managed devices. Its hardware-based encryption and pre-book authentication ensure adherence to HIPAA and GDOR, though smaller teams may find it complex. Pros Full disk and file encryption are available

Multi-device support

Combines FDE with DLP, anti-theft, and remote wipe tools Cons Requires McAfee repo for full functionality

Steep learning curve for non-enterprise users

Limited free version Pricing Basic: $29.99 (1 device)

$29.99 (1 device) Essential: $39.99 (5 devices)

$39.99 (5 devices) Premium: $49.99 (unlimited)

$49.99 (unlimited) Advanced: $89.99 (unlimited)

$89.99 (unlimited) Ultimate: $199.99 (unlimited) Key Features Pre-boot authentication with Active Directory and SSO integration.

Hardware-based AES-256 encryption (TPM support).

Remote geolocation tracking and data wipe for lost devices.

Real-time threat intelligence via McAfee Global Threat Intelligence.

Trend Micro – Best for multi-endpoint protection Visit Website Overall Reviewer Score 4.4/5 Trend Micro endpoint encryption is a branch of Trend Micro Smart Protection Network, a cloud-client content security infrastructure that delivers global threat intelligence. This tool secures hybrid Windows/macOS environments with full disk encryption and removable media protection. In addition to encryption, it offers pre-boot authentication and granular policy control to prevent unauthorized access to USBs, external drives, and disks. Pros Cross-platform FDE + USB drive encryption

Centralized management via Trend Micro control manager

Pre-boot authentication Cons Can be complex for small teams

Requires Trend Micro ecosystem for full operation

No native Linux support Pricing Starting price: $45/user/year (estimated for small teams).

$45/user/year (estimated for small teams). Enterprise: Custom pricing for large deployments. Key Features Automatic encryption for removable media (USB, external drives).

Compliance reporting for HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR.

Role-based access controls and remote device wipe.

Integration with Trend Micro Apex One for XDR threat detection.

Sophos SafeGuard – Best for IT-managed encryption Visit Website Overall Reviewer Score 4/5 Sophos SafeGuard is a data protection and encryption solution that protects data across devices, networks, and the cloud. It offers centralized full disk encryption with granular policy controls for enterprises managing distributed devices. It integrates with the Sophos XDR platform for unified threat detection and breach monitoring. Pros Centralized policy management for 10,000+ endpoints

Self-service recovery portal for password resets

Pre-boot authentication with Active Directory sync Cons Requires Sophos system for full operation

No personal use version

No native macOS management Pricing Starting price: $44/user/year (estimated for small teams).

$44/user/year (estimated for small teams). Enterprise: Custom pricing for large deployments. Key Features Full disk encryption for Windows and removable media.

Role-based access controls and audit logging.

Integration with Sophos Intercept X for ransomware protection.

Remote wipe and device geolocation tracking.

FileVault – Best for macOS full disk encryption Visit Website Overall Reviewer Score 4.3/5 FileVault is a free encryption tool that protects your Mac’s data by encrypting your entire disk. It is Apple’s native FDE tool for macOS, offering users XTS-AES-128 encryption with iCloud recovery. Pros Built into macOS

Automatic iCloud recovery key backup

Hardware accelerated encryption via Apple Silicon/T2 chios Cons Limited to macOS

No encrypted container

No remote management Pricing Included for free with macOS (no additional cost). Key Features Pre-boot authentication with Apple ID recovery.

Instant encryption with no performance lag on Apple Silicon.

Integration with macOS Keychain for password management.

FileVault 2 (current version) encrypts the entire system drive.

VeraCrypt – Best for open-source full disk encryption Visit Website Overall Reviewer Score 4.8/5 VeraCrypt is a free, open-source disk encryption software for Windows, Mac OSX, and Linux. Unlike other tools, VeraCrypt offers complete transparency and cross-platform support. This makes it ideal for a broad target audience — savvy users, organizations, tech gurus, and privacy advocates. Pros Open source and auditable for transparency

Supports FDE, containers

Hidden volumes for extra security Cons Steep learning curve

No centralised management for enterprises

Manual updates and lack of official support Pricing Free: No cost (open-source). Key Features Encrypts an entire partition or storage device such as a USB flash drive or hard drive.

Encrypts a partition or drive where Windows is installed (pre-boot authentication).

Encryption is automatic, real-time (on-the-fly), and transparent.

Encryption supply for Windows/macOS/Linux.

Check Point – Best for high-security authentication Visit Website Overall Reviewer Score 4.8/5 Check Point provides comprehensive security by automatically encrypting all hard drive volumes, including system files, temporary files, hidden volumes, and even deleted files. A key feature of Check Point FDE is its Pre-boot Protection, which requires users to authenticate themselves before the computer boots into the operating system. Pros Pre-boot authentication

Cross-platform FDE (Windows, macOS, Linux)

Detailed audit logs for compliance reporting Cons Steep pricing for non-enterprise users

Requires Check Point ecosystem for advanced features

Requires complex deployment Pricing Enterprise: Custom pricing (volume-based licensing). Key Features FIPS 140-2 validated AES-256 encryption.

Centralized management via Check Point Security Gateway.

Remote wipe and device geolocation tracking.

Integration with Check Point SandBlast for zero-day threat prevention.

How to choose the best full disk encryption software for your business

Choosing the right full disk encryption software is important for protecting your business’s sensitive data while maintaining usability and efficiency in your workflow.

You must evaluate security features like file security, cloud storage encryption, and USB drive protection. Before choosing a solution, consider device compatibility and ask if the tool has excellent security performance.

While most tools excel in encryption features, they may fall short in integration stack and general performance over time. This means you need to consider a tool with good customer support. Even though we didn’t specifically consider support, it’s worth checking.

Lastly, what do you want to use the software for? Consider tools like ESET, BitLocker, and FileVault if they are essential for work. However, consider solutions like Symantec, McAfee, Veracrypt and Check Point if you want an enterprise-grade solution or high-end encryption software.

How We Evaluated Full Disk Encryption Software

We first created four weighted categories containing key subcriteria to evaluate the top full disk encryption software evaluation. We weighted criteria and features based on the percentages listed for each below, and that weighting factors into the total score for each product. The 10 products that scored highest in the rubric made our list. However, that doesn’t mean one of these is automatically the best choice for you or that good alternatives don’t exist beyond this list.

Pricing transparency: 10%

We evaluated whether the vendor was transparent about pricing and whether the product had a free trial, including how long the trial lasted.

Core security features: 30%

To determine the strength of each tool’s security, we focused on essential encryption capabilities such as full disk encryption, file and folder encryption, and pre-boot authentication.

Advanced encryption features: 35%

We evaluated the presence of advanced encryption technologies, including pre-boot authentication, hidden volumes, and multi-layer encryption approaches. We also considered whether the software seamlessly encrypted external drives and USB devices, preventing data leaks when files are transferred.

Cross-platform support: 25%

Since users operate across different operating systems, we assessed how well each encryption tool supported Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile platforms. We chose native full-drive encryption solutions like FileVault and BitLocker. We also examined whether encryption was equally effective across all systems or if some versions had limited functionality.

Bottom Line

Selecting a full-disk encryption software solution can dramatically improve security and control over your files, SaaS, and cloud resources.

You must thoroughly understand your company’s budget, requirements, and staff expertise. Once you’ve determined all these items, generate a shortlist with your most critical needs.

Full drive encryption may be a limited tool, but it is crucial in a business environment. The low effort to implement FDE and the decreased risk for lost or stolen data more than offsets potential limitations. FDE provides a high-value solution that all organizations should strongly consider adding to their security stack.