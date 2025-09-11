1.5B Packet DDoS Attack Breaks Records – Your IoT at Risk

The cybersecurity world is buzzing. FastNetMon detected a record-breaking distributed denial-of-service attack that hit 1.5 billion packets per second, and it went after the very companies built to stop such attacks. The twist is hard to ignore: a European DDoS protection service became the victim of the threat it was designed to block, with malicious traffic pouring in from over 11,000 compromised networks worldwide.

Size was only the opener. The assault leaned on everyday gear, IoT gadgets and MikroTik routers hijacked at scale, showing how attackers are escalating beyond what most networks can handle. And the timing stings, coming just over a week after Cloudflare reported mitigating an 11.5 Tbps attack in early September. Different metrics, same message, the bar keeps rising.

The numbers that are rewriting internet security

Look past the headline figure. The big worry is what 1.5 billion packets per second signals about attacker strategy. FastNetMon’s analysis from Monday calls it a sustained UDP flood, so not a quick jab, a long, steady pummeling.

The reach was global and messy in all the worst ways. This was not a blast from a few heavyweight servers, it was a swarm, the “sheer number of distributed sources and abuse of everyday networking devices,” as FastNetMon’s statement puts it. Think consumer hardware, the same kind sitting in homes and small offices.

The trend line has been bending upward for years. FastNetMon did an analysis in 2024 that showed DDoS attack intensity has grown exponentially, with bits per second up 20x between 2013 and 2024 and packets per second up 10x between 2015 and 2024. This latest blast slots neatly, and ominously, into that curve.

Advertisement

Your smart devices just became weapons of mass disruption

Here is the part that should make everyone shift in their chair. The attack’s muscle came from compromised customer-premises equipment, IoT devices and routers, spread across more than 11,000 unique networks worldwide as FastNetMon confirmed.

This is not a one-off. Earlier in 2025, researchers flagged the Eleven11bot, one of the largest DDoS botnet campaigns since early 2022, zeroing in on security cameras and IoT boxes with weak passwords. The pattern is painfully familiar now, our own devices, weaponized against us.

The sharpest warning lands here, FastNetMon notes that “without proactive ISP-level filtering, compromised consumer hardware can be weaponized at a massive scale” according to the analysis. In short, this is bigger than any one household or company, it needs internet service providers in the loop.

Advertisement

The wake-up call nobody wants to hear

Mitigation worked this time, but that is not the comfort it sounds like. FastNetMon blocked the blast and still stressed that further support at the ISP level is needed as these attacks grow in size and scope. When the bodyguards take fire, everyone else should duck.

The money math is brutal. Recovery from a DDoS attack costs between $120,000 and $2 million depending on company size, so prevention is not a nice-to-have. With attack frequency and intensity showing no signs of slowing down, treating preparation like a someday project is a bet most organizations will lose.

One more gut punch, many DDoS attacks last only a matter of minutes. By the time alarms ring, the damage can be done. This 1.5 billion packet barrage proved it again, speed matters, detection matters, and minutes are the whole game.