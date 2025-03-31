Scammers Target Netflix Users: Expert Issues Urgent Warning

eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Streaming giant Netflix is at the center of a rising wave of online scams, cybersecurity experts warn. Fraudsters use increasingly sophisticated tactics — from fake texts to deceptive emails and websites — to steal Netflix users’ personal and financial information.

With over 230 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix has become one of the most impersonated brands by cybercriminals. Karin Zilberstein, vice president of Product at cybersecurity company Guardio, says the platform consistently ranks among the top 10 most imitated companies in phishing schemes.

“Netflix is an all-year scam because there are so many people using it that hackers don’t need to do anything special,” Zilberstein explained. The rise in artificial intelligence and advanced phishing methods has made it even harder.

How these scams work

Scammers use various tricks to make their fake messages look real.

One of the most common methods is smishing, which involves sending fraudulent text messages claiming your Netflix account has been locked due to suspicious activity. These messages contain links that direct users to fake Netflix websites designed to steal login information and payment details.

Another common tactic is phishing emails, which may offer fake incentives like getting paid to watch Netflix or urgent messages requesting account verification. Some scammers target Smart TVs, displaying fake pop-ups that trick users into calling fraudulent customer support numbers.

“If they log in, now their username and password belong to the hacker,” Zilberstein explained. “They can now access the account, which contains financial information.”

How to stay safe

To avoid falling victim to Netflix scams, cybersecurity experts recommend the following steps:

Do not click on links in emails or texts claiming to be from Netflix. Instead, visit Netflix.com directly.

Be wary of messages creating urgency, such as threats of account suspension.

Verify sender details before responding to any Netflix-related email or text.

Use a strong, unique password for your Netflix account.

Report suspicious messages to Netflix immediately.

If you suspect you’ve already clicked a scam link, change your Netflix password immediately and check your payment details for unauthorized charges. If necessary, contact your bank and report the scam.