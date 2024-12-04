Video: Salt Typhoon Hacks Major Telecom Giants Using Malware

In this video, we delve into the world of cybercrime with our feature on the Salt Typhoon incident, where hackers successfully breached major telecommunications companies. With expert commentary and in-depth analysis, this video is essential viewing for anyone interested in cybersecurity, tech news, or protecting their digital privacy.

Davin Jackson is the cybersecurity media personality for eSecurity Planet. He is a proud father, husband, United States Air Force veteran, and seasoned cybersecurity professional and instructor. Davin has almost 20 years of experience in tech and cybersecurity working with organizations of various sizes to enhance their security posture and ensure protection against cyber threats. He has many licenses and certifications, including GIAC Web Application Penetration Tester, GIAC Certified Penetration Tester (GPEN), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), and Certified Ethical Hacker. In his free time, Davin runs an esports program where he uses gaming to engage young people in conversations about tech, STEM, and cybersecurity.

