Critical Firefox Bug Leaves 180M Users Exposed

A subtle but dangerous memory flaw quietly shipped in Firefox for six months — affecting more than 180 million users — before security researchers uncovered it.

The vulnerability allowed attackers to corrupt memory and potentially execute arbitrary code through malformed WebAssembly payloads.

“Aisle’s autonomous AI system uncovered this subtle boundary-condition vulnerability during our WebAssembly security deep dive, revealing meaningful memory-safety risks for roughly 180 million Firefox users,” said Stanislav Fort, Founder and Chief Scientist at AISLE.

He added, “Mozilla moved quickly to deploy a fix. Modern browsers are some of the most secure and rigorously engineered platforms in existence, and this finding highlights the importance of continuous, AI-driven security research to keep them safe for users worldwide.”

The Hidden Code Error That Exposed Firefox Users

At the core of the vulnerability (CVE-2025-13016) is a subtle pointer arithmetic mistake in Firefox’s WebAssembly garbage-collection (GC) implementation, specifically within the StableWasmArrayObjectElements class, where mismatched pointer types caused incorrect copying of inline array data.

The vulnerable code used byte-addressed pointers (uint8_t*) to calculate how much data to copy, but performed the copy into a buffer typed as uint16_t.

When the template was instantiated for 16-bit values, std::copy() interpreted the byte-based range as a count of typed elements, not bytes.

As a result, a buffer intended to hold N 16-bit elements received 2N elements instead, overrunning stack memory and corrupting adjacent data structures.

The issue was made worse by a second flaw: the copy operation didn’t read from the correct memory location.

Instead of using the dedicated pointer for the array’s data region, the code pulled from inlineStorage(), a location that begins with internal object metadata.

That means the first bytes copied into the buffer weren’t array contents at all — they were structural information about the WebAssembly object itself. This introduces additional unpredictability and increases the chance that corrupted memory can be weaponized during exploitation.

The Conditions Attackers Need to Exploit This Firefox Bug

Not every execution path in Firefox touches the flawed routine, which is why the vulnerability remained undetected for so long.

The issue is triggered only when Firefox drops into a slower, GC-enabled fallback path used for handling WebAssembly arrays — specifically during the conversion of those arrays into strings.

In a typical sequence, WebAssembly code first manipulates an array, such as a char16_t array.

Firefox then attempts to convert that array into a string using a fast-path operation designed to avoid garbage collection.

However, when certain conditions — most commonly memory pressure — cause that fast path to fail, the browser shifts into a GC-permitted fallback routine.

It is within this fallback that Firefox invokes the vulnerable StableWasmArrayObjectElements constructor, which executes the flawed copy operation and ultimately overflows the stack, corrupting adjacent memory.

In practical attack scenarios, an adversary could deliberately craft a malicious WebAssembly module to manipulate this sequence in their favor.

By creating arrays of specific sizes, intentionally driving the browser into memory pressure to force garbage collection, and repeatedly triggering the array-to-string conversion process, an attacker could reliably push Firefox into the vulnerable fallback path.

This creates a controlled environment in which the resulting memory corruption can be directed toward a chosen target on the stack.

Mitigation Strategies for the Firefox Vulnerability

Organizations can reduce their exposure to the vulnerability by applying the latest Firefox patches and implementing additional defense-in-depth measures to limit attacker access, contain potential exploitation, and harden browser security.

Prioritize deploying Firefox 145 or later (or ESR 140.5+) across all systems and verify version compliance organization-wide.

Enforce enterprise browser management policies to limit high-risk features, tighten sandboxing controls, and lock down critical security configurations.

to limit high-risk features, tighten sandboxing controls, and lock down critical security configurations. Disable WebAssembly temporarily in environments where patching cannot occur immediately, especially on high-exposure endpoints.

in environments where patching cannot occur immediately, especially on high-exposure endpoints. Monitor browser logs, EDR signals, and crash analytics for WebAssembly-related memory errors or unusual Firefox process behavior.

for WebAssembly-related memory errors or unusual Firefox process behavior. Use network-level defenses — such as DNS filtering, secure web gateways, and domain reputation tools — to block malicious or suspicious web content.

— such as DNS filtering, secure web gateways, and domain reputation tools — to block malicious or suspicious web content. Deploy browser isolation or segment high-risk browsing activities to contain threats from users who regularly access untrusted sites.

or segment high-risk browsing activities to contain threats from users who regularly access untrusted sites. Harden endpoint and operating system defenses by enforcing exploit mitigation settings, application sandboxing, and strict least-privilege access controls.

Together, these measures help strengthen overall cyber resilience.

The Bigger Security Lessons Behind CVE-2025-13016

This vulnerability underscores the growing risks that emerge as browsers adopt increasingly complex, low-level technologies like WebAssembly GC.

Even minor mistakes in memory-unsafe languages such as C++ can produce high-severity flaws capable of slipping past traditional code reviews and regression testing — as evidenced by this bug, which shipped with its own test yet went undetected for six months.

The incident also highlights the importance of autonomous analysis tools in identifying subtle memory issues that conventional QA processes often miss.

As WebAssembly becomes more deeply embedded in modern web applications, both browser vendors and enterprises will need to invest in stronger safeguards to prevent and detect low-level memory errors.

The duration of this unnoticed vulnerability shows why maintaining a mature patch management program is critical for defending against browser risks.