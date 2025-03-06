Top 7 Full Disk Encryption Software Solutions for 2025

Data breaches can happen in an instant — whether through a hacker infiltrating a network or an executive misplacing a laptop. Without proper safeguards, sensitive information is left vulnerable to theft and exploitation.
Full disk encryption offers a critical first line of defense, securing hard drives, external storage, and other systems against unauthorized access. As a straightforward yet powerful security measure, it provides a strong foundation for data protection and should be a fundamental step in any organization’s cybersecurity strategy.
Here are our picks for the top disk encryption software solutions for 2025:
- BitLocker: Best for Windows full disk encryption
- McAfee: Best for enterprise-grade security
- Trend Micro: Best for multi-endpoint protection
- Sophos: Best for IT-managed encryption
- FileVault: Best for macOS full disk encryption
- VeraCrypt: Best for open-source full disk encryption
- Check Point: Best for high-security authentication
Top full disk encryption (FDE) software solutions comparison
This chart compares some of the most essential features of FDE tools, plus a review of the pricing of each software.
|End-to-End Encryption
|Pre-boot authentication
|Multi-Device Support
|Cloud Storage Integration
|Pricing
|BitLocker
|✔️
|✔️
|Limited (Windows Only)
|❌
|Included in Windows plan
|McAfee
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Starts at $29.99/month
|Trend Micro
|✔️
|✔️
|Varies by plan
|❌
|Starts at $39.99/month
|Sophos
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|Contact for quote
|FileVault
|✔️
|❌
|Limited
|❌
|Included in macOS
|VeraCrypt
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|No cost (open source)
|Check Point
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Contact for quote
BitLocker – Best for Windows full disk encryption
Overall Reviewer Score
4.5/5
BitLocker is Microsoft’s native full-disk encryption tool, integrated into Windows Pro and enterprise editions. If you use Windows OS devices, this is a good place to start. It leverages Trusted Platform Module (TPM) hardware for automatic encryption and supports regular Windows updates without decryption issues.
Pros
Cons
- Included with Windows 10/11 Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions.
- Requires volume licensing for enterprise deployments (e.g., Microsoft 365 E3/E5).
- Pre-boot authentication with PIN/startup key for offline attacks.
- Network Unlock for remote, passwordless decryption in managed environments.
- FIPS 140-2 validated for government and compliance use.
- Integration with Azure Active Directory for hybrid cloud workflows.
McAfee – Best for enterprise-grade security
Overall Reviewer Score
4.2/5
McAfee Endpoint Encryption stands out as one of the best overall encryption software on the market because it is designed for enterprises that need to secure sensitive data across managed devices. Its hardware-based encryption and pre-book authentication ensure adherence to HIPAA and GDOR, though smaller teams may find it complex.
Pros
Cons
- Basic: $29.99 (1 device)
- Essential: $39.99 (5 devices)
- Premium: $49.99 (unlimited)
- Advanced: $89.99 (unlimited)
- Ultimate: $199.99 (unlimited)
- Pre-boot authentication with Active Directory and SSO integration.
- Hardware-based AES-256 encryption (TPM support).
- Remote geolocation tracking and data wipe for lost devices.
- Real-time threat intelligence via McAfee Global Threat Intelligence.
Trend Micro – Best for multi-endpoint protection
Overall Reviewer Score
4.4/5
Trend Micro endpoint encryption is a branch of Trend Micro Smart Protection Network, a cloud-client content security infrastructure that delivers global threat intelligence. This tool secures hybrid Windows/macOS environments with full disk encryption and removable media protection. In addition to encryption, it offers pre-boot authentication and granular policy control to prevent unauthorized access to USBs, external drives, and disks.
Pros
Cons
- Starting price: $45/user/year (estimated for small teams).
- Enterprise: Custom pricing for large deployments.
- Automatic encryption for removable media (USB, external drives).
- Compliance reporting for HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR.
- Role-based access controls and remote device wipe.
- Integration with Trend Micro Apex One for XDR threat detection.
Sophos SafeGuard – Best for IT-managed encryption
Overall Reviewer Score
4/5
Sophos SafeGuard is a data protection and encryption solution that protects data across devices, networks, and the cloud. It offers centralized full disk encryption with granular policy controls for enterprises managing distributed devices. It integrates with the Sophos XDR platform for unified threat detection and breach monitoring.
Pros
Cons
- Starting price: $44/user/year (estimated for small teams).
- Enterprise: Custom pricing for large deployments.
- Full disk encryption for Windows and removable media.
- Role-based access controls and audit logging.
- Integration with Sophos Intercept X for ransomware protection.
- Remote wipe and device geolocation tracking.
FileVault – Best for macOS full disk encryption
Overall Reviewer Score
4.3/5
FileVault is a free encryption tool that protects your Mac’s data by encrypting your entire disk. It is Apple’s native FDE tool for macOS, offering users XTS-AES-128 encryption with iCloud recovery.
Pros
Cons
- Included for free with macOS (no additional cost).
- Pre-boot authentication with Apple ID recovery.
- Instant encryption with no performance lag on Apple Silicon.
- Integration with macOS Keychain for password management.
- FileVault 2 (current version) encrypts the entire system drive.
VeraCrypt – Best for open-source full disk encryption
Overall Reviewer Score
4.8/5
VeraCrypt is a free, open-source disk encryption software for Windows, Mac OSX, and Linux. Unlike other tools, VeraCrypt offers complete transparency and cross-platform support. This makes it ideal for a broad target audience — savvy users, organizations, tech gurus, and privacy advocates.
Pros
Cons
- Free: No cost (open-source).
- Encrypts an entire partition or storage device such as a USB flash drive or hard drive.
- Encrypts a partition or drive where Windows is installed (pre-boot authentication).
- Encryption is automatic, real-time (on-the-fly), and transparent.
- Encryption supply for Windows/macOS/Linux.
Check Point – Best for high-security authentication
Overall Reviewer Score
4.8/5
Check Point provides comprehensive security by automatically encrypting all hard drive volumes, including system files, temporary files, hidden volumes, and even deleted files. A key feature of Check Point FDE is its Pre-boot Protection, which requires users to authenticate themselves before the computer boots into the operating system.
Pros
Cons
- Enterprise: Custom pricing (volume-based licensing).
- FIPS 140-2 validated AES-256 encryption.
- Centralized management via Check Point Security Gateway.
- Remote wipe and device geolocation tracking.
- Integration with Check Point SandBlast for zero-day threat prevention.
How to choose the best full disk encryption software for your business
Choosing the right full disk encryption software is important for protecting your business’s sensitive data while maintaining usability and efficiency in your workflow.
You must evaluate security features like file security, cloud storage encryption, and USB drive protection. Before choosing a solution, consider device compatibility and ask if the tool has excellent security performance.
While most tools excel in encryption features, they may fall short in integration stack and general performance over time. This means you need to consider a tool with good customer support. Even though we didn’t specifically consider support, it’s worth checking.
Lastly, what do you want to use the software for? Consider tools like ESET, BitLocker, and FileVault if they are essential for work. However, consider solutions like Symantec, McAfee, Veracrypt and Check Point if you want an enterprise-grade solution or high-end encryption software.
How We Evaluated Full Disk Encryption Software
We first created four weighted categories containing key subcriteria to evaluate the top full disk encryption software evaluation. We weighted criteria and features based on the percentages listed for each below, and that weighting factors into the total score for each product. The 10 products that scored highest in the rubric made our list. However, that doesn’t mean one of these is automatically the best choice for you or that good alternatives don’t exist beyond this list.
Pricing transparency: 10%
We evaluated whether the vendor was transparent about pricing and whether the product had a free trial, including how long the trial lasted.
Core security features: 30%
To determine the strength of each tool’s security, we focused on essential encryption capabilities such as full disk encryption, file and folder encryption, and pre-boot authentication.
Advanced encryption features: 35%
We evaluated the presence of advanced encryption technologies, including pre-boot authentication, hidden volumes, and multi-layer encryption approaches. We also considered whether the software seamlessly encrypted external drives and USB devices, preventing data leaks when files are transferred.
Cross-platform support: 25%
Since users operate across different operating systems, we assessed how well each encryption tool supported Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile platforms. We chose native full-drive encryption solutions like FileVault and BitLocker. We also examined whether encryption was equally effective across all systems or if some versions had limited functionality.
Bottom Line
Selecting a full-disk encryption software solution can dramatically improve security and control over your files, SaaS, and cloud resources.
You must thoroughly understand your company’s budget, requirements, and staff expertise. Once you’ve determined all these items, generate a shortlist with your most critical needs.
Full drive encryption may be a limited tool, but it is crucial in a business environment. The low effort to implement FDE and the decreased risk for lost or stolen data more than offsets potential limitations. FDE provides a high-value solution that all organizations should strongly consider adding to their security stack.